Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, November 9 — Yes, Mercury Is Retrograde Again

Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius on Sunday, affecting each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 9, 2025. Mercury rx brings about a period of review, especially in terms of truth, meaning, and future plans. Mercury will retrograde in Sagittarius until November 18, when it will re-enter Scorpio until it stations direct on November 29. While

Mercury’s retrograde in Sagittarius helps you to see the truth and evaluate the romantic plans you’ve made. You will be able to understand not just the karmic or soul lessons at play in your romantic life, but also your own feelings. Hold space for what arises. Just because you feel like you have already dealt with something doesn’t mean that there isn’t a benefit to going deeper into it. While certain people or revelations may emerge today, be sure to process your thoughts before making any decisions.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday, November 9, 2025:

Aries

Profound changes are in store, Aries. Mercury’s retrograde through your houses of new beginnings and transformation points to a significant development within your romantic life.

However, it may not be in the way you had planned. This energy represents a past desire, dream or person that you are being guided to revisit before actually moving ahead.

Don’t be surprised if a past topic arises in conversation with your partner, or if suddenly someone from your past returns. You are moving ahead, but first you must revisit something or someone from your past.

Taurus

This relationship can be saved, beautiful Taurus. As Mercury begins its retrograde in your house of relationships, it will then backtrack through your sector of rebirth and change.

You will face some challenging relationship truths in the weeks ahead; however, you should also emerge stronger on the other side with your partner. Be sure to hold space for the process and allow yourself to discuss what is difficult.

This is the only way to not only address your concerns but also find a way to improve matters for the better.

Gemini

Don’t overlook your feelings, Gemini. You already know that you have been in a phase of reflecting on your needs and being mindful of boundaries.

Yet, as Mercury begins its trek through Sagittarius and Scorpio, this is a chance actually to set your relationship on a better course. You may need to explore couples counseling with your partner, or, if you’re single, consider consulting an individual therapist.

This is an opportunity for you to acknowledge your feelings and explore the underlying patterns in your relationship, allowing you to leave them behind in the past once and for all.

Cancer

Boldness is a prerequisite for love, Cancer. Although you aren’t generally known as the boldest zodiac sign, something will begin to overtake you as Mercury is retrograde in Sagittarius and Scorpio.

This energy inspires you to listen to your intuition, validate the kind of relationship you desire, and pursue the person who has captured your heart.

This energy will have a profoundly impactful effect on your romantic life, mainly since Scorpio represents themes of commitment and marriage. Go after what you want, Cancer, and don’t worry about what others might say.

Leo

Better times are ahead, sweet Leo. You’ve been in the midst of some deep healing and figuring out what comes next for you. This includes generational healing as well as considering relocating or making significant changes at home.

While you’ve been giving this process all that you have, you will finally begin to make progress as Mercury retrograde moves through Sagittarius and Scorpio.

Although you might not see any finality until December, this period will allow you to tackle issues once and for all, moving you into a space of greater joy and love in your life. Deal with what comes up, but don’t lose sight of what you want your life to be.

Virgo

You have to be willing to talk about what is going on, Virgo. Mercury retrograde will be a potent time for you as it will move through your houses of home and communication throughout this month.

While this will help you navigate matters of living together and family plans, you must also be open to conversation and dialogue.

Try to genuinely listen to your partner, not just to respond, but to gain a better understanding of how they feel. Be willing to discuss any issues and be open to new solutions, as that will help you finally understand what the lesson of all this is.

Libra

You need to speak up, Libra. You don’t have to be the eternal peacekeeper. You also don’t have to act like you are going along with your partner’s wishes while secretly screaming inside.

Mercury retrograde is your chance, actually, to honor what you deserve and your inner voice. While you may not often be comfortable with raising your voice, don’t be surprised if you do during this phase.

It’s OK not to communicate perfectly, especially as you’ve been keeping a great deal to yourself recently. Speak your mind, say what is on your heart, and then return to the kind of love you deserve.

Scorpio

A relationship is always about two people, Scorpio. You had to undergo profound soul lessons to learn and understand what you truly deserve.

However, as part of this process, you also need to allow your inner pendulum to find balance. You’ve been so focused on yourself that you’re not taking your partner’s needs into account. Just as you deserve to be loved in a certain way, so do they.

You can’t diminish their needs, or sit yourself on a throne and then wonder why you’re experiencing relationship challenges.

Try to reach common ground with your partner and discuss what you both need if this is a relationship you want to last.

Sagittarius

Don’t be afraid to question yourself, Sagittarius. You should be confident in your feelings and thoughts, yet you also need to hold space for ongoing, deeper learning.

Thinking that you know it all or that you’ve gotten to the bottom of your healing will only sabotage your love life instead of helping it. As Mercury begins its retrograde journey through Sagittarius and Scorpio, you will change your mind.

You’ll come to see scenarios differently, and you have a chance to understand what lessons you’ve been moving through truly. This will help you develop greater trust in your romantic choices, but it’s a process you must go through.

Capricorn

The truth always serves a benefit, Capricorn. Mercury begins its retrograde in Sagittarius today before slipping back into Scorpio later in the month.

This period represents the discovery of a secret or new truth in your romantic life and may even involve a third-party situation.

While you need to sort through your feelings first, you can’t shut down information once it’s presented to you.

This may not be something you want to deal with, but you have to if you want to move forward with this relationship.

Aquarius

The universe is always trying to get you back on track, Aquarius. Just because you may be satisfied with your life doesn’t mean that you’re where you are meant to remain.

The universe will bring back a past opportunity as Mercury retrogrades through Sagittarius and Scorpio. This energy does represent a person of significance making a grand gesture or offer.

While in the past, you may have just shut this person down or ignored them, you now need to let yourself discover why this keeps happening. Just because something doesn’t feel easy initially doesn’t mean it’s not the path you are meant to take.

Pisces

You are returning to something deeply personal to you, Pisces. Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius and Scorpio in the coming weeks, which will change how a special person sees you in your life.

This person may not even be in your energy right now, but they have been keeping an eye on your social media.

While you are feeling settled in your life, even if romantic prospects have been slow, this person has never actually given up on you.

Try to hold space to see what this return means, as this person does genuinely love you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.