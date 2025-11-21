Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, November 22 — Something Important Demands Your Attention

On Saturday, Ceres in Aries stationing direct brings balance to each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 22, 2025. Like any other transit, Ceres in Aries holds a shadow side. This energy can make you focus solely on what you’re not getting rather than what you may be withholding from your partner. In Aries, Ceres can be spontaneous yet inconsistent. It’s important to understand this side of Ceres so that you can find the balance between only considering yourself and completely sacrificing who you are to make a relationship work.

Ceres will be direct in Aries from Saturday, November 22, through March 15, helping you build a reciprocal, loving relationship. Your needs do matter, but so does your partner’s. It’s just a matter of realizing that no matter how much you may love someone, you are still your own person on a unique path. You may align your path with your partner’s, but you can never abandon it in the hope that it will lead to a forever love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 22, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take care of yourself first, sweet Aries. Ceres direct in Aries brings about a powerful time for you to start taking care of yourself, especially your appearance. Whether it’s finally making a salon appointment or signing up for the gym, this energy encourages you to care for your physical body.

While this is beneficial, you want to avoid making any assumptions about your partner. Be sure to ask how they’re doing and remain aware of holding a supportive space so that you don’t inadvertently send the message that you don’t care.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The best love is often quiet, dear Taurus. Asteroid Ceres is going to help you love in a calm and unassuming way. This energy will invite you to support your partner in their own healing, although it may not be visible to the outside world.

By embracing your silent strength, you can help your partner navigate their fears and previous wounds without compromising your own needs. This can be a revolutionary time in your relationship as long as you don’t judge this connection based on material gifts.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be clear with your partner, Gemini. The energy of Ceres in Aries will prompt you to broaden your definition of love and want to spend time with all of those who are important to you.

While you will still feel a close bond with your partner, your focus will shift to include friends and family in your weekend plans. Be sure that you’re clear with your partner about your intentions so that they don’t take this as you don’t want to spend time with them.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to have someone help you make your dreams come true, Cancer. Your career and purpose have been themes that you’ve been focusing on recently. This energy calls you to achieve success in new ways and is part of what you are meant to do in your life.

However, as Ceres stations direct in Aries, you will crave a partner who inspires you to succeed, rather than holding you back. Being able to support one another in your careers or educational pursuits will be crucial during this time. Just remember that you both deserve success and there’s nothing wrong with wanting your partner’s help.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Set the tone for the love you hope to receive, Leo. Ceres in Aries is not just a lucky time for romance, but an inspiring one as well.

You crave someone in your life who will open your eyes to new places, ways of living and beliefs. Yet this role is one you will also take on.

Be sure to follow your inspiration and don’t be afraid to take the lead on grand adventures, as this will help you grow your relationship in new ways.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are being guided to take the lead, Virgo. There is a situation within your relationship that you will need to take the lead on resolving. This issue is related to budget matters, finances, or another aspect of shared resources that you have together.

While you’ve tried to hold space for them to step up, this is a situation that you will need to handle. A significant part of your growth has not necessarily been to take the lead; however, this situation is one that only you can direct. Don’t be afraid of being too assertive or in laying out a plan as that is precisely what your partner needs at this moment.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be aware of the space that you occupy, Libra. Ceres has been moving through Aries since May 16 of this year.

This transit has helped you stop sacrificing yourself or your needs in a relationship, mainly since Aries governs your house of love. The dynamics of your relationship have been forced to evolve, allowing you to grow greater independence and autonomy.

As Ceres stations direct, the time for action has come. Release any lingering codependent tendencies in your relationship and allow yourself to evolve into a healthy and mature romance.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be with someone who makes you feel good about yourself, Scorpio. Ceres direct in Aries opens a portal of opportunity to feel supported and encouraged by your partner genuinely.

While Aries represents how you care for yourself and structure your life, this transit allows you to receive greater help from someone special in your life.

This is a chance to be with someone who makes you feel good about yourself, rather than trying to tear you down.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your independent spirit, Sagittarius. The energy of Ceres in Aries will feel quite comfortable for you. While Aries is a fellow fire sign, you both share the quality of needing greater freedom in your relationships.

Try to focus not just on embracing your own independence but also encouraging your partner to do the same.

This doesn’t mean you have to leave them on their own, but you can express your confidence in their ability to make the choices that are right for them. Just as you know, you can do for yourself.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The best relationships are those that never stop growing, Capricorn. However, growth doesn’t always occur at the same time or in a similar way.

You need your partner to give you space to grow, yet you also must release the expectations of judgment concerning your partner’s path. Try to have a sit-down with your partner and discuss where you both stand in your growth and healing to foster a better understanding.

This will make all the difference in whether you continue growing together or eventually part ways.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Authentic love is the one that lasts, Aquarius. Ceres in Aries represents a new level of authenticity in yourself and your romantic relationship.

While this approach favors conversations and intellectual pursuits as a means of connection, it also inspires you to embrace your true self. Use this energy not to hold back your thoughts or beliefs.

Recognizing love isn’t about fitting neatly into another’s box, but about feeling loved and cherished, even in your mess.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Support doesn’t always have to be financial, dearest Pisces. As Ceres stations direct in Aries, your partner may approach you with an earnest request.

While you do believe in them, you must be cautious about bailing them out of a financial bind or investing in a project to prove your love.

You constantly strive to do your best, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your own financial security to keep a relationship going.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.