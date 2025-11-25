Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 26, 2025 when the luminaries are in fire and air energy, making us motivated to think and driven to take action. The Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon spends the day in Aquarius on Wednesday, so it's good to test out different ideas and to ask questions when you are unsure.

Wednesday's tarot for everyone is the World card, the ending of the Fool's journey — a very fitting card with the start of a new month just around the corner. A chapter is closing now that there are only a few days left in November and a fresh start is on the way. As you think about starting over again, what are you looking forward to in December? What door needs to close behind you so you can start your new beginning with a clean slate?

Wednesday's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Eight of Wands

Aries, your daily tarot card for Wednesday is the Eight of Wands, and it's about fast-paced moments where life feels like it's moving quicker than you are ready. How decisive and determined are you? Once you know what you want, are you courageous enough to go for it, or do you hesitate?

The truth is, you can't know what the future holds. You have to experience each moment to figure things out. On November 26, choose a goal to tackle and take action even if you don't have a perfect plan yet. The goal is to get started before your fear or self-doubt overrules courage.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Cups, reversed

Taurus, the Nine of Cups reversed is about desire that isn't really good for you. Instead, it's fantasy and meant to be dismissed.

Complacency is the door you need to close behind you. Comfort does not always equal personal fulfillment. On November 26, try one thing that makes you feel uncomfortable, even though you know it's good for you. Take a small risk that brings you closer to the life you want to live.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, the Ace of Pentacles reversed is about poor planning that results in scattered energy. Do you know what needs to be prioritized? Or are you the type of person who ignores what you need to do later for the sake of being in the moment?

It's time to overcome the distractions. On November 26, invest time or money in something that will genuinely help you grow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: The Hierophant, reversed

Cancer, how free do you feel today? The Hierophant, reversed, is about things remaining the same, because 'that's how it's always been'.

But you don't always want to be too afraid to bend the rules. On November 26, your advice from The Hierophant, reversed is to revisit the idea that some situations are meant to change, including traditions when they are outdated and no longer helpful.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: Judgment, reversed

Leo, Judgment, reversed is about second-guessing yourself or lacking confidence to support your beliefs. What are your many strengths? Do you feel like people don't see the real you and instead think you wear a mask?

Self-doubt is the door that needs to close behind you today. Your advice for November 26 is to own your choices without needing external validation. Trust that confidence will return after you take action; sometimes you won't get it beforehand.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Wands, reversed

Virgo, the Nine of Wands reversed is about carrying on too many responsibilities. Do you love to go all in on projects? What causes you to do most of the work when you're part of a team?

No more staying quiet about what you feel. You can choose not to carry burdens that were never yours to begin with. Your advice for November 26 is to drop a single task and delegate it to someone who ought to be responsible for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Six of Pentacles

Libra, list the reasons why you are an excellent caretaker. The Six of Pentacles repreents the process of give and take. Instead of letting others take advantage of you, pursue even exchanges of power and help.

On Wednesday, be willing to ask for a return on your time investment. Offer help when asked and say no when what is being requested puts your time or schedule in jeopardy, or when you feel the situation will create more harm than good for all parties involved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, the Six of Cups reversed is about being stuck in what used to be and not seeing life evolving as it does. Today, avoid getting stuck in what-ifs.

View the future with an open mind. Your advice for November 26 is to release one thing that keeps you stuck to an outdated version of yourself. Look at habits or relationship dynamics and make adjustments.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hanged Man

Sagittarius, are you good at letting go of the past? The Hanged Man is about waiting for a better situation that may never happen, romanticizing the past, or holding on to false hope.

On Wednesday, take a step in your own direction. Redirect your attention toward your goal, regardless of who or what you need to leave behind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: The Tower

Capricorn, do you need to let go of a situation you once thought was right for you? The Tower represents sudden change that feels potentially disastrous.

Instead of feeling afraid about crises when they surface suddenly, believe in your ability to overcome incredible odds. You are one of the most resilient zodiac signs and are great at looking ahead to discover your vulnerabilities. See where you can put defense mechanisms to avoid problems before they happen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Cups

Aquarius, how do you manage your time? Do you often let others overstep boundaries, creating problems in your schedule or routine?

The Eight of Cups represents emotional negotiations that keep you stuck in a routine that doesn't work for you, no matter how hard you try to manage it. On Wednesday, instead of any unnecessary compromising, walk away from situations that leave you feeling stuck. Be intentional about reaching your goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: The Star

Pisces, how centered do you feel right now? Are you happy with your current situation or are there things in your life you want to improve? The Star is about feeling hopeful and seeing how bright the future can be.

You can begin again by allowing yourself to dream. On Wednesday, write down what you wish to have in the future. Say it aloud.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.