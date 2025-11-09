5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Monday, November 10

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on November 10, 2025. It's the last day Jupiter will be direct for a while, since it turns retrograde tomorrow until March 2026. Just before a planet changes direction its energy increases, so Jupiter in Cancer's energy will become extra powerful on Monday.

To be fair, it's already pretty powerful in Cancer, where it is often known to create problems due to its expansive nature. But on Monday, it brings a double dose of its abundant energy to five astrological signs. These signs will each have more than what is needed to manage their time or day. Too much can be a great problem to have when it's handled properly.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, Jupiter in Cancer strengthens your finances. You know better than to assume money is going to come in before a payment has hit your bank account. You like to be self-sufficient, but financial mistakes can leave a person vulnerable. You want to avoid that feeling.

Advertisement

Today, you begin the process of evaluating what's going on in the world. Are your investments going well? If not, you'll make adjustments. Are you overspending? If so, you'll be frugal. You review everything carefully and methodically, so you don't have to depend on anyone but yourself. You feel better, and that is good.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, Jupiter in Cancer has been helping you strengthen your resolve to remove a hidden enemy from your life. One thing about hidden enemies is that you can't spot them until a problem comes up, and on Monday, you feel like you have a sense of what area of life requires your attention. You have been putting the matter on hold, hoping it would go away on its own. It hasn't. You have to step in.

On this last day of Jupiter direct, you take this action seriously. You block and bless on social media. You block on your phone. You take down photos from the walls and images on your cell phone. You remove all the things that could compromise your resolve to cut ties and move on.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, Jupiter strengthens your career opportunities during the last day it's direct in Cancer for a few months. You haven't been actively looking for work, but you have been hoping to see better days where you are. You want to like your job because you know that doing so can help you succeed.

Now, with Jupiter's expansive energy strengthening, you will note a shift in the vibe at your place of employment. News can come in, and it may be what you've hoped to hear. You feel safer and secure. You see how you can grow and evolve into a stronger role. You find it much easier to feel optimistic about your professional life, and it's a wonderful thing.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, on Monday, you start to see what needs to improve in your love life. They say it only takes one person to repair a hurting relationship, and it begins in the mind. Since Jupiter is about expanding your thoughts, you may have been ruminating too long about the wrongs done in your partnership. Reflecting only on mistakes can leave you feeling unhappy and dissatisfied.

That changes today. You start to see how to make things better by ruminating on the good. You realize that if you search for the best in your partner, you find it. You stop focusing on what needs to change, and you start to be the change. The improvement is almost instantaneous, and when retrograde begins tomorrow, you will feel forgiveness take root.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you cultivate a power mindset on Monday. It's one thing to say you want or need to change your life, but it's an entirely different thing, actually, to make it happen. You are in action mode today. You may sometimes be perceived as passive. But not anymore. Jupiter's expansive energy becomes easily adopted into your daily life. You see where you can make small changes to your mindset and apply action.

Your future begins to appear on the horizon, and you know what you need to do to make what you want happen. Knowledge feels powerful to you, and when you start to implement baby steps, it feels good.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.