Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 28, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here, starting on October 28, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon will be in Capricorn. The day's luminaries are in water and earth energy, which both ground today's tarot card reading and fuel it with nurturing and loving vibrations.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Hermit, reversed. This tarot card is related to earth energy and the astrological sign, Virgo. The Hermit invites you to cultivate a spiritual life today by engaging in activities that explore your inner world, such as meditation, spending time in nature, or a creative activity that helps you connect with your higher power. Now, let's explore what's in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Tuesday, October 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords

Aries, you love it when people notice how much energy and effort you've put into a project at work or on a personal level. So, when the Moon is in Capricorn, you are sending a signal to the world that demands respect.

Your Page of Swords tarot card of the day reveals a hunger and intense desire to learn from others. But you may find that you receive what you're asking for by taking a student-like approach. You may want to be the leader, but attention comes much more easily when you let others take charge.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Wands

Today's Moon in Capricorn has you longing for intellectually stimulating conversation, along with a road trip or simple adventure. This is the perfect day to hit the open road with your bestie. Crank up some music and enjoy a pleasant drive.

The Three of Wands tarot card suggests that you plan out your itinerary before rushing off without a game plan. You may enjoy the idea of spontaneity, but you will have more fun knowing where you're going and why.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Wands

Gemini, today's Moon in Capricorn invites you to make sure you have paperwork and personal matters in order related to estate planning, wills, and other things like who gets what, should anything happen to you or loved ones in the future.

The Ace of Wands is letting you know that once you have your plans in order, it's time to focus on the future. Enjoy your life and do things that make you happy. It's always a good idea to plan for the what-ifs, but it's best to live in the moment once it's all done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

Cancer, today's Moon brings attention to your romantic relationships. If you have wanted to make time for partnerships or enjoy a relaxing date with someone special, today can be wonderful for you.

The Four of Wands symbolizes pleasurable moments when you feel you've reached a new milestone: stability. You may experience a sense of closeness and security in your current relationship. It's good to recognize that partnerships don't have to be dramatic to be meaningful.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Tower, reversed

Leo, the Moon in Capricorn, encourages you to take extra care of your health. The more you tend to your wellness needs, the stronger you feel and the better you perform at work and in your hobbies. Good health is a form of self-love, and it's best to cultivate daily routines that support a sense of wellness.

The Tower, reversed, is also an encouraging tarot card to have today. It reveals a change in your daily dynamic where stressful problems start to lessen. This is the perfect day for optimism and to believe that your efforts matter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Pentacles

Virgo, today's Capricorn Moon encourages you to be happy and to see that life always has a romantic angle. If you love to enjoy a bit of fantasy or a fairy tale, today is your day.

The Ten of Pentacles involves money and long-term security, but there's room for love, family and the enriching interaction between people who care deeply for one another. Wealth doesn't always come in dollars and cents; instead, value lies in people.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Empress, reversed

Libra, today's Capricorn Moon encourages you to be yourself, especially when it comes to focusing time and attention on your family. Life can become hectic, and you can feel as though you have a lot going on all at once. It can be hard to know what to focus on the most.

The Empress, reversed, is a warning card for your zodiac sign this week. It's letting you know you need to be careful with your spending. You could create debt that is difficult to get out of. A little caution with self-care can go a long way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Scorpio, you are a force to be reckoned with. You are so much more powerful than you realize. Perhaps you have felt stifled in expressing your voice. You may feel limited by your finances.

The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, reminds you that when you encounter a delay in a situation, that doesn't mean rejection. It can be told that the recipient was too busy or that something came up. It's a divine detour, don't let it throw you off your game.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Cups

Sagittarius, it's wonderful how you value yourself. You don't struggle with things like low self-esteem that once held you back. You're more confident and self-assured than ever before.

The Nine of Cups is your wish card for the day, helping you to explore your emotions and decide what you want. You don't want to ever settle again for anything less than what you deserve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Capricorn, few zodiac signs work as hard as you do, and today's tarot card brings attention to your feelings about your path ahead. You may feel like you're carrying more than your fair share of a workload.

The Eight of Wands is about feeling overworked and burdened. Does that resonate with you? There is an encouraging message from today's tarot card, and that is, this is going to be a short-lived experience. You will find that your efforts bring you significant rewards. Don't quit now. Keep going.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Wands

Aquarius, some situations are best left in the past, and the Capricorn Moon reminds you to let go and release problems to their fate.

The Seven of Wands is a tarot card encouraging you to release problems and cares to the powers that be. You may not be able to have full control of what happens around you, but you can decide how you will react to the events.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: King of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, you're a tender person with a lot to offer, but sometimes you don't feel like you're treated in a way that you deserve.

The King of Pentacles, reversed, is a reminder only to accept the same treatment that you give to others. You can set clear boundaries and help educate people in your life on what you'll allow and how to treat you now and into the future.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.