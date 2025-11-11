Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, November 12 — It's Time To Let Go

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo will rise on Wednesday, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 12, 2025. The Last Quarter Moon is a time for letting go and shedding what you no longer need or what is not serving your greatest good. On Wednesday, the Moon will bring you an opportunity to reflect on what you need to release from your life.

In Leo, the Moon can represent the mask that you thought you had to wear in the world, needing your relationship or life to look a certain way, or in what you felt genuine love looked like. Leo is a fire sign that rules your heart space, yet it can also get consumed by appearances. Instead of trying to make your life look perfect, create space to find the beauty and meaning in an imperfect love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 12, 2025:

Aries

Be honest with yourself, sweet Aries. The energy today invites you to reflect earnestly on your beliefs and behaviors that may not actually be serving you well in your romantic life.

Just as every love feels different, it also requires that you adjust your approach to a relationship. Through it all, you should feel like you are growing and becoming better, so be sure that you’re not trying to copy and paste past romantic situations onto your current one.

Challenge yourself to see this person and love without fear, as if it's the first of its kind, and let yourself develop a new way of being in a relationship.

Taurus

A home represents a feeling, not a place, Taurus. Instead of getting caught up in an expensive flat or copying decorating tips from influencers, try to focus on how you feel within your home.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo is a chance to let go of thinking you have to have the perfect home or try to keep up with others.

This is your chance to form a deeper emotional bond with your partner and start to realize that it’s not how your life looks that matters, but how you feel living it.

Gemini

Say what you’ve been thinking, sweet Gemini. With the Last Quarter Moon in Leo rising in your house of communication and understanding, this is a time for a deep emotional release.

You may not have wanted to rock the boat in your relationship or feared how your words would be taken. However, with this Moon, you have to realize that it’s not helping you to keep it all in.

Give yourself time to reflect on your feelings, but be ready to have an emotional conversation with your partner in the evening hours.

Cancer

Let yourself be genuinely loved, Cancer. The energy today invites you to let go of superficial ways of being loved. This means letting go of that list that you have of how someone will show up in your life and what they will do for you.

Instead of being strict when it comes to love, try to look beyond the gifts or what they bring to your life to see the intentions behind their actions.

There is great love that is possible here, but you can’t keep equating fancy dinners or trips to how someone genuinely feels about you.

Leo

You will never need to chase what is meant for you, dearest Leo. The Last Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign of Leo encourages you to let go of thinking you need to chase love.

The love meant for you won’t be confusing. It won’t ask you to prove yourself or change essential aspects of yourself to fit their image.

Instead, it will be attracted into your life and help gently challenge those walls you’ve built around your heart. Hold space for your romantic life today and refuse to play any games just for the sake of feeling loved.

Virgo

It doesn’t matter what others think, Virgo. You may often struggle with how others perceive you and your relationship. This can make choosing someone new difficult, just as it does, leaving a relationship that brings a certain social status to your life.

However, the Last Quarter Moon in Leo helps you realize that you must let go of what others think. As long as you’re still giving gossip the power over your romantic decisions, you aren’t making choices that are authentic for you.

Libra

Don’t be afraid to let go, dearest Libra. There is someone in your life who doesn’t genuinely want the best for you.

This person may be a friend or a romantic partner, and it’s a relationship that you’ve invested considerable time and energy into. However, matters with this individual have been getting increasingly complex.

Don’t be afraid to let this relationship go, as it reflects the kind of connections you’ve outgrown in your life.

By allowing this person to go, you aren’t just creating space for new love, but also showing the universe that you are finally ready to choose yourself.

Scorpio

You deserve your own forgiveness, Scorpio. This may be an emotional time in your life as memories of past decisions and hurts haunt you.

While you may wish that you could go back and redo some of the choices in your life, it’s crucial to find acceptance for everything that has happened.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo invites you to focus on acceptance, healing, and forgiveness, not just for others, but most importantly for yourself. Let go of thinking that being strict with yourself will help you achieve all you dream of.

Sagittarius

Be willing to try a new approach, Sagittarius. The energy today invites you to honor yourself and embrace a new beginning in your romantic life.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo represents a chance to let go of what isn’t working, as well as the obligations that have kept you tied to a specific path.

You already know what your heart wants, so now is the time to go after it, while releasing the fear that somehow, it’s already too late.

Capricorn

It’s not all about you, Capricorn. Although you have positive intentions, you are currently moving through a deeply emotional time in your life. This energy is creating a scenario where you need to see things from a fair point of view.

Yet, in this process, your partner is getting tired of not feeling seen or essential. Use this energy to let go of the continual emotional crisis that you’ve found yourself in so that you can see the situation from your partner's perspective.

Do something nice for them and show them that you genuinely care about what they’ve been going through.

Aquarius

Let go of what is only weighing you down, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Leo is a chance not just to release what is bothering you in your current relationship, but also what is stopping you from being in love with your life.

You want your relationship to be a source of inspiration, romance, and creativity, yet receiving this love can be difficult. Instead of looking for what is wrong or what could happen in the future, try to hold space for the incredible relationship that you do have in your life.

Pisces

It is safe to love, dear Pisces. The Last Quarter Moon in Leo offers you a transformative and beautiful time in your romantic relationship. Leo governs matters related to joy, creativity, romance, and family.

Yet, before you can enjoy the benefits of this lunation, you need to recognize the self-sabotaging behaviors that you’ve developed.

This invites you to lower your walls and practice greater trust with your partner. You can’t punish a new love for the wounds of a past partner, and in this case, you must affirm to yourself that it is safe to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.