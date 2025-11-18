4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On November 19, 2025

On November 19, 2025, four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck when Mercury, which is currently retrograde, leaves Sagittarius, the sign of its enemy, to enter Scorpio.

On Wednesday, you will finally get a break from the discomfort that has been affecting you lately in the areas of communication and thinking, but first, you must dig into the darkness to reveal where there is light. Scorpio isn't precisely a much better place than Sagittarius, but it does provide a few opportunities to manifest what you want from life. Scorpio is the surgeon of astrology. Do you need to eliminate toxic situations that are costing you money? Examining your life to discover what you already have that makes you wealthier than you realize.

Advertisement

Today, it's time to review various areas of your life. You could have money or luck in areas you didn't realize because it was not readily apparent to you. If you have to dig to find where it is on the first day Mercury is back in Scorpio.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, what is the answer to your money problems? You can be a dreamer, and when you dream, you lose sight of what you do and why. It's time to reconnect with financial clarity. Are you managing your finances effectively? If not, during Mercury in Scorpio, you can get back to square one by figuring out where it's going. You may be more abundant than you think right now. Today, track every penny you make: where does it go? Can you have a system that tracks your expenses or opportunities?

Try the zero-based budget technique, which is particularly suitable for days when retrograde is active. It's not going to be easy, but if you work on how you think about money and what you do with it, it will prompt awareness. You will start to sense when you aren't using it wisely automatically. And since we are talking about the dark side of Scorpio, what you fear.

You will feel the areas where you are afraid due to past mistakes. Do you overspend or become risk-averse when you need to spend a bit more? Mercury will be going back through Sagittarius once the retrograde is over. So, going back to the basics can help you prepare for a repeat of your problems in the future. By addressing the scarcity mindset issues and recognizing what you are doing out of ignorance, you can improve. You will discover ways to make money management easier.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, do you associate work with abundance and luck? You might be looking at your job as the primary source of good fortune in your life, but what if it is not? What if you're not meant to work at a job forever? What if you can use the energy of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio to find new ways to reduce your living expenses?

This is the time to go beyond tracking your spending and explore ways to make money using your home and talents. See yourself as an asset worthy of investing in. Don't just work harder, work smarter. Consider setting aside a specific time frame each week where you can enjoy the money you have and use it to create value for others.

Advertisement

How might you honor yourself starting today? Review how you spend your time and your habits to develop opportunities for abundance to grow. You may be lucky as you are, and all that's left to do is to take action.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you are a brave heart when it comes to everything in your life, but when Mercury enters Scorpio, it's time to admit that there are areas that do frighten you. One of those topics is money. You don't always know what to do with it to make more of it. You know how to spend, pay bills, and you know how to make it. However, you don't always know what to do to make money work for you.

Sometimes you think you don't have enough. You know that you can learn, but you're unsure where to go to get the correct information. That is the beauty of your ruling planet in the sign that rules research and digging into the unknown.

Scorpio's energy can help you dig into books, podcasts, and masterminds to gain the knowledge you need. You won't achieve momentary luck or abundance, but rather a lasting financial mindset shift that cultivates deep-rooted habits that endure in the long term.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you are made to do great things, but even you can hit a glass ceiling when it comes to money. A good financial mentor can help you learn what you need to do to outgrow what's working so you can get to the next phase of your abundance journey. Today, when Mercury enters Scorpio, you may find a brilliant money mentor that you need to know.

You will have to dig through your contacts or ask people for a referral, but that's how Scorpio energy works. Have an idea of what you want to accomplish. You can't become lucky without mentally clarifying the target you hope to hit. Today can be very successful when it involves collaborative relationships.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.