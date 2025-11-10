The Powerful 11/11 Portal Is Just The Start Of A Lucky New Era For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The powerful 11/11 portal opens on November 11, 2025, and it's just the start of a lucky new era for these three zodiac signs. According to manifestation expert Jessica Tellian, 11/11 is the most powerful day of the year to manifest "because in numerology, the number 11 represents intuition and manifestation."

While everyone can benefit from manifesting during the 11/11 portal, astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained that three zodiac signs in particular step into a very lucky new era after November 11. It won't happen overnight, of course. However, life is about to get a whole lot better if you're one of these three signs. Whether it's receiving a huge promotion at work or being put in the spotlight, each of these astrological signs starts thriving one way or another once this manifestation portal comes to pass.

1. Libra

Libra, you've probably been pretty stressed lately. Outside of relationships, your career prospects have likely been all over the place. While it may seem grim now, the powerful 11/11 portal is the start of a lucky new era for you.

According to Brobeck, after November 11, “You may find yourself more frequently in the spotlight” as you receive either a major promotion at work or a raise. This is amazing, as your career has likely felt spotty as of late. But as you head further into November, good karma is heading towards you — and sooner than you think. After November 11, your good luck will be established as you level up like never before.

2. Gemini

Gemini, the powerful 11/11 portal is only the start of a very lucky new era for you.

"After November 11, you're about to receive some sort of major raise," Brobeck said. "You may also begin a new side hustle or business that becomes very successful."

As most of you can imagine, this will translate into you having one of the most successful times in your career thus far! And "Between now and March," Brobeck continued, "you'll start to have a lot of very lucky things happen."

That being said, stay consistent, Gemini. While this powerful portal will give you new opportunities, it's up to you to take advantage of them by working hard.

3. Virgo

Virgo, your lucky new era is about to begin.

"On November 11, you're about to have a lot of luck with your social circles," Brobeck explained. "You may find yourself trending online or having viral content."

While this may not sound important to some, this can provide you with a ton of opportunities as your social networks slowly begin to expand. After November 11, you may receive a sudden new opportunity that pushes you into the spotlight, and "You may begin to see your work life really transform," said Brobeck.

That being said, your career isn't the only thing that's being impacted. Brobeck mentioned that you may be attracting new potential romantic partners into your life without realizing it. So, anyone you begin a romantic relationship with, be careful. Whoever it is will be pretty dedicated to you, so make sure you're in the right headspace for a romantic relationship.

