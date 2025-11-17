Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from November 17 - 23, 2025. This week, we have a New Moon in Scorpio, and the Sun will enter Sagittarius. New energy is here, and when there is change, you can feel tension. Monday and Tuesday are peaceful days this week, marked by balance and stability. Use this as an opportunity for reflection and personal growth.

On Wednesday, it's time to take the first step to complete an important project. Don't be afraid to take a leap of faith if you feel compelled to do so. Thursday, you can start over again if what you tried didn't work. On Friday, be cautious not to argue and try to steer clear of contentious people. Saturday and Sunday are perfect for gift-giving, enjoying a reward, or feeling like you are in a position to receive something that the universe offers. If you put in some hard work earlier this month, your payoff could arrive before the week is over.

Dragon

Dragon, focus on reinventing yourself this week, especially after the New Moon arrives on Wednesday. You will have the opportunity to start over in your personal or professional life. You won't need to hide your intention since others will respond positively to your leadership.

The hardest animal sign to work with is the Dog sign, due to minor temperament clashes. Your best animal sign compatibility to work with the Monkey. Their approach, ambition, and drive align with how you like to do business.

Your best day this week will be on Wednesday, November 19, a Day for strategic initiation of ideas. The power number for your Chinese zodiac sign is 1, for leadership. Be comfortable taking the lead, even when you feel it's difficult and you're unsure where to start. Wear the power color emerald green to attract wealth and prosperity. You will feel ready to nurture a goal and dream about your future.

Dog

Dog, focus on emotional regulation. The New Moon may have you feeling slightly more tired than usual. Be sure to get ample rest, water and food. You want to stay calm since this is the best space to help you remain focused on your goals. Avoid interrupting in conversations and aim to be a good listener, especially in relationships with others.

The hardest animal sign for you to work with is the Goat, which may lead to some miscommunication. The best animal sign compatibility for you to work with is the Dragon, as they tend to generate luck.

The best day of the week for you will be Tuesday, November 18, for its stability. If you have a lingering cold or feel under the weather, wear navy blue, your power color to foster a sense of control and inner trust. Your power number this week is 2, representing balance, harmony, and diplomacy.

Goat

Goat, have a cooperative spirit this week, and when you have to work with someone who appears to be difficult, let their own nature reveal itself. You shouldn't try to control it. When possible, nurture peacefulness with others; aim for moments where you can be generous and kind.

In friendships, look for ways to set mutual goals so you can be accountable to others and they with you. If you have hoped to start a fitness group or want to reach a personal goal, consider asking a friend to check in with you this week to make sure you stay true to your dream.

The hardest animal sign for you to work with will be the Rooster animal sign. You may clash when it comes to expressing your ideas. Your best animal sign compatibility for work will be with the Horse animal sign, due to their tenacious energy.

Your best day of the week will be Saturday, November 22, a Success Day. You will receive acknowledgement for what you want from life. Pay attention to the number 8 as your power number for positive outcomes and solid results. Wear rose pink as your power color for clarity, focus and a pure spirit.

Horse

Horse, try to be less impulsive and more in control of your emotions this week. You may feel pushed to an extreme action around the New Moon in Scorpio; however, stay true to your goal ahead, and you will feel more in control of your life overall.

The hardest animal sign to work with is the Rat; their ambitious nature can feel slightly overwhelming, giving you a sense of not being seen or heard. The best compatibility to work with is the Goat; they are understanding and know how to handle your intensely playful energy. The best day for your animal sign this week is on Friday, November 21, a Danger Day; exercise caution. Others will admire your ability to remain calm.

Your power number for the week is 6; when possible, use this number to help you feel grounded and focused. When you can, wear deep red, or crimson; it's your power color, allowing you to feel a sense of inner confidence, empowerment and heat to take action.

Monkey

Monkey, quick thinking will help lead you to a reward. Be fast on your feet and don't let fear stop you from listening to your voice or following your gut instincts.

Focus on making strategic moves. You may be prompted to take action on a plan you set earlier this month, but it doesn't become useful until after the New Moon on Wednesday. In your friendships, wit is fine, but avoid sarcasm, gossip or harsh jokes. You may be misunderstood or perceived as offensive.

The hardest animal sign for you to work with this week is the Snake. Their emotional needs may clash with your own. Your best animal sign compatibility is with the Dragon, a Chinese animal sign. Their lucky energy amplifies successful opportunities for you.

Your best day this week will be Sunday, November 23, a Receive Day. Things you did in the past will now provide you with a monetary benefit. Focus on and meditate on the power number 3, especially when writing, communicating, generating reports, or creating projects for media. Wear the power color, amber, for confidence and a sense of being in the right place at the right time.

Ox

Ox, focus on the work you have to complete, and maintain a steady work pace. You have the opportunity to accomplish a great deal. Your enduring nature will lead you to an achievement.

During the New Moon, your friendships may demonstrate rare loyalty and instill a sense of hope in humanity. The hardest animal sign for you to work with will be the Horse. Your personalities will clash, making life difficult for both of you. Your best compatibility for work will be with the Snake, due to your respect and desire to maintain firm boundaries with each other and strangers.

