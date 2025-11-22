Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, November 23 — Something Needs To Change

On Sunday, November 23, 2025, the Scorpio Sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Each planet brings awareness around what you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship. Reflect on the patterns you may unknowingly be acting upon, explicitly trying to control yourself, partner, or the outcome of your relationship.

Scorpio is a zodiac sign that represents transformation; however, you have to learn to let go and surrender control and allow that process to occur. With the Sun in Scorpio, you will be guided to see things as they are and not as you wish they were. While confronting, Pluto in Aquarius does hold the keys to your evolution. Be willing to approach your relationship from a new perspective. After all, every relationship can become better if you allow it to.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 23, 2025:

Aries

Pay close attention to who you surround yourself with, dear Aries. The energy today suggests that a change is needed in your circle of friends or family.

There is a person who has been quietly trying to sabotage your relationship or has been giving you poor advice on purpose. This person doesn’t have positive intentions for you or your future happiness.

Be mindful of secrets that arise today and of people revealing their true colors.

Taurus

Taurus, you are one of the zodiac signs most likely to succeed, especially financially. While this is part of your soul path in this lifetime, it doesn’t mean you can't include your romantic partner by showing support for their success as well.

Supportive partners show mutual support for one another's professional success. They are there for one another to make life better in every way.

Be mindful of your intentions to spend time together. Be sure to plan ahead when you want to spend time together. You don't have to put your careers in the background for quality time in the name of love.

Gemini

Give yourself space to reflect, Gemini. You have incredible dreams for your life, but you must make sure that you’re doing everything in the moment to prepare for the future.

The energy today represents that someone close to you, or a romantic partner, may be unclear about your goals. Because of your desire to show up for them and be of help, you’ve been sacrificing yourself and doing what is in your own best interests.

Use this knowledge wisely and prioritize yourself.

Cancer

Let yourself see the truth of your relationship, Cancer. With the Sun in your house of committed relationships and marriage, you are being invited to see the truth of your relationship.

It can be difficult to embrace what is, especially when that means accepting the need to change the situation. However, you can’t keep ignoring your intuition, nor can you go back to the way it was before.

The only way through this situation is to see the truth and let yourself move forward.

Leo

Take an honest look at your life, Leo. You have a relationship or a significant offer of love on the table. This person is someone with whom you can see a future. However, you’re projecting issues onto the relationship that just aren’t there.

Use today’s energy to reflect on the situation you have at home, or with a family member, as this is the real reason you’ve been experiencing challenges in your romantic life.

Don’t sacrifice your happiness just because changing the current situation feels difficult.

Virgo

You have to trust in your partner’s ability to hold space for you, Virgo. You’ve had a lot going through your mind recently. While not all these thoughts are honest, you’re accomplishing nothing by keeping them inside.

The energy today prompts you to reveal what you’ve been going through, finally, and gives your partner the space to hold for you. This conversation will change matters moving forward, but it also paves the way for a healthier connection and an opportunity for deeper healing.

Libra

You can’t keep your relationship in a bubble, Libra. While you should be able to protect your relationship from outside influences, that doesn’t mean you can wrap yourself in a bubble and pretend nothing else exists.

Financial issues will arise today that impact your relationship and the future plans you’ve been making. This energy involves a secret or deceit on behalf of your partner that they’ve been trying to keep from you.

Try to maintain your boundaries, but do let yourself talk through this, as it may actually make your relationship stronger in the long run.

Scorpio

You are in the spotlight, dearest Scorpio. Although it's not always a place that you are comfortable in, today is all about you and what you want for your life.

Rather than focusing solely on keeping everything the same, you need to be honest with yourself and others about how you’ve been feeling.

You are trying to control matters too tightly in your relationship and home environment, which is creating unnecessary challenges. Instead of fearing change, try to be honest and let yourself surrender to this process.

Sagittarius

Don’t hold back, Sagittarius. You will have a sudden, uncomfortable epiphany today.

This knowledge involves your feelings towards an existing partner or someone from your past. While you’ve tried to control your emotions to make better decisions in your romantic life, this new awareness is one you can’t ignore.

Don’t hold back from approaching your partner or reaching out to that special someone today. Regardless of where it leads, you need to be honest about what you’ve realized, as there’s no point in trying to convince yourself you feel otherwise.

Capricorn

Reign in your energy, Capricorn. Today’s energy prompts a discovery of how you’ve been overextending yourself for others. While this does involve your romantic partner, it may also include friends, family, and even coworkers.

Instead of trying to be everything to everyone, focus on what you need to do for yourself. This doesn’t mean ghosting anyone or ending a relationship, but you need to rein in your energy and start prioritizing what is most important to you.

Aquarius

You can’t control how others see you, Aquarius. Today brings information regarding how you are seen by your partner or others in your life. This new awareness of your reputation is not proper; however, you must realize it’s not something you need to prove.

Hold space for what arises and any conversations with your partner, but refuse to play any games to fall into the space of working for love. If someone is determined to misunderstand you, that is their loss, not yours.

Pisces

You need to change your thinking, Pisces. Opportunities for new love and adventure are surrounding you. However, you are also currently talking yourself out of taking a chance or letting fear rule your decision process.

With the energy today, try to focus on changing your thinking, which also means evolving in how you perceive these opportunities.

They may not be what you initially visualized, or come from someone unexpected, yet that doesn’t mean they aren’t meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.