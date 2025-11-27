Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Friday, November 28

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 28, 2025 with insight into Saturn stationing direct in Pisces, bringing a chapter to an end. Saturn will not retrograde in Pisces again for another 30 years. Instead, it will move forward into Aries on February 13, 2026. Saturn is associated with a few different tarot cards, including The Devil, the Star, the World and the Hermit. It's time to turn our attention toward self-improvement and to learn our life's lessons. With Saturn in Pisces, the activity is spiritual in nature, but the effort will have material outcomes because Saturn delivers gifts when you do the right thing.

Friday's collective tarot for everyone is the Ten of Wands, which is the equivalent of Saturn in Sagittarius, symbolizing awareness of your limitations. May you understand what keeps you from being your best self, and find what you need to work through those barriers. How can you overcome the obstacles and challenges? What system needs to be put into place so you can see the reward of your efforts and experience personal growth?

Friday's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

There is power in your mental reframe, Aries. Friday's challenges aren’t meant to take you out, but they destroy anything that wasn’t real in the first place.

Starting fresh can feel scary, Aries, but it gives you the chance to build on a strong foundation. Lean into the discomfort you feel on November 28, and see what you can learn and explore here.

Life comes with its storms, and through it all, there you will be, growing, learning, and becoming stronger with each one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Cups, reversed

Forgiveness isn’t about letting the other person off the hook, Taurus. On Friday, it’s for the sake of your own healing. It is incredibly burdensome to hold onto the ways different people have wronged you.

It can feel hard to let go on November 28, but you are realizing it is equally challenging to hold on to them. So, choose your hard: constantly reliving the ways other people hurt you, or putting in the work to find healing beyond it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Wands

On Friday, you'll realize how the year is quickly coming to a close, Gemini. There is no better time than the present to ask yourself how things are different from January.

You don’t have to put pressure on yourself to summarize each month and write 100 New Year's resolutions. Just five minutes of reflection can go a long way on November 28.

You have things to be proud of, so, big or small, what are they? What have you learned this year that you want to take with you into the next?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Pentacles

The road to greatness often comes from a humble start, Cancer. Don’t feel discouraged on Friday if you aren’t where you want to be yet.

The King of Pentacles resembles abundance and prosperity, and encourages you to act now with your larger goals in mind. On November 28, making sacrifices or being disciplined can be the start of giving your future self everything you dreamed of.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords, reversed

Not everyone is worth keeping in your circle or has your best interest at heart, Leo. The Five of Swords, reversed, reminds you to be discerning enough to tell when a relationship is good for you.

If you can feel that someone is full of negative energy on Friday, you may want to pull back; energy is contagious. If someone is gossiping about you, do your part to walk with integrity.

Your November 28 tarot card signals resolution and moving on, and you can be the first one to be a peacemaker.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords

Something to realize, Virgo, is that your actions, big or small, do make an impact. Oftentimes, we can disregard the weight of consistent, small actions; as a result, we neglect productive ones and invest in those of lesser value. But on Friday, the lesser thing compiles.

Instead of letting that happen, invest in positive ones, no matter how small they might be. On November 28, it’s incredibly powerful for you to learn that you can help other people.

When you see someone struggling, beyond offering your sympathies, you find purpose and power in lifting them. If you see someone in need, give. It isn’t always about what you give, but sharing from a generous heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Wands

You are capable, Libra. But beyond your capabilities, it is your courage and determination that will make your goals come true. Many people are capable, but few are daring enough to act.

On Friday, it is your ability to be consistent and take a chance that will drive you to success. Have enough faith in yourself to try, without guaranteeing results. The Seven of Wands tarot lets you know that you owe it to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands

Your only real competition is against yourself, Scorpio. You from yesterday, and you against your own desires.

You can look to the left or the right, but most of the time, it just drags you down. Comparison is the thief of joy, and you don’t need to be occupied thinking about what everyone else is doing on Friday.

Your journey isn’t going to look the same because you are not everyone else on November 28. You are a unique individual with a unique mission and a unique way of doing it. Be mindful that you aren’t building others up in your mind and leaving yourself with no credit. You are able.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Swords

You are full of life and energy, Sagittarius. This is to your advantage, but only if it is directed well. What are your priorities on Friday, and what does giving to them tangibly look like?

The Knight of Swords encourages you to get single-mindedly laser-focused on your goals. Once you have that in place, you have everything going for you on November 28.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess

You can’t pour from an empty cup, Capricorn. You can’t count on yourself to stay productive and inspired if you never account for what will help you feel that way.

In addition to scheduling time to create and work, make time for play or even silence on Friday. It is equally as necessary! You can lean back onto the things you’ve always loved, like a child-like activity, like drawing, or your favorite music.

But don’t be afraid to explore new outlets of creativity or inspiration on November 28, like a museum or a scroll on Pinterest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Wands

Are there ideas or goals weighing on your heart, Aquarius? There may be a couple of things you’ve said you’d like to do on Friday, but haven't yet made happen. The reality is, it likely won’t happen until you make it happen.

The Two of Wands on November 28 encourages you to step into the planning phase of something you’re dreaming about. The good news is, when you know the consistent actions you will take, you can accomplish a lot more than you know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Death

Some things must die to bring life to other things, Pisces. You may have had to mourn the ending of a relationship or a period of your life. Things are changing, and so are you.

But, on Friday, you’re coming to realize that not everything was meant to stay for the long run. Instead of shrinking back into the same circumstances, the power lies in turning your experiences into your future.

What do you want to give life to on November 28, and what must come to an end?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.