Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 19, 2025, with what you need to know during the concentration of Scorpio energy in the air. The Moon, Sun, Mercury, Venus, Fortune, and Lilith are all in Scorpio on Wednesday. The message is to evaluate every aspect of yourself. Take responsibility for your hidden dark side and vices, including what pitfalls passion creates when it's unbridled. Mercury is retrograde, so take this opportunity to write, meditate, and ponder your life. Get to know yourself, even the parts that cause you to feel shame.

The collective tarot for everyone is the King of Pentacles, a card associated with material wealth. Scorpio symbolizes the wealth of others and resources that are controlled or shared. You're set up for a profound, personal audit. What sabotages you, and how can you reclaim your life? True wealth is more than what you have in a bank. When Scorpio season is over, you will want to have acquired self-mastery.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for November 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords

Aries, your zodiac sign loves a fresh start, so Wednesday proves to be a lucky day for you. A stellium in Scorpio brings power to you from others. Meanwhile, the Six of Swords symbolizes an open door to significant financial changes.

The first step toward an ideal transition is to ask yourself what you are dependent on. What's unhelpful? What's useful? Undesirable power struggles in relationships can reveal where you need to detach. Just because a situation has always been a certain way doesn't mean it can't change now. If anyone can do it, you can!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: The Emperor, reversed

Taurus, you are so strong. As an earth sign, it's tough for life's stressors to penetrate so deeply beneath your calm exterior that you lose your cool. In fact, you're the king of composure, and you are rarely found without a state of calm, even when you feel overwhelmed inside.

Yet, today's tarot card, the Emperor reversed, could reveal how your merit gets tested. You may have someone in your life who is very close to you and knows exactly which buttons to push.

With the power of a stellium in Scorpio, tap into that inner resolve and protect those soft spots. Just because you revealed them to a person you trusted doesn't mean you can't conceal them when you want to. It's your decision; you are in charge of your reactions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you are so bright and savvy. Your shapeshifting skills aren't limited to adjusting to situations; you have this incredible knack for helping situations to change, too.

Today's Scorpio energy helps you to acknowledge your emotional needs, and when you are aware of yourself, you're also more in tune with others.

On Wednesday, you decide to get more involved in making the world a better place. You can show you care and are concerned for others without any repayment. You give to give! Should you sense what someone wants to hear, such as a kind word or encouragement, you'll make sure that they feel loved.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Wands, reversed

Cancer, you are great at starting new projects, relationships, and doing anything you want to do. You are fueled by emotional energy, and when there is so much energy in Scorpio, your feelings lean toward what is romantic. You want to feel good about your life. Optimism is your need.

Your Wednesday tarot card, the Seven of Wands, reversed, is sending you a warning to protect your heart because you may do more than you need to do for the sake of love. When you want to help someone, you may feel overwhelmed by the pressure it adds to your busy schedule. The key for today is knowing when to start and when to stop.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: Seven of Swords, reversed

Leo, you're such a brave zodiac sign, and that part of your personality may hint at always doing things, but you appreciate a good resting session. At times, the best choice you can make is to choose to do nothing at all, allowing your body and mind to restore themselves.

Today's Scorpio stellium encourages you to stay close to home. Meanwhile, the Seven of Swords, reversed, promotes personal responsibility. Be honest with yourself if you feel like your attention is focused on external validation. Pull back your energy and give it to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Two of Cups, reversed

Virgo, it's good to be open and initiate hard conversations. Admitting the difficult thing can bring a problem to light, allowing it to heal, and you can reach a place of closure. Scorpio season reveals the areas of your life that you held back or refused to speak up for, to avoid conflict.

Today's Two of Cups, reversed, encourages you to face relationship issues. What needs to be said that no one is talking about? Why not be the bigger person and do so?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles

Libra, you are about balance. But how are you managing your schedule? Today, address where you multitask and do more than you should at one time. Yes, logically, it may appear to save you time at first, but it can also lead to increased stress. Ultimately, it's not worth it.

Today's Scorpio stellium with the Two of Pentacles tarot asks you to measure the cost of your habits. Are they truly as valuable as they seem? Does it make sense for all areas of your life, not just what you see on the clock?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you are an intense zodiac sign, and sometimes that is what keeps you from taking action. If you don't feel like you can control the outcome, you refuse to get involved. You protect your energy and let others deal with the problem.

However, today's stellium in your zodiac sign, along with the Two of Swords, reversed, indicates a personal decision being made for you if you stay neutral or inactive.

Be sure to double-check your situation to avoid a problem you didn't create, but affects you due to a lack of involvement.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Strength, reversed

Sagittarius, you are a wise zodiac sign, and you are good at listening to your heart. But every once in a while, you allow yourself to view red flags and believe things will get better.

Ask yourself on Wednesday, what are your hidden enemies? Today's energy in Scorpio invites you to address the things in life that undermine you or hold you back from greatness. Are you acting in extremes? Do you trust without letting it be earned? Keep your mind open and pay attention to how you feel.

The Strength, reversed tarot card, is a sign of potential weakness. You may not realize what area of your life has become compromised. Self-awareness can help you find problems before they start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers, reversed

Capricorn, you are practical. Between your daily tarot card, The Lovers, reversed, and Scorpio's energy, Wednesday could reveal an area of life that's not aligned with your desires. Let honesty speak to your heart.

You may come across something that appears to be better than what you have (in terms of a job, relationship, or friendships) and think to yourself that it's better to stay the course and remain true to your current commitments. Pay attention. You are standing at a unique moment in time, where a friendship or social network is about to change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Swords

Aquarius, every once in a while, you get a tarot card that symbolizes your nature. The Knight of Swords is an assertive person who says what they feel and does not worry about how that message gets delivered.

Today, with the Sun, Moon and other planets in Mercury, you may feel confident to speak from the heart to a boss, coworker or other person at work. Be mindful about tone, but don't mute delivery.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Swords

Pisces, you are such an easy-going energy that you don't think twice about allowing other people to take priority over your needs. You tend to lay low and show supportiveness. You are smart, but sometimes people view your gentle nature as foolish or weak.

On Wednesday, the Queen of Swords encourages you to change how you act. With the Sun and Moon in Scorpio, a little unpredictability can help you to be viewed in a new and improved light.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.