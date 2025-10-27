Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For October 27 - November 2, 2025

Weekly horoscopes for October 27 - November 2, 2025, are here for each zodiac sign. Astrologically, it's a busy week, but one that's mostly positive for relationships. On October 27, Mars trines Jupiter in Cancer. Cancer is ruled by the moon, or the significator of emotions, so this is a perfect day for conversation and getting together with someone special or a love interest. This transit can be indicative of greater self-confidence, enthusiasm, and new adventures. On October 29, Mercury enters Sagittarius and opposes Uranus. This can create emotional instability or changeability. It can also be indicative of sudden changes of plans and changes of mood. At worst, it can represent an argument. Focusing on mental stability on Wednesday and leaving out the drama is the best advice for all.

Mercury will remain in the sign of Sagittarius until January 1, 2026 with a short foray back into Scorpio due to November's retrograde. We may feel more buoyant, upbeat, and impulsive over the next few weeks. Expect to be more open to new ideas, people, and life in general. Our minds can get restless easily during this time, and we may experience a need for something bigger than normal to occupy the mind while Mercury is in this sign.

On October 30, Mercury sextiles Pluto. This is a welcome change from Wednesday's energy since this one is far more stable. Mercury’s sextile to Pluto will give you the ability to think and communicate feelings and ideas much more deeply. On November 2, Venus squares Jupiter. On Sunday, it’s important not to overindulge to the point you may regret it, but this is a perfect day for relaxation, social activities, and just spending quality time with those most important in your life. It should be an enjoyable day!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for October 27 - November 2, 2025:

Aries

Aries, with Mercury’s entrance into Sagittarius on Wednesday, you may begin to feel like you want to expand possibilities with a love interest or partner. A trip may be at the top of your list.

You are in a period now that favors compromise and balance. You will be able to find both time for yourself as well as someone else, and if single, others may be drawn to you now.

The Aquarius Moon’s alignment with Venus on the evening of the 29th may signal a special time in terms of love.

Taurus

Taurus, the planets are leaning toward supporting your desire to hold true to your boundaries and not let others overstep them this week.

When Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 29th, you may want to tell the truth about something. But it may be even more important to think before you speak rather than blurting something out that comes as a shock.

Gemini

Gemini, the week may begin with you thinking about how a certain relationship makes you feel.

When Mercury opposes Uranus on the 29th, you could miss an important piece of communication or communication may be confused.

After this, however, you will be focusing more on communication with a love interest and coming to understand someone better — and perhaps even yourself.

Cancer

Cancer, you could experience some disharmony in a relationship the first part of the week, but this should be short-lived.

Past emotional issues may come to the surface this week, and it is up to you to be able to release them and not let the past interfere with what is happening in the present.

Leo

Leo, communication is very important this week if you want to strengthen your bond with someone else. But it is important not to jump to any conclusions mid-week.

You will be more focused on love over the next few weeks, and if you are single, you will take the steps to meet someone new.

Virgo

Virgo, you will experience increased emotional awareness this week, along with a tendency to worry or look at something in a more critical way than you should at the start of the week.

If something doesn’t connect with you this week or feels off, ask for direct clarity — you will get it.

Libra

Libra, Venus is still in your first house making you feel and look your best. The evening of the 29th is a perfect time for meeting someone new or getting together with a partner or love interest.

This week, you have a chance to heal past hurts as we approach the weekend. If there is something that has been bothering you from the past, know that it is time to put it behind you.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it’s important this week not to try and force matters when it comes to your love life. You will fare much better by just going with divine timing when you know the time is right.

By week’s end, the Pisces Moon aligns with Mars and your Sun, which will show you what your true feelings are — and possibly those of someone else.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the start of the week may bring a moment when you start to figure out which parts of you need to be strengthened emotionally to feel more self-assurance.

When Mercury enters your sign on the 29th, plans may fall through or something unexpected could occur with a partner or love interest. But in the following days, you will feel driven to speak the truth.

Capricorn

Capricorn, some outer or inner turmoil may come to your attention as the week begins, but don’t let the discontent you feel in the moment screw up a perfectly good relationship.

Trust your own intuition regarding a current relationship because in the end, it won’t lead you wrong.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Moon in your sign connecting with Venus on the 29th is the perfect time to get together with someone special. If you are single, it could present an important opportunity.

This week, consider what truly brings you happiness as well as emotional security.

Pisces

Pisces, Mars in Scorpio will trine your Sun as the week starts. This may connect you with a current partner or new love interest.

The Moon in your sign on the 31st will also trine Mars in the evening, making for a not-so-scary and rather pleasant Halloween.

By the end of the week, you will still have plenty of energy for love and relationships, so don’t waste it by doing nothing!

