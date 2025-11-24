3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On November 25, 2025

Starting on November 25, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. The Aquarius Moon lifts our spirits and opens our minds to possibility. We feel daring and bold. We want to attempt the things we've shied away from. That feeling of wanting to be involved returns, and with it comes joy and excitement.

For three zodiac signs, this Moon brings us a sense of renewal. The colder weather has us adjusting to our surroundings and making the best of all situations. This lunar energy reminds us that life is meant to be lived freely and with hope.

On November 25, this transit encourages individuality, laughter, and the courage to look toward the future again. It’s the perfect day to rediscover our spark. We knew we had it in us!

1. Sagittarius

The Aquarius Moon restores your faith in the future, Sagittarius. Not that you lost it altogether, but a boost towards positivity certainly puts you in a much better mood.

You’ve been working through uncertainty, Sagittarius. This lunar influence reminds you that your joy was never gone; it was simply waiting to be stoked again. And now, on November 25, joy is back on the menu.

You see the world through hopeful eyes again and feel ready to chase what inspires you most. This day brings a powerful emotional reset. The universe reminds you that believing in goodness is always the right next step.

2. Aquarius

With the Moon in your sign, Aquarius, you will feel a surge of confidence coming your way. On this day, November 25, you’re reminded that being true to yourself is exactly what draws happiness closer. Joy returns because you allow yourself the moment. It's all yours.

Something inside you clicks into place during the Aquarius Moon, and you'll see some renewed connections and have a few fun moments with friends. You will feel inspired to do something altogether new and different, and that is your right.

This lunar energy acts like a cosmic refresh button, and it taps into that place within you that likes being the different one. The more you express your individuality, the more the world opens its arms to you.

3. Pisces

During the Aquarius Moon, you get emotional release, Pisces, and this is probably what you need most in your life right now. You’ve carried a lot lately, and this transit helps you breathe again. Everything in your world feels lighter.

You feel as if you are ready to let go of what hurts. On November 25, a subtle yet powerful shift takes place in your soul, and it has you reclaiming your power once again. It feels joyful and liberating, and you are owning every second of it, Pisces.

Inspiration returns, and your heart softens. Joy returns when you decide that holding back is not getting you anywhere. The Aquarius Moon reminds you that joy is alive and well, and ready when you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.