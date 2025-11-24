Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, November 25 — Venus Aligns With Jupiter In Cancer

Connections are strong for the astrological signs on Tuesday.

Written on Nov 24, 2025

daily horoscopes November 25 2025 Venus Jupiter Design: YourTango | Photo: LightFieldStudios from Getty Images, Canva Pro
During each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 25, 2025, Venus in Scorpio is trine Jupiter in Cancer. Under this cosmic climate, you recognise the emotional architecture of your desire. 

Where they come from, what they cost, and what they could grow into if met with equal courage. Equally, your connections take on a mythic quality today, because both sides feel more willing to show up with their whole emotional truth.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscopes for Tuesday, November 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aries, you may notice an old longing resurfacing, or a desire you once ignored beginning to glow again with new meaning. 

You’re moving from “I want” to “I understand why I want.” This is a day to let your emotional roots fortify your desires, not sabotage them. 

The more honest you are with yourself, you can choose someone with the intention of meeting you in your depth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Taurus, your mind is unusually porous, picking up tone, nuance, truth between the lines. You’re becoming aware of who you can build something meaningful with and who can only offer surface-level warmth. 

A situation may reveal itself, or you may find yourself saying something truer than you planned. Believe it or not, but an honest connection is the bridge that leads you forward today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Gemini, you’re evaluating what is worth your energy and what is quietly eroding it.

There is clarity around what nourishes you and what starves you. A subtle shift in priorities begins to occur: you crave stability in the places where you typically prioritise variety. 

You want to feel held, not entertained. You want substance, not stimulation. Trust the signs your body gives you; they’re more honest than overthinking will ever be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Cancer, you’re more magnetic than you realise right now. People feel drawn to your warmth, your sincerity, your quiet depth. 

Today invites you to express yourself and let curiosity lead rather than caution. It’s a day when love feels possible, intimacy feels safe, and the future feels closer than you thought. 

You’re remembering who you are when you’re not dimming your light for anyone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Leo, a submerged emotion rises today, not to overwhelm you but to guide you. You may find yourself revisiting a moment, a person, or a pattern with new clarity. 

Something you once interpreted as loss or confusion now reveals itself as preparation. There is healing in recognising what your heart was trying to teach you all along. 

Today softens your inner world enough for you to see where you’ve been holding on too tightly or refusing to let go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Virgo, you may find yourself sharing a secret or a story about yourself with someone or being unexpectedly confided in. 

The emotional exchange is mutual, transformative, and grounding. Your sensitivity feels like an asset today rather than a burden. 

There’s also a quiet invitation to trust the unfolding and to stop negotiating your feelings and allow them to guide you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Libra, your ambitions are soaked in emotion today. You’re thinking not just about success but about meaning and creating a life that reflects your inner truth rather than societal expectations.

You may feel a pull toward a path that once felt too bold, too unconventional, too vulnerable. Now you can see how aligned it is with your deeper desires. 

There’s healing in choosing what supports your inner world rather than what impresses the outer one.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Scorpio, a new truth about yourself (or someone you desire) emerges with irresistible clarity. 

You feel expansive yet grounded, passionate yet steady. It’s as if the horizon of your life suddenly widens, revealing possibilities you didn’t dare name before. 

You feel safe and empowered in your own skin. Your future is calling, and it wants a version of you that doesn’t apologise for wanting more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your inner world becomes a landscape rich with symbols, memory, and meaning. 

You may feel a surge of emotion that has no apparent trigger; it could be something old asking to be acknowledged before you step into something new. 

This is a day to understand your patterns, especially those that shape intimacy and attachment. 

You’re being shown where your heart has been carrying unnecessary weight, or where your desire has been silenced by fear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Capricorn, people in your life feel more supportive or more invested in your well-being than you assumed. 

Be brave enough to let yourself lean slightly, and someone shares the emotional weight you tend to carry solo. 

Bonds strengthen through sincerity, and the future feels less daunting when you realise you’re not walking it by yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aquarius, today brings a recalibration of your priorities where you can merge your desires with direction. 

Emotional clarity infuses your ambitions, helping you see exactly what (and who) supports your evolution. 

This is a powerful moment to commit inwardly to your purpose and the kind of love that aligns with the life you’re building. Nothing superficial can hold your attention now. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Pisces, you could feel connected to your intuition in a way that feels both grounding and transcendent. 

As your creative ideas, emotional revelations, and spiritual clarity flow with ease. 

You’re remembering your power to imagine a future that nourishes you and the power to step into a life that feels both poetic and real.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

