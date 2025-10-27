Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From October 27 - November 2

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here with a message for October 27 to November 2, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio until November 21, and the Moon will travel from Capricorn through Aries. Publicly, we may want privacy and prefer to focus on things that we need to do to finish the year on a high note. Emotionally, this is the week to focus on work, professional relationships, social networks, identifying hidden threats, and taking the lead in your personal life.

When pulling cards from the deck this week for the collective tarot, three popped from the stack: The first was the Three of Pentacles, which symbolizes teamwork, the second was the Ace of Cups, which represents inspired creativity, and the King of Swords, which is about ethical leadership. These tarot cards suggest that the collective is being asked to harmoniously collaborate on creative projects or endeavors with heart; they may also imply that wisdom and emotional authenticity can be a unified strength. Now, let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign for the entire week.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for October 27 - November 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Knight of Cups

Aries, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Knight of Cups, which symbolizes creativity and the expression of your artistic talents. This week's advice is to pick a hobby you enjoy and see how you can connect with others who enjoy doing the same type of work.

Close the door on areas of your life that you don't have to do so you can make time for your craft. Put your talents ahead of other, less fulfilling activities that inhibit your potential growth in this area of your life. Dig deep into your habits to identify obstacles and overcome them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Page of Pentacles, which symbolizes financial procrastination.

This week's advice is to do the right thing even when it's challenging. Your actions reflect your character, so be a person of your word. If necessary, find people who can create an accountability system. Rebudget or remove barriers to the economic goals you hope to accomplish this week. Look closely at your habits.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Six of Swords, reversed

Gemini, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card is the Six of Swords, reversed, which symbolizes stagnation or an inability to let the past go.

This week's advice is to remove expectations that may never come to pass and to find resources and people who will build into your life. Look ahead, especially at how to retrain your mind to embrace a reality that is very different from what you used to imagine it would be in the past.

Focus on your work and on improving yourself so you can rebuild your self-respect and confidence. Make new friendships and start to enjoy the company of people who value you and what you offer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Ten of Cups, reversed

Cancer, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is The Ten of Cups, reversed, which symbolizes conflict among family members.

This week's advice is to embrace partnerships in all forms, and sometimes that may mean being with people you didn't anticipate could be good business or romantic partners. You may discover that you enjoy learning and spending time with people who are very different than you

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The Emperor, reversed

Leo, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Emperor, reversed, which symbolizes control issues and a desire to assert your will over a situation.

This week's advice is to focus on your inner well-being and cultivate habits that strengthen your mind. You may find it helpful to study how others handle conflict and learn from their approach.

Ask others for help; you never know who might have a small hack that changes everything. Go out and adventure. A short trip, like a weekend getaway or a drive to a local farmer's market, can give you peace of mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Fool, reversed

Virgo, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card is the Fool reversed, which symbolizes a fear of change that keeps you from trying something new, perhaps as it relates to love or a relationship.

This week's advice is to embrace the joy of life and see that change can be romantic and fun. Try to be playful and view what you have never done before as an opportunity to spread your wings and embrace life. See what the future holds for you and your partner; talk about it and plan for it with intention.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Tower

Libra, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Tower, which symbolizes sudden trouble.

This week's advice is to stay true to what you believe. Your core values will help you to stay ahead of any situation you face. Avoid compromise when it doesn't make sense to you or gives you stress.

Be willing to talk through problems with a person you care about. You may find that a solution is as simple as sharing your thoughts and maintaining an open mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Nine of Wands

Scorpio, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Nine of Wands, which symbolizes resilience.

This week's advice is to communicate your wants and needs with your higher power. A lot of insight and wisdom can come from journaling, meditation and being in nature. This is a good week for sticking to what you know and truly savoring familiar experiences.

Review your daily routines and identify ways to improve them to enhance the positive results you're already achieving. A slight improvement can be a powerful decision this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Page of Swords,

reversed

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Page of Swords, reversed, which symbolizes negative communication.

This week's advice is to recognize your inherent value and speak highly of yourself, especially if your inner dialogue often tells you the opposite. Start searching for a life coach or mentor who is positive and uplifting to you. Do something you enjoy that is fun and playful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Knight of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Knight of Wands, reversed, which symbolizes scattered energy.

This week's advice is to put yourself first so you can truly understand what you want to prioritize. External distractions can rob you of clarity and focus. Evaluate your values and invest your time and energy into them.

Talk with friends who know you well and see what they think you could do a little differently, based on your talents and skills. When possible, seek guidance online, in books, through podcasts, and from people you wish to emulate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Eight of Pentacles, which symbolizes skill development.

This week's advice is to look at the excuses you often tell yourself that may inhibit you from doing what you want. You will want to start focusing on lifestyle changes to attract new opportunities, social circles and friendships that reflect your future, not your past.

Remind yourself to hold your time and value in high regard. Learn how to reframe negative thinking and be open to challenging any mindset or belief that doesn't mirror your future goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Queen of Cups, reversed

Pisces, your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card for you is the Queen of Cups, reversed, which symbolizes being overly sensitive.

This week's advice is to pay attention to how you feel, respond or react in social situations. You will learn a lot about your sensitivity levels as you move between companies and encounter stressful situations.

Keep yourself fully engaged at work, but avoid assuming things. Ask good questions and search for answers. You will discover a few things you didn't realize that will enlighten you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.