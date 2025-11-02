Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, November 3 — Mars Aligns With Neptune

Today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, November 3, 2025. Mars, the planet of passion and motivation, will spend the day in Scorpio, and it will form a harmonious aspect with Neptune in Pisces.

Neptune rules dreams, so you may feel like your ambitions take on a mystical shape. Mars in Scorpio burns quietly but with purpose, even while in a water sign. This firepower moves through the depths, seeking complete change and transformation, truth, and power that can’t be faked. Neptune in Pisces, meanwhile, softens every edge, turning ambition into devotion and motion into meaning. Let's find out what this means for each astrological sign on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, something profound inside you wants to release, or begin again. This is a quieter kind of rebirth, one that happens when you stop forcing and start feeling.

On Monday, the past might surface in dreams or sudden waves of emotion, asking for tenderness rather than strategy.

There’s a mystery in your intensity right now. But the hack trick is that the more you surrender control, the more your inner power refines itself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, partnership and community mirror your inner world today, revealing how connection can both steady and inspire you. You might feel drawn to collaborate and build something infused with meaning and shared purpose.

Trust the alliances that feel intuitive rather than transactional. Friendship can inspire you to dream beyond what’s comfortable. The bonds forming now are the kind that expand your vision of what’s possible.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Geminin, you’re weaving your inner world into your outer work, blending intuition with ambition. On Monday, the usual drive to do more may soften into a desire to change your approach and do it with more artistry.

What you create now can have a quiet potency, primarily when it’s rooted in showing people what it means to be human. How do you currently balance your inner impulses with the expectations of the outer world?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, today’s energy awakens your inner seeker, that part of you that wants to live meaningfully. You may feel pulled toward higher truths, creative expansion, or the kind of intimacy that feels transcendent.

The line between spiritual and practical blurs, inviting you to experience devotion in every gesture. When you lead with faith in your emotional intelligence, you become magnetic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, you’re ready to turn pain into purpose, but it requires gentleness. The moment you stop fighting your vulnerability, it becomes your greatest strength.

Let intimacy, healing, or art be your chosen language of renewal on Monday. You’re being guided to transmute fear into faith and to understand that letting go is an opportunity for powerful metamorphosis.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the mirror between you and others reflects both your depth and your dreams. Relationships feel soulful, fated even, and words carry a healing pulse. This is not a time to analyze connection, it’s a time to feel it.

True union doesn’t require perfection, and your main task is to let compassion guide your boundaries. What you share now could restore something in your heart you thought had gone cold.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, the everyday feels enchanted on Monday, infused with purpose and subtle magic. You’re finding power in the small, sacred acts that sustain you, such as the way you tend to your body, how you approach your work, and how you set up your environment.

There’s pleasure in precision when it comes from love. You’re being shown that service can be spiritual when done with artistry. What rituals or practices help you feel grounded, centered, and in flow? Prioritize them on Monday.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your desires are deeper on Monday. More spiritual, and yet less desperate. You’re learning the rare balance between passion and peace, between claiming what you want and allowing it to unfold.

This energy refines your creative fire and romantic courage. Don’t chase! Instead, channel what you’re feeling from your gut. How does trust in your intuition change the way you pursue what you love?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your inner world glows with symbolic meaning on Monday. For example, your memories and dreams all speak in the same language of intuitive feeling.

You might crave solitude. Not just to escape, but to reconnect with the soulful parts of yourself. The spiritual and emotional layers of your life are blending. Trust what moves you, even if you can’t explain it yet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the desire to belong is strong, but so is the need to stay authentic. On November 3, you may find yourself weaving between independence and communion, realizing that your influence grows when you’re guided by purpose rather than status.

Meaningful collaborations can awaken your visionary side. Follow the conversations that stir your imagination.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you're stepping into a new understanding of what power means. The work you do now carries spiritual weight, whether visible or not. Integrity becomes your magnetism on Monday.

You’re discovering how to move through the world with purpose, but most importantly, guided by your intuition. Do you trust your instincts enough to shape your decisions?.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your imagination feels infinite on Monday. Every creative impulse now carries spiritual intent. This is your moment to move like a poet with a sword. Soft yet precise, emotional yet unwavering.

What you express could awaken others. Lean into the magic that moves through you, as it’s not an illusion. It’s initiation.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.