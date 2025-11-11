Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For These 3 Zodiac Signs On November 12, 2025

On November 12, 2025, luck and good fortune arrive for these three zodiac signs. Mercury conjunct Mars brings out that razor-sharp wit we have stored inside us. It shows us that it's easy enough to say what's on our minds without fear of repercussion. Being true to oneself is exactly what brings about the good fortune to come.

Wednesday is a bit of a lucky day, especially for three zodiac signs. This transit has us feeling motivated and driven. We will make great attempts on this day, and we will succeed at what we do.

Good luck and fortune arrive as a response to courage. The more we trust our own sense of what is right or wrong, the better chance we have at living out our dreams. Fortune is on our side, but we have to at least meet it halfway.

1. Cancer

The transit Mercury conjunct Mars gives you the courage to express yourself clearly, dear Cancer. You will find that what you say has a powerful effect on others, especially when you speak from the heart. This energy cuts through hesitation and delivers the results you want.

On Wednesday, November 12, good fortune finds you when you trust your intuition, and that comes naturally to you, Cancer. If you follow your instincts and dare to go there, you'll find that much goodness awaits you.

The universe is rewarding your willingness to act, which means you must act now, Cancer. Don't wait for tomorrow or the day after that. You feel the magic on this day, right now, so make your move.

2. Aquarius

Mercury conjunct Mars supercharges your mind and gives form to your ideas, Aquarius. You’re quick, persuasive, and ready to take initiative. The universe meets your drive halfway, sending you lucky breaks and synchronicities that prove you’re aligned with the stars.

On Wednesday, November 12, your sharp insight and confidence make things happen fast, which is not something you're used to. A decision you make on this day will lead to long-term rewards, so waste no time, Aquarius! Get out there and make it happen.

Mercury conjunct Mars reminds you that originality and bravery are your greatest strengths. Good fortune knocks on your door when you act fearlessly on what you know is right.

3. Pisces

Mercury conjunct Mars brings unusual clarity to your intuition, Pisces. What you feel and sense on that invisible plane has you acting without second-guessing it. You trust yourself on this day, and it's a rare and fortunate moment of certainty.

On Wednesday, November 12, you’ll sense an opportunity before it even appears, and your quick action seals the deal. The universe is showing you that belief in yourself attracts the exact support you need. It's very eye-opening.

This transit reminds you that you are indeed a brave dreamer, and that in being this, you work on instinct and good fortune. The universe reverberates with your courage and sends you what you need, Pisces. Feel the power!

