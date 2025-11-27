Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 28 — Moon Squares The Sun

During each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 28, 2025, Moon in Pisces is square the Sun in Sagittarius. This energy may pull you in two directions at once as you're encouraged to look inward while realizing there's still so much to do outwardly.

Something opens the floodgates of your intuition on Friday, dissolving boundaries, softening your edges, and making you feel everything more deeply than you planned to. If you let this square do its work and let it teach you where you're meant to compromise, it becomes a turning point where you allow your inner world to inform your outer journey.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your inner world is louder than usual today, whispering truths you may have been too busy to sit with. Something deep in your psyche wants release.

Yet at the same time, a larger vision calls you forward, asking you to stretch beyond what you know and to broaden your philosophy of who you are becoming.

Don’t push it aside. This is the kind of insight that changes how you see everything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re touching a deeper emotional truth today that connects to intimacy, trust, and the power dynamics woven into your closest bonds.

There is something in your connections, visible or invisible, that wants alchemy. It could feel like a crossroads where depth meets belonging. Lean into the conversations, exchanges, or subtle cues that appear.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, someone in your life (perhaps a partner, friend, or collaborator) is reflecting something meaningful back to you on Friday. Meanwhile, your public life or career path is asking for clarity, intention, or truth.

You may feel pulled between what you owe to others and what you owe to your own calling. The key today is balance between the part of you that seeks emotional resonance with others, and the part of you that longs for recognition.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you like to be cozy. Your routine has to feel like a warm hug that can also stretch you outside of your comfort zone. But on Friday, a random longing for escape mingles with the urge to take responsibility for your body, time, or energy.

This is a day when the small tasks reveal a larger truth and the pursuit of meaning interrupts your daily rhythm. Your spirit wants expansion, but your life needs structure. Find the bridge between the two.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, a desire for pleasure, connection, or self-expression may brush against deeper, quieter emotions you’ve tucked away. On Friday, you’re being invited to explore what passion reveals about your wounds, your desires, your fears, and your craving for transformation.

The surface of joy, flirtation, or creativity hides a deeper current that pulls you toward emotional truth. Stay open to what surfaces. It’s not meant to destabilize you, but deepen you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the dynamics between you and someone close are illuminated on Friday, showing you what you need and what you’ve been giving without noticing.

You may feel the pull between protecting your emotional sanctuary and opening yourself to greater honesty or vulnerability. It’s a beautifully tender tension between wanting to retreat into your inner world and wanting to build something real with someone else.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your mind is busy making meaning out of conversations, signs, gestures, and passing thoughts on Friday. But beneath this mental activity lies something softer, an emotional undertone urging you to take better care of yourself, your body, and your boundaries.

If you pay attention to both the message and the messenger, a subtle truth tied to how you communicate, work, or manage your day-to-day life emerges. Clear the noise and follow the thread.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, something about pleasure, desire, or self-worth is asking for your attention today. A part of you wants to indulge and feel alive again. Your heart wants to heal, and your joy intends to grow.

For you, today’s tension is transformative. Let it show you what you’ve been denying yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’re standing at the crossroads of who you’ve been and who you’re becoming. A personal truth wants to rise to the surface on Friday. It might tug at old memories, old emotions, or old versions of you that you’re ready to release.

Home, family, or your private world may stir something tender within you, even as your identity seeks expansion and reinvention. Your future self is trying to speak, but it needs a softer heart to land in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your thoughts are potent today, but your intuition is louder. A conversation, message, or internal dialogue may bring both clarity and confusion. What you sense beneath the words matters more than what is said.

A more private longing calls you inward to rediscover your own inner voice. Today is less about acting and more about listening. Your subconscious is revealing truths piece by piece.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your vision for your future is evolving. Today highlights the tension between what you desire materially and what you long for emotionally. You may be rethinking what you value, what you’re working toward, or what you share with others.

Your community or friendships may also reveal something that shifts your sense of belonging. Lean into the outside world to find your own, more soulful form of ambition.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are beautifully torn between many things on Friday. You're tasked with choosing between visibility and retreat, between choosing yourself and caring for others, and between who the world sees and who you are beneath the surface.

Experiment with ideas about your identity or purpose, even if they arrive in emotional waves. This is a day when you learn something new about yourself that has been quietly waiting to surface. Open your heart to revelations that can reshape the way you move.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.