Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For December 1 - 7: The Super Full Moon Marks A Major Turning Point

Weekly love horoscopes are here for December 1 - 7, 2025. The main event this week is the Full Moon in Gemini on December 4, which is all about communication because Gemini’s ruler is Mercury, the planet that rules speech, thinking, and young people. This Moon opposes Venus, the planet of love. While this does not necessarily lead to a breakup, it can lead to arguments, disagreements, and hurt feelings if we aren’t careful. Of course, this won’t be the case for everyone, and sometimes Venus oppositions can be fairly pleasant if you and a partner are on the same page.

On December 2, Venus sextiles Pluto, so Tuesday is a great day for an important conversation about love or money. Feelings are likely to be deeply expressed. On December 6, experience a beautiful Grand Trine in Water between Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury. This should be a pleasant, positive and upbeat day, especially since the Moon in Cancer also trines the same planets, creating the perfect end to the week. Make the most of the weekend — this kind of energy doesn’t happen often!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for December 1 - 7, 2025:

Aries

Aries, as the week begins, you experience some ups and downs, especially pertaining to finances.

The Gemini Moon on Thursday brings about some important communication that could get pretty deep, but week's end brings a beautiful interlude with someone special.

Taurus

Taurus, the Gemini Full Moon helps you this week in terms of embracing new love rhythms instead of getting bogged down in the same situations over and over.

Venus and Mars in your eighth house this week may wake you up to the potential of a partner. Spend a beautiful weekend at home with someone special.

Gemini

Gemini, the Super Full Moon on Thursday falls in your first house, which represents you! Are you getting what you want in love?

This month, you make an important decision concerning a partner (if you have one). If you are single, look to potentially meet someone during the New Moon in two weeks.

Cancer

Cancer, the Full Moon in your 12th house on Thursday brings up some deep-seated issues from the past. You may choose to visit someone who's been feeling isolated.

However, the week's end brings you back to yourself and feeling hopeful and positive about love.

Leo

Leo, this week brings some spontaneity into your life with the Gemini Moon in your 11th house, which represents meeting up with friends and social groups — you sparkle this week.

Expect to spend the weekend with a love interest if you have one. If you don’t, you may meet someone new with the Gemini Moon rising on Thursday.

Virgo

Virgo, you may feel your love life gets more serious this week. Prepare to have a conversation that marks a turning point for your relationship. If you have a partner, you have a peaceful and relaxing weekend to look forward to.

If single, this is one of those weeks when you could meet someone significant. Mars and Venus in Sagittarius will help you tap into a more adventuresome mood.

Libra

Libra, something leads you to travel this week to meet someone, whether it's a short trip or a longer one abroad. You may be dealing with someone significant on a dating app or at a distance.

You are focused on a partner or love interest this weekend, which will go well.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Full Moon rises in your eighth house on Thursday. This is the part of the chart that rules partner’s money, secrets and lawsuits, transformation and intimacy.

It could turn into an interesting week for you, especially with Venus and Mars in adventuresome Sagittarius. Go with the spirit of daring Sag — life is short.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Venus and Mars in your sign will kick off a positive and romantic week when others are drawn to you, and you them.

The Full Moon activates your relationship house on Thursday, so it is likely you will spend time with a partner or potential partner at this time. A beautiful weekend awaits, so make plans.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Mars is in your 12th house (Sagittarius), which can dredge up issues from the past or negative self-talk that isn’t productive for a relationship.

If this happens this week, the Gemini Full Moon brings you out of this on Thursday and shows you that things don’t have to be so serious. If you have a partner, the weekend is a perfect time for love and positive communication.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Gemini Full Moon falls in your fifth house of love. This is a prime time to be with someone special or meet someone if you are single.

Mars and Venus in Sagittarius transit your 11th house of friends and groups this week, which is typically a very social placement. It should be a great week!

Pisces

Pisces, the week may begin with some ups and downs, followed by some very important and pleasant conversation with a partner or love interest.

By the weekend, you are in your element with the beautiful grand trine in the sky. It will suit you and your mood.

You may want to spend an evening in with a special partner on the Full Moon this week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.