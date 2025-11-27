The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 28, 2025

After November 28, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. We all feel lonely sometimes, even if we are madly in love or surrounded by friends and family. Loneliness doesn't necessarily mean lack of love or of company. It's just a feeling we humans get from time to time, and for some of us, the feeling is unnerving. We want it gone.

During Moon square Mars, that feeling of loneliness is amplified just enough to get us to do something about it. On November 28, we will see that much of what keeps us feeling this way is our own inability to find a way out. This is the day we do just that.

For three zodiac signs, this alignment brings relief. We replace our empty feelings with new interests, as we now see that it's really just a matter of filling up the time with something that gets us thinking again. Loneliness ends when we put our attention to new things, new interests, and new hobbies.

1. Aries

Moon square Mars energizes your emotional world, Aries, and wakes you up to what you’ve been missing. On November 28, the solitude that once felt safe begins to feel unnecessary. You’re ready to reconnect with the world again.

It's time to laugh, to share, to call people up and just have a good conversation. Your natural confidence returns stronger than before. Someone may reach out to you, or you might be the one to bridge a gap. Either way, this is what opens the door to companionship.

You’re realizing that vulnerability isn’t weakness. Loneliness is not going to get the best of you, as it is temporary. Let yourself engage, Aries. You’re not meant to stand apart forever.

2. Gemini

The Moon square Mars transit stirs up excitement and curiosity, two forces that bring you back into the social world. On November 28, you will receive an invitation, a text, or a sudden urge to reach out and reconnect with people who understand you. They're still there, Gemini.

You’ve been retreating, thinking this was best for you. Yet this transit reminds you how good it feels to share a meal with friends, and get into the laughter of just having a good time.

The right company shows up when you stop pretending you’re fine being alone. Your loneliness fades as your spark returns, Gemini. Conversation is your medicine, and this day delivers plenty of it. Let others in again.

3. Libra

Moon square Mars has you coming to terms with the idea that you are not happy being lonely or stagnant, even though that's how you've felt for the past few months. On November 28, you will feel compelled to heal a misunderstanding or to show up for someone, knowing you've registered as absent in their mind.

This transit reminds you that peace is a shared experience, not a solitary one, Libra. You will feel compelled to end this loneliness vacation, as it seems to have run its course.

The loneliness you’ve felt begins to fade as you take the first step toward connection. Love, friendship, and even giddy laughter are all ready to return. Let them come back, Libra. Let the love back in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.