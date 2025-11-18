Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 19, 2025

After November 19, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. When Mercury leaves Sagittarius, the energy settles, and we get a real sense of relief. The constant questioning, overanalyzing, and need for answers finally begin to quiet down. We start to see things as they are instead of chasing what they might be.

During Mercury's departure, clarity replaces confusion, and tension begins to ease. Its influence allows us to act from calm rather than restlessness, and to choose what truly matters instead of reacting to distraction.

For these astrological signs, this transit feels like a breath of fresh air. The struggle naturally fades into the background, and we feel refreshed again, ready to work at a gentler pace.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

As Mercury exits Sagittarius, your thoughts finally slow to a manageable pace, Taurus. The pressure to make quick decisions disappears, and you feel much more even-keeled than you have in days.

There’s no need to rush, Taurus, so you're not rushing. You accept the pace of the day, and it feels right. On Wednesday, November 19, clarity replaces anxiety. You can make choices based on peace, not panic, and that's major news in your world.

This transitional phase brings emotional calm and restores your sense of control. You're not hungry for control, but being out of control is a thing you've started to get a handle on. Good for you, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Mercury leaving Sagittarius brings you steadiness when it comes to your heart and your emotions, dear Cancer. You’ve been trying to make sense of mixed signals or uncertain plans, and on November 19, everything finally aligns. Phew!

The answers come easily, which is a relief. For the first time in ages, you don't have to overdo it or work so hard to get those answers that you forgot the original questions. Things simplify when Mercury gets out of dodge, so to speak.

This is the end of needless struggle. You can finally rest your heart knowing that what’s leaving your life isn’t a loss, but a necessary clean-up. This is when the true peace begins for you, Cancer. Enjoy it.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Mercury’s exit from Sagittarius feels like all bets are off, Libra. What that means is that finally, the pressure is nowhere to be found. There's a good chance you said no to something that was really pressing you, and just the idea that you got up the nerve to say no is now the most beautiful thing you've done.

On November 19, you remove yourself from the option list. You do not want to be involved, and in order for that to become a reality, you have to make it known to those who want you involved.

So, when Mercury leaves Sagittarius, you leave the stress behind. This marks the end of your inner struggle, Libra. With clarity and calm restored, your natural grace leads you forward effortlessly. It's good to be back!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.