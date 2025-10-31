Daily Horoscope For Saturday, November 1: The Moon & North Node Join Forces

The Moon and North Node align at the start of a brand new month, making it the perfect time to release what no longer serves you.

Written on Oct 31, 2025

Today's daily horoscope for November 1, 2025, is here for each zodiac sign. On Saturday, the Moon and the North Node will join forces in the astrological sign of Pisces. When the Moon connects with the node of fate, there’s a subtle invitation to release what no longer serves you, and to step into experiences, feelings, and creative expressions that resonate with your authentic self. 

So, on Saturday, the line between intuition and insight blurs. Dreams, hunches, and fleeting inspirations may carry guidance more powerful than logic or planning. What you feel, notice, and choose now can shift the trajectory of your growth, drawing you closer to the life your soul has been nudging you toward all along. Let's explore what this means for your zodiac sign on November 1.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, November 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you can still direct a Shakespearean showdown behind the curtains, carefully choreographing your every line while the world thinks it’s improvisation. 

Playing it safe doesn’t mean you’re stagnant. You’re exactly where you need to be to see the hidden strings of circumstance. 

On Saturday, step back, let the drama unfold from a distance, and notice the optical illusions others unquestioningly buy into. This is your chance to discern what is genuine and what is smoke and mirrors.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when was the last time you truly vocalized your needs within your friendship circles? Speaking your truth may feel like flipping the script in a Romy and Michelle-style montage, where misunderstandings transform into laughter, confessions, and even a little starry-eyed reconciliation. 

You’re allowed to demand space, recognition, and reciprocity, and when you do, relationships can bloom into something unexpectedly magical. Your honesty is catalytic.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a new initiation in your career realm hovers on the edge of reality, waiting to unfurl into mastery and poise. Today, the blueprint of your ambitions calls for imagination: a world-building approach that expands your vision into purposeful terrain. 

You are the architect of a story in which every action, decision, and connection constructs a universe where your impact is not only felt but remembered. Approach your next move like a director with a camera, capturing the nuances that others overlook.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you’ve been quietly tending to your inner life, reflecting on what truly matters and questioning the values you’ve inherited, November 1 is the day to uncover a philosophy that belongs entirely to you. 

It’s not about performing for others or meeting expectations. It’s about discovering a framework that makes sense of your experiences, your desires, and your inner truths. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, remember, you can opt out of the endless rigmarole of superficial schmoozing. Real and fake mix like oil and water, and it’s up to you to notice which bubbles to stir and which to let settle. 

On Saturday, peel off the masks, watch the reactions, and ask yourself what's authentic to you. You may discover hidden allies or mirror reflections of your own habits. Either way, the clarity you gain today is the real power, not the applause.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your relationships may take on a fated tone on Saturday. Pay attention to synchronicities, repeated patterns, or encounters that leave a lingering impression. They may point toward insights about your desires or the evolution of your heart. 

Your role is to notice, engage, and act with curiosity and discernment, letting the meaningful moments deepen your understanding of yourself and those you share your energy with. 

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, before the bells, whistles, and fireworks of your next venture pop off, dust off the remnants of the last soiree. Reflect on and reconnect with the rhythms that fuel your magic. 

On Saturday, little rituals, movement, and focus will help you slip into a better groove with your daily routine. The small, intentional acts today set the stage for the dazzling moments that follow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, creative depth and unapologetic engagement with your craft are your guides on November 1. Allow yourself to explore boldly, experiment without fear, and follow whims that might have seemed frivolous before. 

But beware of getting too big of a head, even in the pursuit of brilliance. Unchecked ambition can lead to burnout or detours. Keep one eye on your pleasure and one on perspective, and navigate with both discipline and curiosity. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, anything patched up with a temporary fix may now unravel. On November 1, what you’ve buried, postponed, or ignored rises to the surface, demanding reconciliation between past and present. 

This is preparation. Healing old patterns and clearing emotional debris is essential if you want your future to be expansive and unhindered. The choices you make today shape the trajectory of tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, put a hazard warning on your communication today. You may bump into blind spots, misunderstandings, or the sly manipulations of a trickster energy. 

Observation is your tool; sit back, watch, and notice the subtleties before responding. The double bluffs of life may seem confusing, but clarity comes to those who wait and discern. Patience now prevents regrets later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Strategy, adaptability, and a generous dose of courage will help you navigate today's twists, Aquarius. But, more importantly, attention to your inner resonance will reveal your deepest guiding principles. 

Each challenge is a lesson and each misstep a doorway to insight. Today, spiritual reflection and honest questioning illuminate the values that sustain your soul, helping you distinguish what nourishes your essence from what merely distracts. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today calls for a bold declaration of independence. Step fully into the path your soul has been urging you toward, and act decisively on your creative and intuitive impulses. 

Strike with clarity, confidence, and unwavering focus on Saturday. The universe is asking you to claim your destiny, and to embody the full force of your unique gifts. 

The world may watch in awe (or in surprise), but the point is not recognition. It is alignment. 

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

