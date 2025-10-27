Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 28, 2025

After October 28, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn brings us a very special kind of determination and focus. What makes this lunar transit particularly special is that we feel emotionally stable during all of it.

For three zodiac signs, this day signals relief. We're not distracted or sidetracked any longer. We are working towards removing ourselves from a potentially draining situation and setting ourselves free.

Under the Waxing Crescent Moon, the universe is basically telling us that life is more than just surviving. The hard times are over, and it's now time for us to thrive. And so we shall!

1. Cancer

This Capricorn transit is here to help you regain your footing, sweet Cancer. You’ve carried around some very intense emotional baggage for a long, long time, and on October 28, something finally gives. You're now ready to let it go.

A situation that once drained your energy begins to resolve itself, freeing you from unnecessary worry. This lunar phase asks you to stop replaying the past. You’ve learned what you needed to know, and that’s enough.

This day's message is to believe in new beginnings, Cancer, and give yourself that realistic second chance. Under the Waxing Crescent Moon, you’re stepping into a steadier, calmer space. Keep moving forward with confidence. Don't look back!

2. Libra

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn steadies your emotions, dear Libra, which at this point, you could really use. What once felt like too much is now starting to measure itself out. Soon there will be nothing left, or at least, nothing negative.

On this day, October 28, you’ll feel relief in knowing that something that once caused tension no longer has power over you. It's not just a relief; it's the beginning of a new you, and you know it. It's just what you needed.

This is your turning point, Libra. The challenges of recent weeks have given you a new awareness, and now you can go forward with focus. By trusting yourself and your abilities, you are sure to make the right move.

3. Capricorn

The Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign feels personal, Capricorn, and maybe even a bit annoying. This lunar transit is here to get your attention and make you think. You’ve been tested in more ways than one, but you’ve stayed strong through it all.

On this day, October 28, you’ll feel the tide shift in your favor. Finally! Obstacles will begin to release their stronghold, and your efforts will finally meet reward. This lunar phase supports your rebuilding process.

You’re learning that endurance is not about carrying more weight, but about knowing when to set it down. This is a huge realization for you, Capricorn, and it's what sets you off on a new path. Now comes the part where you get to rebuild. However, this time, it's on your own terms. Make the most of it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.