Your best day of the week will be Tuesday, November 18, a Stable day. Use this time for planning and personal reflection. If you have been wanting to speak with a life coach, lawyer, or therapist, today is the best day to do so.

Pay attention to the number 5, it's your power number of the week. When you see it, know that you're being invited to act with flexibility. Don't let stubbornness stop you from experiencing joy. Wear the color green, especially the more olive shade. Its properties will bring a sense of groundedness into your life.

Pig

Pig, make time for rest and self-reflection this week. Engage in activities that foster emotional grounding, such as touching sand or other textured items. You'll experience a heightened sense of emotional awareness. If there was a rift in a friendship, you may have a chance to reconcile. Be honest about your thoughts and concerns, as it will foster trust.

Hardest animal sign to work with, the Tiger; you may have clashes between ideals and wants. This week, you're best suited for working with Rabbit animal signs; their tender nature fosters a sense of hope.

Your best day of the week will be on Thursday, November 20, Destruction Day; use this time to remove toxic situations and relationships from your life. Pay attention to anything that appears in pairs, especially if you get a 4, as it's your power number, and it serves as a prompt to get organized or foster a sense of inner peace.

Wear the color soft gray to harness power and neutralize stress, clearing your mind. Consider incorporating it into your clothing, placing it around your desk with crystals, or meditating on its properties in the morning.

Rabbit

Rabbit, focus on building what you want to create in your life before the end of this month, or by the latest, December. The New Moon helps you to build confidence in yourself, your work and others through consistent effort, connection and communication. Initiate activities if necessary. Avoid overextending yourself for the sake of others. You may find that taking on more than you ought to can compromise your sense of peace.

In friendships, focus on small gestures that show sincerity and foster trust. The hardest animal sign to work with is the Rooster, due to its harsh feedback at times. Your best animal sign compatibility to work with the Pig is for their sweetness and loyalty.

The best day for you this week will be on Tuesday, November 18, a Stable day. Use this as a day of rest. Pay attention to 7 as your power number. It's a sign to pause and reflect before taking your next step. Focus on your intention and repeat it to the universe to ask for what you want. Your power color is light green, representing prosperity, spiritual clarity, and a sense of inner calm.

Rat

Rat, avoid resting on your laurels when opportunities come up this week. You'll have a lot you want to complete, and if you are dedicated and committed to too many things, you'll find it hard to focus. Focus on being precise. Let logic be your dominating trait. Common sense can be easier for you to discover, which will be helpful when negotiating contracts that involve money. Mercury is still in retrograde, so review paperwork carefully.

The hardest animal sign to work with will be the Horse animal signs; they may seemingly move too slowly for your liking this week. Your best compatibility for work will be with the Ox; their practicality will resonate with your ideals and goals.

Your best day of the week is Wednesday, November 20, an Initiate Day. Start a new project and take the first step toward a goal. Your power number is 9, which helps boost your sense of long-term goals and foster awareness. Wear charcoal for your power color this week; the depth of its color can help you feel empowered and support strategic thinking for problem-solving, making plans and collaborating with others.

Rooster

Rooster, avoid being overly harsh with yourself. Refine what you do and how you do it. Learn from the experience and become comfortable with the process, even if it's imperfect.

A healing moment may open for you during the New Moon this week. You may grow closer to a friend with whom you can have an honest conversation. The hardest animal sign for you to work with is the Goat, because your sensitivities are not aligned with each other. Your best animal sign compatibility to work with the Ox is the Horse, as they share a similar ability to match your energy and discipline.

Your best day this week is Saturday, November 22, a Success Day, allowing you to get recognition for a job well done and the completion of a project. Your power number is 5, which signifies flexibility and a chance to overcome challenges. You may go through changes, but you'll bounce back without much of a problem. Wear the color ivory white because it will enable you to have a pure mind, clarity and focus.

Snake

Snake, focus on emotional awareness. You may sense various truths during the New Moon that help you to discover an opportunity you've wanted to take advantage of should it arise.

Spend time reflecting before responding to others, especially in writing, text or email. Avoid overthinking and overanalyzing the motives of others. Try to keep the focus on yourself.

Friendships may feel slightly distant or feel scarce. Use the time to attend to tasks that need attention and focus on your strategy for the upcoming year. The hardest animal sign for you to work with this week may be the Monkey, due to ego clashes.

Best compatibility for working with Rooster due to shared like-mindedness. The best day for your animal sign this week will be Thursday, November 20, also known as Destruction Day. You're able to make the most of a difficult situation, revealing your strength and prowess.

Pay attention when you see the number 6; it's your power number for the week. You will be prompted to act in a nurturing way and connect with your feminine energy. Your power color for the week is deep purple for wisdom and added insightfulness during decision-making.

Tiger

Tiger, focus on being courageous. With the New Moon this week, consider taking on additional leadership opportunities. Avoid taking offense too easily. Friendships offer strength to your vulnerability and balanced interactions.

The hardest animal sign to work with is a Snake, due to their tendency to mistrust others. The best compatibility to work with Pig is their empathy. Your best day is Monday, November 17, giving you a chance to catch up on work that you were unable to complete last week. You will have some peaceful moments for careful reflection.

The power number for your animal sign this week will be 8; it provides you with an opportunity to generate success after a loss. Wear Forest green for stability, wisdom and success.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.