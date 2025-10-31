3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From November 3 - 9

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance all week, from Monday, November 3 to Sunday, November 9, 2025. There are three fortunate days when animal signs will see good things happen.

We start the week with a Full Day, making Monday the perfect time to start projects, begin new business and foster firm boundaries in the home. November 6 and 7 are an ideal window of opportunity for starting projects that will take the entire month to complete.

Use this time wisely and try to avoid procrastinating since the next day to start a new project won't arrive until November 19. Now, let's see what this means for our five animal signs attracting abundance all week.

1. Rat

Rat, your Chinese zodiac sign will attract significant abundance all week in your social network and resources. Starting on Monday, November 3, life begins to unfold in a positive direction.

For starters, Monday is your most auspicious day this week, a Bing Zi 丙 子 Fire Rat Full Day. You'll have many chances to complete and finalize key tasks. Make time to network with others; attend social functions, and connect with like-minded people.

Discover where to find the various resources you need to accomplish your goals. This is the week to explore potential partnerships, barter, or trade services and goods, and collaborate on troubleshooting solutions with friends, family members, and coworkers. Be your charming and curious-natured self. Ask questions and get to know others better.

To improve your Qi energy, aim to eat foods rich in color, such as those with warm hues like orange, red, and yellow. Add green, such as herbs, to meals for heat. Luck and abundance love a bit of fire, so spark that internal flame with activities that cultivate it.

For some Feng Shui magic, place a red candle in the living room to remind you of your inner fire. Additionally, place a water bowl in the center of your home, filled with crystals such as white or pink quartz, to promote emotional balance.

2. Rabbit

Rabbit, this week, you'll attract abundance and luck all week in the area of your personal finances. You'll begin the week of November 3, focusing on project completion, and then get comfortable with the workflow ahead of you. It will be on Thursday, November 6, when you start to see a return on your investment of time.

Thursday is a Ji Mao 己 卯 Earth Rabbit Initiate Day. You will want to engage in activities that ground your energy and focus on fostering personal growth. This is the week to focus on budgeting or cutting back expenses. Review investment opportunities through your workplace or bank.

To help you stay grounded, include in your diet foods that are rich in nutrients, such as roots like potatoes (sweet or regular), beets, and those grown in the soil. To attract more luck into your life, place a clay pot with a green plant in the center of your room to help you envision growth. When you see it, remember that things take time to process.

Two Chinese animal signs that will help you stay grounded, productive, and purposeful this week include the Rabbit and the Goat. Each brings a determined energy to your life, helping you stay on track.

3. Dragon

Dragon, you'll attract abundance and luck in your life all week through the acquisition of power. Power is a wonderful thing to have in abundance. It allows you to inspire others. You can help frame meaningful conversations that solve problems and promote practical solutions.

You may not be working hands-on on projects, and you should focus on the decision-making side of things. You won't want to volunteer for something another person can do and enjoy when your time can be used for high-order projects. Be a strategic thinker, and to stay mentally sharp, consider adding crispy foods to your meals, such as raw vegetables or chips. To enhance luck inside your home, place a small silver dragon figure in the center of your home.

You'll see luck improve in your life when you are around Dragons and Roosters. Both will bring exciting insight into your life. To attract abundance using Feng Shui this week, place a silver candle on a metal plate. Light in the evening to remind you of your inner power.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.