3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On November 22, 2025

On November 22, 2025, three zodiac signs attract major luck and good fortune. Mercury trine Jupiter is an extraordinarily harmonious alignment that enhances our clarity, improves our communication skills, and boosts our chances for personal growth.

Ideas flow very easily during this positive transit on Saturday. Favorable outcomes rule. This day shows us that when optimism is backed by practical insight, we win. We're not getting it wrong on this day, and Mercury's precise influence sees to that.

For these three zodiac signs, this day brings lucky breaks, helpful advice, and some well-needed solutions. Opportunities are presented in ways that feel effortless, and we can't help but feel lucky.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Mercury trine Jupiter is the transit that helps you the most on this day, November 22, Aries. This is because there is something very special about the way Mercury's energy reaches you, and due to Jupiter's presence, what you receive is both positive and lucky.

Luck, in fact, seems to follow you around at this point, Aries, and you'll see it take shape in conversations you have with friends. Like-minded talk inspires you, and while you don't need everyone to agree with you, it's not a terrible thing when they do. And on Sunday, they definitely do.

This day has you feeling as if all the people and ideas of your life are lining up in harmonious ways. It's nice to get along with just about everyone, and this Mercury-Jupiter alignment has you feeling as if you've encountered a lucky streak. You have, Aries!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, this transit opens doors for favorable outcomes in your personal and professional life. Mercury trine Jupiter enhances your ability to make sound decisions and recognize opportunities. What takes place on November 22 is right up your alley.

You will experience moments of luck, and to you, it feels almost like the universe is delivering a custom-made bit of good fortune. Everything is very you on this day, Leo, and that has you feeling like you can do anything.

This day is ideal for taking thoughtful action. The universe aligns in your favor, Leo, supporting growth and forward momentum. It's OK to think of yourself as the lucky one. Sounds like a plan!

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Mercury trine Jupiter favors communication, learning, and wise decision-making, Libra. You will definitely gain a few new insights during this transit, and you'll work them to your greatest advantage.

Lucky breaks are all over the place, and for you, Libra, they couldn't come sooner. It's not that you've been desperate for a break. In fact, you've been rather cool about it all. However, on Saturday, you are certainly open to a remarkable patch of good fortune. Who wouldn't be?

The universe is reinforcing your confidence and showing you that progress and good fortune are attainable. All you really have to do is accept it. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth, Libra. All is well in your world! Good luck!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.