Your Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Friday, November 14 — Timing Is Everything

On November 14, 2025, Lilith in Scorpio will form a double trine to retrograde Saturn in Pisces and retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday. With the intensity of these three water signs all present, you can be sure your emotions will be running high, which is why it’s important to remember that timing is everything.

Lilith is the rebel of the cosmos. This energy encourages you to seek the truth, even if that means breaking all the rules and shocking everyone with the choices that you make. This energy is often necessary in love; however, it may leave you feeling frustrated today. While Lilith is prompting unrestricted freedom, Saturn retrograde is reigning in your desires and making you reflect on the logistics and realities of your relationship. This contradiction is amplified as retrograde Jupiter is seeking expansion and romance, yet there is an unforeseen block today in that the timing just isn’t right. Be patient with yourself and that special person in your life, knowing this doesn’t mean the relationship isn’t meant to be; rather, it’s just not the right time yet.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 14, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to be patient with everything, beautiful Aries. You have big dreams for change and expansion in your romantic life, but you are being guided to take it slow.

There is an aspect of your healing that you need to lean into or pay closer attention to your intuition. This moment isn’t meant to be a roadblock, but a chance for you not to rush something before it’s meant to happen.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t force any conversations today, sweet Taurus. As much as you’ve worked hard to learn what it is you need to express to your partner, today won’t be the day for it.

This situation may be frustrating as it feels like constant distractions keep popping up, or there is a crisis with your best friend that you may need help with.

Although this conversation may not happen on your timetable, it will happen, so try not to force anything today.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take care of yourself, sweet Gemini. You are entering an exciting period of finally feeling like you’ve manifested what you want. However, today will be a day to slow down your process and focus on caring for yourself.

Rather than worrying about what your partner is doing or when something will happen, try to focus on what you need to feel your best.

This is not a sign that you’re on the wrong path, but you do need to be certain that you are being honest with yourself about what is motivating you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let love come to you, Cancer. You are ready to break all the rules for love, yet it seems no matter what you do, nothing is changing in your romantic life.

You are prepared to live your best life with that special person by your side, but there is still an issue of divine timing at play. You are on the path toward a new beginning, but you must ensure that you see the entire situation clearly.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything arrives at the perfect time, Leo. You may be feeling restless in your life or current relationship. This feeling is edging you toward change, which will come by listening to your intuition. However, it’s not happening as fast as you would like.

There is a purpose in learning to be comfortable with where you are now without trying to rush things further. In this space of patience, some long-awaited answers will finally come to you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful with your words today, Virgo. There is a strong undercurrent of energy that you may finally feel like you’ve had enough. This is positive because it allows you to speak your truth and express your genuine feelings.

However, today is not the day for it. There is too much risk that you could let anger get the better of you and ruin any kind of relationship in your life, platonic or romantic.

Use this to journal on what arises, and don’t take the bait if you encounter a challenging situation.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be clear about what you are looking for, Libra. You’ve done a great deal of work on yourself, but you also need to understand that this is a process that never truly ends.

Be sure you’re not being complacent in your own growth, or you may fall back into old patterns today. If you want something from your partner, be sure to advocate for yourself rather than act out or try to distract yourself. This is what growth looks like.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may feel like burning it all down today, Scorpio. Your emotional intensity is one of your gifts; however, today, it threatens to burn down everything that you’ve worked for.

You are in touch with your desires, which is beneficial, but there is still something you must attend to before moving forward. Don’t lose hope for a better future, but also be sure to be honest and transparent with all those in your life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a way to make this work, Sagittarius. You will be feeling an intense intuitive pull to transform your life today. This may also involve you choosing a particular relationship. However, there is also an obstacle to your achieving what you want.

This is due to a particular living situation of yours, or people close to you not approving of the person that you love. Rather than plow ahead or give up completely, try to lean into the lesson.

This doesn’t mean everything will be perfect, but it can help you have the fulfilling life you want.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Show your love, Capricorn. It may feel like there are certain aspects you need to clear up today.

However, you won’t be able to find the words or situation to have the conversation that you want. Instead of succumbing to frustration, try to express your feelings to your partner.

Whether through acts of service or planning a beautiful opportunity for quality time, you can still make progress today.

This will open up a chance for you to see that it may not have been a conversation you needed, but rather to be present in your love and improve your connection simply.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Look for where you are being guided, Aquarius. You are feeling an intense desire to make some dramatic changes in your life. This may impact your career, but the root of this is to have more time to spend with those who matter most to you.

Instead of simply calling out or resigning from your position, try to look for where you can make small changes. That involves modifying your schedule or working from home; this can help your relationship while also giving you time to figure out what your next step should be.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be gentle with yourself, dear Pisces. You are reaching the end of an exceedingly long journey that began in 2023 when Saturn first entered your zodiac sign. As much as you’re feeling done, it’s important to be gentle with yourself through the remaining months of this transit.

Today, you will feel encouraged to start investing in romantic new beginnings. This will be with someone you meet unexpectedly, or with a current partner. However, there is an emotional block that you must move through first.

This may involve overcoming a fear of being hurt again or having to restart your life, but it’s essential to be gentle with yourself rather than ruining this romantic connection.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.