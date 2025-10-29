Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, October 30 — A New Cycle Is Beginning

On Thursday, October 30, Mercury in Sagittarius will oppose retrograde Uranus in Gemini in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. This planetary transit will bring about confusion, inconsistency, and difficulty in remaining focused in your romantic life.

While Mercury will travel in and out of Sagittarius through the end of 2025 as part of its retrograde journey, Uranus has been retrograde since September 6, where it's working its way back to Taurus by November 7, after being in Gemini since July. Once it completes its final retrograde in Taurus, it will return to Gemini, where it will be for the next seven years. Until then, Uranus will help you reflect on the changes you want to make in love, as well as those you’ve been resisting.

So, now it's time to recognize the ongoing story in your life. Use today’s energy to bring awareness to any conflicts. Recognize where it seems like you and your partner may not be on the same page, or why you’re being drawn to someone new. But don’t make any swift decisions and instead try to let this moment pass without ruining the love that you’ve already invested so much time into.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 30, 2025:

Aries

Notice where you’re holding yourself back, beautiful Aries. The energy of Gemini and Sagittarius speaks to you, allowing you to grow, entertain new ideas, and embrace new beginnings.

However, today’s energy may have you sticking to your ideals too fiercely, which could sabotage a relationship. Try to notice where your old beliefs about love are no longer of benefit so that as you progress through this energy, you’ll be able to adapt and seize what is meant for you.

Taurus

No one decides what you deserve, but you, sweet Taurus. While retrograde Uranus in Gemini is having you reflect on worthiness and financial issues, Mercury in Sagittarius is encouraging growth through transformation.

You must be sure that you are being treated how you genuinely deserve. Be mindful of love bombing today, especially in the form of gifts or money. Just because someone buys you something doesn’t mean they truly value you.

Gemini

A challenge serves as an opportunity for growth, Gemini. With retrograde Uranus in your zodiac sign of Gemini and Mercury in Sagittarius, communication could feel incredibly challenging today.

Uranus is just beginning to work its magic on you and your life, but today you may struggle with finding the right words.

Instead of getting frustrated or agreeing to something that your heart just isn’t in, try to look inward. Spend time reflecting on your feelings and what you want, so that as the energy improves, you will know exactly what you need to say.

Cancer

Don’t blame your partner for how you’re feeling, Cancer. While they may not be totally free from blame, focusing your energy on them only takes away from the power that you have in this situation.

You need to be honest with yourself about how you’ve been approaching your relationship and where you could improve. The goal with this energy is to form a genuine, healthy, and supportive relationship, but that can’t be done by focusing solely on your partner’s faults.

Leo

Overhaul who you let close to you, dearest Leo. While you are inspired to cultivate greater joy in your life and focus on love, someone close to you may feel threatened.

This person doesn’t have your best interests at heart, and because of that, they also aren’t giving you the best advice. While you should have meaningful friendships and romance in your life, be wary of any friends who are jealous of the recent changes in your life. Don’t let someone ruin the love that you have in your life simply because they are alone.

Virgo

Be honest about your priorities, sweet Virgo. You are not expected to do it all. Instead, you will need to shift your focus depending on what you want to grow within your life. While you are focusing on long-term plans in your romantic life, today may have you avoiding confronting a brutal truth.

This could lead you to distract yourself with work matters and ghost the person you love, even if you have no intention of doing it. Be sure you’re honest about your priorities, and don’t let anything distract you from working through what is going on in your relationship.

Libra

You don’t have to force something that is meant to work, Libra. While you have big dreams for your life, that doesn’t mean that your partner shares them. Instead of spending time talking your partner into what you want, be willing to pursue a particular dream on your own.

You are being inspired to embrace an unconventional route to your forever love, so make sure that you’re still not clinging to what you thought a relationship should look like. Pursue your dreams and let your partner pursue theirs, as there will be a space where they do overlap.

Scorpio

Don’t give up, Scorpio. There is a significant change that you’ve been looking to make within your romantic life. However, to make that happen, you also need greater financial resources.

Today, it might seem like you won’t have the money to move in or relocate for love, but you mustn’t give up. This is just a passing energy, so don’t cling to what happens today; instead, keep believing in this dream and trust that it will all work out in the end.

Sagittarius

Be careful, Sagittarius. Some words can’t be taken back once they're said, just as some actions can’t be undone once you know better. While Mercury is in your zodiac sign of Sagittarius, you will be fired up to speak your truth and take bold action.

However, with retrograde Uranus in Gemini, you may not be able to make progress today. Be very mindful of what you say to your partner today, or choose to do, as you don’t want to ruin a relationship you’ve put so much heart and soul into.

Capricorn

Be willing to embrace change, Capricorn. Nothing is going to change unless you change it. You have all the ideas, and your intuition has been stronger than ever. Yet, you are still digging in your heels and resisting divine guidance.

You are meant to embrace flexibility with the energy today, which means being open to matters not going your way. This doesn’t mean you’ll be disappointed; instead, you will have a chance to see why it’s crucial to be open to change.

Aquarius

A relationship should never hold you back, Aquarius. Be incredibly aware of anyone who tries to limit your freedom in a relationship. You are one of the zodiac signs that require freedom in a romantic connection. Not to keep your options open, but to keep growing.

The energy today represents a conflict in your relationship between what you want to do and what your partner wants from you. Be sure you’re not just giving in; you may also want to take a step back before reacting or making any impulsive decisions to end this relationship.

Pisces

Don’t underestimate yourself, sweet Pisces. You are entering a major phase of dream fulfillment, but you must ensure nothing limits you. Whether you have dreams of moving abroad, or marrying the love of your life, there may be unexpected blocks that you encounter today. Try to remain flexible, and don’t underestimate yourself.

You don’t have to sacrifice one area of your life for another to succeed. Be sure that you’re not trying to force anything or that you’re letting fear rule the decisions you’re making. Today is best spent affirming how far you’ve come so that you can see today’s challenges as an opportunity for a breakthrough.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.