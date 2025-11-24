Tarot Horoscopes For November 25, 2025: A Major Decision Requires Your Attention

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for November 25, 2025 when the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon enters Aquarius. This energy makes it easier to trust technology to solve problems and make decisions that can't wait any longer.

The collective tarot for everyone on Tuesday is the Four of Pentacles, a card that relates to stability and material wealth. News comes in today that reveals how something is about to change at work. With the Sun in optimistic Sagittarius and the Moon in innovative Aquarius, on Tuesday, it's easier to not only accept and look forward to this change, but figure out how to make it work in your favor. Still, each astrological sign is tasked with a major decision that Tuesday's tarot reading can help you navigate.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Tuesday's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups, reversed

Aries, the Seven of Cups, reversed, is about having a reality check and facing the truth about a situation, especially one that's overtaking your time.

You are much more decisive than you appear, but you tend to avoid making decisions when they are emotionally loaded. Your advice for this Tuesday is to decide without asking for permission. Take something off your plate and don't let anyone put it back on your lap as a duty.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Taurus: Death, reversed

Taurus, Death reversed, is about resisting change out of fear of disrupting the status quo. You can tell when a relationship is over, but you often prefer to hope things will get better. You even wish that you were wrong.

Your advice for this Tuesday, however, is to stick to your decision, even if it's hard. Get an accountability partner if you need one.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Gemini: Three of Wands

Gemini, you appear to be all over the place to others, but the truth is you're quite strategic about your goals. The Three of Wands is about expanding your life, which will include a leap of faith.

On Tuesday, start a conversation with someone that you've been meaning to speak to.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, the Nine of Pentacles reversed is about being dependent on others' opinions. Even though you can be pretty independent and self-sufficient, you love the idea of partnering with someone who cares about you.

However, you may even be tying your self-worth to what people think. Your advice for this Tuesday is to treat yourself to something decadent that also nourishes your soul.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Leo: Three of Cups, reversed

Leo, the Three of Cups, reversed, is about friendships you've outgrown and the need to expand your social circle. You are highly selective about the friends you choose and the people you love. You may appear to be all-inclusive, but the truth is, you like to keep your trust circle small and tight.

On Tuesday, make time for a friend who genuinely sees you for who you are.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Virgo: Two of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you aren't afraid of failure as much as you are about what you are capable of accomplishing. The Two of Wands, reversed, is about playing life by the book out of fear.

You may want to keep your world small to maintain control, but your advice for this Tuesday is to stop over-researching and make one snap decision instead.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Libra: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, the Knight of Pentacles, reversed, is about maintaining inconsistent effort. You sometimes procrastinate because you want things to be perfect. You may avoid starting projects merely because you think that if it's not done exactly right, you're wasting time trying.

Right now, it may feel hard to stay persistent, but your advice for this Tuesday is to stop procrastinating on a project and finish it up.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpio, The Empress is about being creative and magnetic by what you do to make the world beautiful. On Tuesday, get busy making things with your hands.

Behind all that intensity is a soft core that you hide for self-protection. But you can lean in to the qualities of The Empress on Tuesday by baking, cooking, painting, or doing some form of art, like playing music or drawing.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Cups

Sagittarius, you secretly long to be emotionally secure. The Ten of Cups is about emotional satisfaction and finding your inner harmony.

Often, your drive for adventure is to mask the fear that you have about never finding a soft place to land in the world. Your advice for this Tuesday is to write down everything you're thankful for. Write a gratitude list and keep adding to it throughout the week.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Capricorn: The Sun, reversed

Capricorn, The Sun, reversed, is about feeling down and out. Not because someone else made you feel that way, but because it's how you feel about yourself.

You are sometimes so harsh on yourself. Even when you are hitting all your goals, you feel like you could do better. As a result, your work never feels complete.

Your advice for this Tuesday is to celebrate all your wins this week, even the small ones that others might consider unimportant but matter to you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor, reversed

Aquarius, you are a free-thinker, but there are times when you'd like to have guardrails around your thoughts. You'd like, for a moment, not to be so open to exploring the world.

The Emperor reversed, is about power struggles, but not about giving in to them. You may be resisting the rules imposed on you by others. On Tuesday, practice boundary-setting, then take it a step further: don't explain yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Pisces, the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is about feeling stuck right now in a vicious cycle you want to change. You love change, but when it comes, you sometimes still get cold feet.

If you don't know what you want even though you do know you can't stay where you are, on Tuesday, let yourself try new things and see where your life has become repetitive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.