Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For December 15 - 21: Capricorn Season Begins

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for December 15 - 21, 2025 with readings for each zodiac signs for the week Capricorn season begins. While Sagittarius season brought themes related to learning and travel, as the Sun enters Capricorn, it's time to buckle down, stay put, and work. The Moon travels from Pisces to Gemini, so the week starts and ends with flexible mutable energy. The mood takes you through endings to self-exploration, self-value, and then socializing with others.

The collective tarot card for everyone this week is The World, which symbolizes the completion of a cycle. Whatever you've been working on this month, it's time to finish things up. If you want to clear your schedule for the holidays, now is the time to do it so you can enter 2026 strong.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for December 15 - 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: The Devil, reversed

Aries, when reversed, the Devil tarot card is about moving past temptation and learning how to make better choices. You're ready to break unhealthy patterns, and this week, your awareness of them grows.

Temptations that used to lure you no longer attract you, and you realize that they may have served you in the past, but not now. You feel capable this week, and your choices are disciplined.

Use this week's clarity to redirect your energy toward constructive activities. You'll be less reactive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Wands

Taurus, the Nine of Wands is about perseverance and strength. You are built for perseverance. Even if you feel tired this week, you're not going to give up prematurely because a goal you have for yourself is close to completion.

Protect your time and your emotional boundaries. Rest when you need to. Make a promise to yourself not to abandon what you have invested time in — and keep it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You're ready to set personal boundaries, Gemini, and the Six of Pentacles, reversed is about identifying unhealthy relationships that threaten your peace.

There's an imbalance in how you give or receive, and you're ready to identify the areas of your life that are overextended. Healthy boundaries serve two purposes for you this week by helping you experience peace and also teaching others to respect you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Strength, reversed

Cancer, if you feel a little bit less motivated or driven this week, the Strength, reversed tarot card suggests taking time for rest and not pushing yourself too hard.

Your energy levels can change, so be very sensitive to your needs emotionally, physically and spiritually. You can be less productive if you try to push through when you ought to rest. Pay attention to how you feel.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: The Fool, reversed

Leo, your weekly tarot card is the Fool, reversed, symbolizing poor timing and reckless behavior. When faced with a decision this week, don't act impulsively.

Try not to act without thinking. Reassess your boundaries and decide whether you want to commit. Take your time. Don't rush what has value for the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Cups

Your weekly tarot card is the Seven of Cups, which is about wishful thinking and good choices, Virgo. Choices require clarity, so if you multitask or feel uncomfortable, you won't make a decision you feel good about.

Not all possibilities are realistic, so this week, choose what aligns with your goals and what you know gives you long-term stability, not just short-term appeal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Wands, reversed

Don't give your power away, Libra. The Queen of Wands, reversed, indicates identifying controlling behavior and a lack of direction.

It's time to reclaim your confidence and to put self-doubt in its place. Know your priorities and avoid giving in to others' expectations, especially if you know that it won't align with your long-term desires.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Cups, reversed

Listen to your heart, Scorpio. If all you hear is silence, then it's time to ask why. The Ace of Cups, reversed, represents spiritual emptiness, which can occur when you're tired or feel you have too much on your plate.

Restoration begins with honesty, and emotional depletion begins with pretending you're OK when you're not. You want to disconnect from the pressures of the external world and listen to your heart. Do what helps you to feel more in tune with your inner energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Tower

Sagittarius, have patience this week. The Tower tarot card is about sudden events that are hard to predict, and you can't ignore them either.

When unexpected situations happen, don't ignore them. Life creates disruptions, and you may feel uncomfortable, so be open to working when you want to quit. Respond to what's happening and resist running from problems that teach valuable lessons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, your tarot card for the week is the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, which is about financial irresponsibility. You long for financial security, and you often base your self-worth on your success, what you have, and what you do.

Admit that to yourself, and focus on what you do, especially habits that involve spending. Your stability increases with discipline and your success grows with persistence.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles tarot card is about material stability and your desire to have it in your life. Aquarius, protect your resources and time, as both are your greatest assets. To have the security you want, you want to secure the foundational areas of your life.

This week, turn your attention toward your habits and your comforts. Note what they say about you, and how your daily life blocks growth or enhances it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: King of Swords, reversed

The King of Swords reversed is about tyrannical behavior, so watch and observe this week, Pisces. You'll note how some people can misuse their authority and power.

You don't need to be liked by people you don't admire, and it's better to distance yourself from uncomfortable people, situations or energy that makes you feel you're not where you are meant to be.

Find where you are meant to be and search for ways to create more opportunities that make you happy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.