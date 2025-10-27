Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of October 27 - November 2, 2025

After the week of October 27 to November 2, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. Mars trines Jupiter on Tuesday, October 28. This is an expansive and positive transit that results in constructive action and increased confidence. It is associated with gain and forward movement, so this is a great day for important meetings and discussions, especially because Jupiter also promotes a sense of fairness.

On Wednesday, October 29, Mars trines Saturn. This is another good transit for accomplishment and can bring about a desire to take care of what needs to be done without hesitation. On the same day, Mercury trines Neptune, which can indicate intense dreams, compassion, and creativity.

Then, Mercury enters the sign of Sagittarius and opposes Uranus. Mercury-Uranus transits often bring about unexpected communication, changes, and disruption. This can be an exciting transit, bringing new ideas and ways of doing things. This is an outgoing time, and socializing with others will be easier than normal, even for those who are on the shier side. However, this period can also be nerve-wracking due to the potential for overwhelming change.

On Thursday, October 30, Mercury sextiles Pluto in Aquarius. This transit is great for deep conversations and deep thinking. It puts you in touch with your thoughts quite succinctly, making it easier to express feelings and ideas.

Ending the week, Venus squares Jupiter on Sunday, November 2. During this transit, you must be sure not to overspend. This is not the time to make a big purchase or go on a trip, as it could result in sticker shock when the time comes to pay the bill. Although this week has a few challenging aspects, by the end, life will improve greatly for three zodiac signs.

1. Aquarius

This week, it looks like you will experience some work-related stress, Aquarius, which can lead to heightened emotional responses between you and others. Start the week off as positively as possible and take advantage of the Mars-Jupiter transit on Tuesday, October 28. Plan important events or work meetings for this day if you can.

Mid-week, the Moon enters your sign, initiating a potentially disharmonious period. Make sure that this doesn’t lead to emotional outbursts you may quickly regret. It’s also important to focus on your emotional clarity, something you naturally excel at. Don’t get sidetracked by other things and keep your eye on the ball.

You will need to rely on your support group this week. This could include friends and family, but in particular those in your own field who might have insightful information and help. While it may be one of your more difficult weeks, you can absolutely overcome this.

2. Sagittarius

This week, you will experience some domestic or relationship issues, Sagittarius. The tensions could involve a romantic partner or someone you are involved with on a regular basis, maybe even co-workers.

Make sure your communication is clear this week, and you understand what other people are trying to tell you. The potential exists for you to let something slip or say something unexpectedly that causes upset. You have a tendency to do this at times, Sagittarius. Kindness will be important this week.

During this period, you will also need to be more discerning about who you spend time with. It is in your best interest to stay away from anyone who likes drama.

3. Taurus

This week will be challenging due to a financial problem that has the potential to affect the way you feel in a relationship. It appears the financial issue may be suddenly brought to light, or it could be a temporary money pinch. You will need to look over your finances and come up with a budget for a period of time.

Since you are ruled by the sign connected to money, you are usually quite good at handling finances. By reviewing your finances and the source of the problem, you should be able to come up with a solution and determine if this is a short-term or long-term issue. In all likelihood, it is short-term, and you will be able to overcome things quickly.

If you are in a relationship, the way you feel may be affected by this matter. If you are with someone who overspends or can’t handle money, a serious conversation is in order. This does not need to be detrimental, so long as you utilize open and honest communication.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.