3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From November 3 - 9

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and love all week from November 3 - 9, 2025. This is an ideal week for cultivating an incredible relationship with someone you love, whether the relationship is platonic or romantic. There are three days this week that stand out as the most ideal for a date night, romantic conversation, or meeting someone new.

The most romantic days are Monday, November 3, a Full day, which is perfect for meeting a new potential partner or friend. The energy is ideal for a speed date evening or grabbing a quick cup of coffee with someone you've chatted with online for some time. Tuesday, November 4, is a Balance day, where interactions are harmonious and easy-going, making it perfect for intimate conversations to get to know someone better or discuss the future.

Lastly, Saturday, November 8, is a Destruction day; ideal for letting go of things on your schedule that inhibit your dating life and removing obstacles to your future happiness. Now, let's find out what else is in store for the three Chinese animal signs.

1. Ox

Ox, this is a great week for your love life, and you'll attract luck in romance all week. Monday is perfect for dating or defining what a relationship is meant to be. Be honest and don't feel pressure to commit unless you're ready. Tuesday, November 4, is a Ding Chou 丁 丑 Fire Ox Balance Day, which is an excellent day for a wedding or eloping on a whim.

Wednesday is an ideal day for single Ox signs; go out and mingle. Update your profile photo on dating apps. Don't be overly pushy; instead, trust the law of attraction to send the right person to you at the appropriate time. Thursday is ideal for romantic conversations or defining certain relationship boundaries.

Saturday is perfect for running errands or decluttering your personal space at home. Exercise caution on Sunday; avoid arguing and strive to maintain a peaceful mindset instead.

2. Tiger

Tiger, this is the perfect time for expressing your confident side. In fact, your confidence is beautiful to others, specifically on Wednesday and Saturday this week. You'll want to temper yourself a little bit on Monday. If you're single, take a backseat to see who reciprocates your energy when you express your romantic interest. Remember that confidence attracts. Tuesday is ideal for taking practical steps toward solidifying a relationship or defining it. If you're starting to date, and have a first date planned out, being frugal is a good move.

On Wednesday, plan a date night for the week ahead; discuss what you want to do and keep it fun and straightforward. If you make any promises, be sure to follow through on them, especially on Thursday. It's best to underpromise and underdeliver.

Friday, November 7, is a Geng Chen (庚辰) Metal Dragon Initiate Day, and it's the perfect day to get married, meet someone new, or start a relationship that becomes official. Saturday and Sunday are great for spontaneous adventures or doing something that makes a lasting memory, photo-perfect for Instagram or Facebook.

3. Pig

Pig, you'll attract luck and love this week, but anticipate slow growth in romance, and not a lot of intense emotional energy. Starting on Monday, consider taking sentimental actions, such as dedicating a song or sending a tender text message, to show your interest and love. Then, on Tuesday, plan to take time for yourself. If you have the funds, treat your partner to their own self-care day.

On Wednesday, schedule a date night. Wednesday, November 5, is a Wu Yin 戊 寅 Earth Tiger Stable Day and the perfect day for a wedding, getting a marriage license or submitting paperwork to change a name; if you're buying or renting an apartment or even getting a bank account with your partner, this is also a fortunate day for joint agreements.

Thursday is perfect for flirting or letting someone know you're interested in them. You'll find it very easy to engage in casual conversation and determine if interest is mutual, whether in person or online. On Friday, the weekend arrives, and it's the perfect day for singles who want to meet someone new in person. Saturday and Sunday are your two toughest relationship days of the week, and being patient with others scores big points with a love interest. Be cautious not to delve into complex topics; keep conversations light.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.