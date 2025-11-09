Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, November 10 — Emotions Are At An All-Time High

Emotions are at an all-time high on Monday as the Moon unites with Jupiter in Cancer, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 10, 2025. On Monday, instead of just jumping right into your workweek, consider setting aside some time for self-care, taking the day off, or modifying your schedule to work from home. You will feel more emotional and sensitive today.

This planetary energy can also help reveal where you’ve been giving into distractions or not being present, so quality time with your partner will be crucial. Today brings a loving and gentle energy to your romantic life, helping you to reinvest in what is most important to you.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 10, 2025:

Aries

Make space for the ones that you love, dear Aries. Today’s energy will be meaningful for you as Cancer rules your sector of home and family.

This would make for an excellent day to sneak out of work early (if you can) and spend time with the ones that you love. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, you are experiencing an expansive energy of new beginnings in your personal life.

This trend is expected to continue throughout the following year, so it’s essential to take time not only to reflect on your feelings but also to ensure that those in your life know how much you care for them.

Taurus

Reflect on how you define love, Taurus. Just because someone says they love you doesn’t always mean that it’s the way you feel loved. Yet, that also doesn’t mean there isn’t room for growth.

Today, you may want to pay attention to how your partner or love interest is showing you affection, as it may actually serve to improve how you’ve been feeling.

This should increase feelings of gratitude, so using words of affirmation toward your partner wouldn’t just heal their heart, but yours as well.

Gemini

Hold space for what matters, Gemini. You’ve been undergoing an ego death recently, which has led to a shift in your priorities and focus. You still have dreams for yourself, and you’ve also begun seeing that you may already have what matters most to you.

Today will feel quite emotional for you as you realize that it’s not the next goal that determines your success, but the person standing beside you. Be sure to honor your changing priorities and hold space for love today.

Cancer

You are being urged to invest in yourself, sweet Cancer. Regardless of your current romantic status, today is calling you to reinvest in yourself.

This may be necessary if you haven’t had much luck dating recently or have been moving through a state of growth with a long-term partner. By focusing on yourself today, you can gain a better understanding of how to approach a relationship or what you’re actually seeking.

The energy of the Moon and retrograde Jupiter is urging you to come out of your shell and move with self-love in all that you do, so be sure that you are.

Leo

There is something special that you are meant to do, beautiful Leo. As the Moon and retrograde Jupiter come together in Cancer today, you are going to receive divine insight into your romantic life.

This energy will be revealed through divine signs and your intuition, so be sure to listen and trust when you are guided.

Although you are in the midst of transformation, this energy can help you understand whether a relationship is truly meant to be, or not.

Virgo

Broaden your circle of love, Virgo. You have recently begun a new relationship. While it’s normal to be excited and want to spend all your time together, in the process, you’ve been neglecting your friends.

These are the people who were there for you when you were single, and so it’s crucial to foster these relationships even while in a romantic connection.

Being in a relationship doesn’t mean that you must abandon other sources of love, but instead learn how to broaden your circle and make time for everyone important to you.

Libra

Let yourself be fully seen, dearest Libra. One of the issues that you’ve been moving through recently is not feeling fully seen by your partner.

They may be clinging to an outdated version of you; it’s also been your job to speak up and let them know who you really are. Today’s energy between the Moon and retrograde Jupiter brings about an important milestone in this process.

You will feel truly seen by your partner. Don’t forget that this isn’t solely due to the actions of your partner, but also to your own actions. This way, you can also be sure that you’re carrying this energy into the future.

Scorpio

Let yourself dream, dear Scorpio. The Moon and retrograde Jupiter bring about a dream world for you today.

This energy can spark intuition, ideas, and romance, so it’s essential to recognize that there are also growth opportunities.

If you find yourself escaping into your daydreams because it’s a respite from reality, then that is a truth that you can’t ignore. Your dreams are important as they reveal to you where you are meant to be and with whom, so you must start listening.

Sagittarius

Focus on your emotional connection, Sagittarius. This is a theme that you’ve been exploring for the last several months, but today offers deeper insight into your process.

As a fire sign, you have equated an intimate connection with purely physical intimacy. However, you are beginning to understand the connection between the emotions that you feel and how you feel physically drawn to another.

Today presents an opportunity for you to deepen your emotional connection with your partner through meaningful conversations and quiet time together.

Capricorn

This is the love you’ve been waiting for, Capricorn. The Moon and retrograde Jupiter align together in Cancer today, the ruler of your sector of relationships and romance.

This truly is the perfect atmosphere for love, so be sure to prioritize your partner or new love interest. You’ve been on a challenging road of learning about how to show up more healthily for a partner and what your own needs are.

As the energy surrounds you today, remember this is the love you’ve been waiting for. The grass isn’t always greener in another relationship, but instead when you choose to be fully present.

Aquarius

Embrace the slowness, sweet Aquarius. You have been so busy recently, you may not have had time for yourself.

It’s not that your romantic life or career has been bad, but just that it’s been challenging to feel like you’ve had a moment to exhale. Today finally brings that chance for you to do just that.

If you can, call out or work from home today. Embrace the slowness of the day; stay in bed a little longer, make a ritual out of your morning tea, and stay in comfy clothes all day.

Let this slowness allow you the space to breathe so that you will have the energy for a romantic night in with your partner.

Pisces

You are allowed to be happy, Pisces. The Moon and retrograde Jupiter in Cancer will bring about luck, happiness, and exciting new adventures into your life today.

Cancer governs themes surrounding family, commitment, and marriage, making this an incredibly powerful time for your relationship. Your heart will feel full, and you will radiate a positive energy toward all those in your life.

You may also receive a new offer for love, or for travel today, so remember that anything that brings a smile to your face is worth saying yes to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.