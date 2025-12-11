3 Zodiac Signs Destined For Luck & Good Fortune The Week Of December 15 - 21, 2025

Three zodiac signs are destined for luck and good fortune this week from December 15 to 21, 2025. The week ahead ushers in a fresh wave of Capricorn energy, which represents the ability to make progress on your dreams and achieve success. Yet, there is also a feeling of destiny at play as you know that you are approaching the breakthrough you’ve been working towards.

Take a moment and think about what you would do if you genuinely believed anything was possible. This is your divine truth and part of your soul mission in this lifetime. While certain situations or accomplishments may seem impossible, the universe always finds a way. Write down the ideas of what you would do or where you would go, and treat them like an intention. Know that you deserve to co-create the life of your dreams with the help and guidance of the universe.

This week's Capricorn energy works especially well for these astrological signs destined for luck and good fortune because it helps you embrace the power of the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19. This lunar transit encourages you to take a chance, not just on your dreams but on making the impossible possible.

1. Taurus

Embrace the magic of new beginnings, Taurus. You are finishing the year as one of the luckiest zodiac signs. This begins as Mars moves into Capricorn on Monday, December 15.

Capricorn energy involves new jobs, educational pursuits, travel, and business opportunities. In this earth sign, Mars becomes focused, which means you will too. There is no time like the present to start making plans, investigating possibilities, and embracing the life that you want.

While Mars will remain in Capricorn through January 23, over the next few weeks, the Sun, Venus, and Mercury will all travel into this earth sign. This creates a powerhouse of energy, helping you lay the foundation for the new year and future beyond. This energy also allows you to make plans and feel secure in taking chances and moving forward. Just remember that this energy is action-oriented orientated so the luck you receive is proportional to what you invest.

2. Aries

Honor your uniqueness, Aries. You’ve gone through massive changes over the last year. While this has brought challenges at times, it’s also allowed for opportunities for you to discover who you authentically are.

Your life doesn’t have to look like everyone else’s, nor do you have to subscribe to pressure to achieve what defines success or happiness for others. You are writing your own beautiful story with every decision that you make based on your truth. Dig deep into this part of yourself, honor the dreams that you have, and recognize what genuinely sets you apart from others.

As the Sagittarius New Moon rises on Friday, December 19, you are urged to manifest a new beginning that is as unique as you are. This lucky area of your life may coincide with travel, finances, or themes of spirituality.

Sagittarius is one of the most spiritual of the zodiac, yet it learns through experiences rather than second-hand knowledge. This is your chance to make a monumental decision about your life and the direction that you want to go in. You just need to be sure that you’re listening to yourself and not trying to follow the crowd.

3. Pisces

Your motivation finally returns, Pisces. Capricorn Season begins on Sunday, December 21, and kickstarts your motivation and desire to achieve your destiny. Capricorn primarily represents what you wish for, as well as the beneficial relationships that you have in your life.

With this energy, you become focused on following your soul path and reaching out to those who can be of assistance in the process. It helps you reconnect with what you are meant to do in this lifetime, and reminds you that you were never meant to do it alone.

As Capricorn Season begins, Mars is already in this successful earth sign, creating a powerful opportunity. When Venus and Mercury move into Capricorn in the following weeks, you will feel energized and hopeful about the future. Opportunities start to pour in, and you finally receive confirmation for the choices that you’ve made over the last decade. This is your time to shine and to truly bring your dreams to fruition.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.