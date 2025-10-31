Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, November 1 — The Retrograde Energy Is Strong Today

Love horoscopes are here for November 1, 2025. It’s the start of a new month for each zodiac sign as retrograde Uranus aligns with retrograde Neptune. As Uranus connects with Neptune, which just recently returned to Pisces as part of its retrograde journey, you are being urged to reconnect with the dream that you had for love and romance. On Saturday, it’s important to honor the new beginnings that this time offers you so that you can release any stagnancy or ruts that have developed within your romantic life.

While your daily life may be filled with responsibility and stress, that doesn’t mean that you also need to experience that in your love life. Recognize that regardless of what the day or the new month ahead may bring, you do have the power to add excitement and a bit of spice back into your romantic life. Consider booking a new activity together, try that new restaurant, or plan an incredibly romantic night for two. This is your chance to change up your routines, spice up your relationship, and enjoy the love in your life.

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 1, 2025:

Aries

Lean into your romantic side, beautiful Aries. The energy today invites you to take a softer approach to demonstrating your love.

Consider writing a love letter or poem to your partner or leave little romantic sticky notes all over the home that you share together.

This is your sign to embrace your words and profoundly change the dynamic, letting that special person know exactly what they mean to you.

Taurus

Surprise them with something new, sweet Taurus. Retrograde Uranus and Neptune bring about an opportunity for you to plan something special for the one that you love.

This could be an evening out with friends or a celebration of some kind. If you’re single, then this is your sign to break free from your routine and make impromptu plans this evening.

You can’t keep complaining about your life without actually taking steps to change it.

Gemini

You impress someone just by being yourself, dearest Gemini. You are just beginning a new phase of having Uranus in your zodiac sign of Gemini, but it’s never too early to learn its purpose.

During this time, you are encouraged to recognize that you don’t need to go over the top to impress someone, nor do you need to hide just how amazing you are to make someone else more comfortable.

Someone has been noticing you, especially in your professional life. This is a connection that will be full of sparks and romance, so just keep being yourself and trust that the right person is already taking notice.

Cancer

Don’t hold yourself back, sweet Cancer. It may once have been inconceivable that you would want to relocate to find love, or that you already have.

Yet, that is precisely what you’ve been thinking of. While it may be challenging for you because of how important home is to you, you need to let yourself take this step.

You already know that you are meant to live somewhere different from where you currently do, so this is your chance to take that step and start listening to your intuition.

Leo

You don’t have to feel like you’re alone, Leo. You may have felt like there has been a lack of romantic prospects recently. Whether you’re tired of the dating apps, or it just seems like there is no one of interest around you, this has led you to check out of dating.

However, you are being advised to approach friends or others in your social circle for help. Ask people if there is anyone they could set you up with, instead of assuming that if they knew anyone, they would have already set you up with them.

Dates set up through friends often have the best outcomes, and you will already know they have a stamp of approval.

Virgo

Think bigger, Virgo. Thinking bigger usually comes naturally to you, but matters in your romantic life have been difficult recently. You have recently begun to mend any differences in opinions, but it’s essential to move on from what has happened.

Use today’s energy to consider what the bigger purpose of your relationship can be. Reflect on joining volunteer efforts with your partner, starting a nonprofit, or simply participating in a fundraiser for a cause that’s important to you.

You need to have something else to focus on, and figuring out a way for you and your partner to give back is the perfect way to move forward.

Libra

Sometimes you just need a break, dearest Libra. You deserve a break, somewhere beautiful, with the person that you love, and now is the best time to book that trip.

Instead of only dreaming about the travels you hope will occur in the future, start making a plan. Today is the perfect time to infuse your relationship with new energy by traveling together.

Travel isn’t just all fun and games, either, but an incredible way to reconnect with your partner and learn more about one another. Whether it’s an overseas trip or a weekend road trip, you need a break from daily life.

Scorpio

Spice up your relationship, sweet Scorpio. While you are known to be the spiciest zodiac sign, it feels like you haven’t gotten to embrace that side of yourself recently.

Instead of worrying about timing or all the responsibilities that you have, use today to focus on creating some quality time with your partner.

Be willing to try something new and make it fun. You have to not only get back to what sets you apart from others, but also remember why you fell in love with this person in the first place.

Sagittarius

The greatest adventure you can take is with the person that you love, Sagittarius. While everyone else is encouraged to get out and try new things, you are being urged to focus on enjoying the home and life you’ve created with your special someone.

This doesn’t mean that you’re not in for excitement, but that this is part of learning to make the most of what you have. Just because there are a lot of proverbial fish in the sea doesn’t mean you would want to take them all home.

Consider making dinner together, talking about moving in, or simply curling up to watch a movie. After all, fulfillment comes from the small moments.

Capricorn

Don’t just tell your partner how you feel, but show them, dear Capricorn. Communication can be challenging for you, especially in romantic relationships. This can cause you to shut down and have unmet needs, simply because expressing them feels challenging.

While you and your partner have been brainstorming ways to make your relationship and selves healthier, today is a fantastic opportunity to do more than talk about it. Consider booking a couple’s spa appointment or an intimacy workshop activity. Show your partner what you’ve been thinking, and it will go a long way to improving this connection in the future.

Aquarius

Splurge on love, Aquarius. With retrograde Uranus and Neptune igniting an exciting period in your romantic life, you’re being urged to splurge on yourself and your partner.

This isn’t to say it has to involve an over-the-top gift, or a new wardrobe, but you need to invest in the life that you want to share.

This energy can help you invest in new activities that bring you closer together and that you’ll enjoy. Whether you’re redecorating the bedroom or adopting a new fluffy family member, be willing to spend a little to receive even greater love.

Pisces

Make your relationship everything that you’ve ever wanted, dear Pisces. Today, I invite you to reflect on the dreams that you’ve always held for love. Rather than brush them away as wishful thinking, you’re being urged to honor them. Use today’s energy to return to that inner romantic and start shifting your life around to make greater space for love.

Whether you are making changes to your personal life, or are considering a move, you hold the cards in this situation. If you’re in a relationship, then it’s essential to take your partner’s wishes into account; otherwise, just focus on doing whatever it takes to fall in love with life once again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.