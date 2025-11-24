Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, November 25 — Relationships Get A Lot Deeper

On November 25, 2025, the Aquarius Moon trines retrograde Uranus in Taurus in each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope. While Aquarius is known for its unconventional energy, as it merges with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, you realize that stability doesn’t mean you have to give up what you genuinely want.

There is a sense that you are being drawn to connect with your partner in a new way on Tuesday. Not through gifts or adventurous dates, but in emotional closeness. This energy helps you find comfort in a healthy, stable relationship rather than in a connection that only mirrors your own wounds. Sometimes the most radical choice you can make is to receive the love you’ve always deserved, knowing that healthy love can keep growing.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 25, 2025:

Aries

Think about what you genuinely deserve today, Aries. The energy is inviting you to start believing in new beginnings or romantic opportunities in which love is no longer difficult.

This energy may have you take a step back from a connection that only brings confusion, or it could have you meeting someone new unexpectedly. Remember, you draw the line when it comes to the kind of love that you will receive.

Taurus

Focus on what you have built, sweet Taurus. Retrograde Uranus has recently returned to your zodiac sign of Taurus. This will be the last phase that this planet makes through your sign, which also means it’s the most important.

Instead of focusing solely on romantic matters today, try to reflect on what character you’ve built for yourself these last few years. You are being urged to see that you are enough as you are, which will help to improve your romantic relationship once you do.

Gemini

Take a new look at an existing relationship, Gemini. While you are one of the zodiac signs that continually crave newness, thanks to your air element, you need to realize that it doesn’t always translate to a new relationship.

Be sure you’re investing in your relationship today, rather than thinking that any issues would disappear if you were with someone new. True intimacy is built over time by working through what arises together.

Cancer

You have so many people in your life who love you, Cancer. Whether you’re single or already in an existing relationship, you are being urged to connect with your close circle of friends today. This can help you understand the kind of love you’re worthy of.

Plan an evening with friends and enjoy the bonds that you have built with them. Regardless of romantic status, you still need to nurture your friendships. Love does come in many forms, and even though you may be single right now, that doesn’t mean you don’t have people who care about you.

Leo

Reflect on what defines romantic success, dear Leo. The Aquarius Moon will be bringing up all sorts of romantic feelings for you in your house of love.

However, it’s the magic of retrograde Uranus that may inspire you to deviate from your previous plans. How you define love and relationships has changed. The energy today allows you to find success and fulfillment in what you have rather than working to achieve something that doesn’t really align with your truth.

Virgo

Enjoy the quiet moments, dearest Virgo. Although you always tend to dream big and have a long to-do list to accomplish, you’ll be craving greater simplicity today. This is about a bigger shift in your life that’s meant to help you see the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere, but in where you choose to invest the most time.

Consider a quiet night with the person you love. Whether you make a favorite dinner or curl up in front of a new movie, it’s the simple pleasures that mean the most right now.

Libra

Deepen the bond with your partner, Libra. You are moving into a beautiful and rewarding time in your romantic life. This will help you see that it was worth it to work through the challenging times together.

Be sure to pay attention to the emotional connection you share with your partner today. Discuss the dreams that you have for your life, and focus on what you do have, versus what it once felt like you didn’t.

Scorpio

Stability is never overrated, Scorpio. While you’ve always craved an intense and meaningful relationship, you’ve also started to see the value in stability. There is a difference between being afraid of change and finally seeing what a relationship brings to your life.

Today will have you appreciate your partner in a new way. This will help you feel fulfilled by your partner, and you may be grateful you didn’t walk away in the past because of what you would have missed.

Sagittarius

Don’t be afraid to talk about what you need, Sagittarius. As much as it may have shocked your past self, you now want to define a relationship in your life.

You’re realizing that it’s not that you don’t want to settle down, but that you do want to make sure you’re not wasting your time in a relationship. You want a connection with greater clarity and stability, so don’t be afraid to talk with your partner today. This would also help figure out whether there is a future with the new person you’ve been seeing.

Capricorn

There is great comfort in knowing that someone will always be there for you, Capricorn. While there are many different kinds of love, in the past, you may not have given credit where it was due.

Despite everything you've encountered, there is someone special in your life who has been by your side through it all. This person has loved you unconditionally and supported you without judgment or pressure. Acknowledge them today and let them know how much you appreciate all they’ve done for you.

Aquarius

Be proud of yourself, Aquarius. You have spent the last era of your life defining and building what it means to have a stable and loving home. Whether this has been on your own or with that special person in your life, it represents a momentous part of your journey.

Yet, it’s now time for you to enjoy it. Today will have you wanting to be a homebody, as you suddenly are aware and grateful for all that you have created for yourself. Recognize that you have the safe and loving home you’ve always dreamed of, because the next step is opening yourself up to share it with the person meant to love you.

Pisces

Try to recognize that the simplest truths are often the most powerful, Pisces. As the Aquarius Moon moves through your house of intuition, you will feel a deep pull to return to something or someone you’ve previously abandoned.

While you may have a change of heart today, what you’re returning to is what is meant for you. Love sometimes really is that simple, especially if you finally allow it to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.