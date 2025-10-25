What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 26, According To Sunday's Tarot Horoscopes

The daily tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on October 26, 2025, as the Moon enters Capricorn. When the Moon is in Capricorn, attention shifts toward work and your public image. This is the perfect time to see yourself as you would like to be viewed by others, and work toward creating that image into reality.

The collective tarot for everyone is the King of Wands, a card that symbolizes a person who can utilize their personality, charismatic nature, and all that they have to endear themselves to others. Starting today, consider the personality traits you possess that may be an asset to others. How can you use them to be helpful?

What each zodiac sign needs to know about October 26, 2026, according to Sunday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Two of Wands

Aries, it takes time to figure out what you want and how you'll approach implementing a plan you need to set into place. The Two of Wands tarot card indicates a pause, right before you set sail on a new beginning.

You tend to rush ahead, without thinking, and your optimistic personality genuinely believes it will all work out. But wisdom for today says to wait. What's the rush anyway?

This is the start you've been longing for, so savor the moment and allow yourself to ease into this rich, new energy that is almost as vibrant as you are!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Swords

Taurus, you are a record keeper, and your mind keeps tabs on what events happen and when. You are the person people can talk to when they've lost memory of the details. Yet, this amazing trait can be the bane of your existence when you want to forgive or forget.

The Queen of Wands tarot card is a reminder not to hold grudges. They lead to bitterness and anger each time you recollect a problem. Today's a good day to think about the impact your feelings have on your life.

Do they serve your highest good or hold you back in the long run? You get to decide what you'll focus on. Remember that, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Cups

Gemini, you are flexible, not only because you can see the connection between the future and the past, but your mind helps you to connect the dots in real time.

This is what allows your zodiac sign to develop the capacity to be the bigger person. You know how people work. You also understand what you need to do and when.

Your tarot card for the day, the Queen of Cups, encourages you to exercise emotional maturity, expressed by love and kindness. It's great to understand in the way that you do, but today's challenge is to share your feelings with love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Wands

Cancer, you have some stories to tell, and you've been through it all, haven't you? There are things that you keep to yourself, but those challenges are part of your life story. They help you to be who you are today.

The Six of Wands is a promising card for your situation. It's a sign that you are at a turning point in your life. You're life is about to become so much better than you originally imagined it could be.

You will reap the rewards for the work you've done in the past, and your efforts are setting the stage for your future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Justice

Leo, you try your best to be fair-minded and to treat others as you'd like to be treated. You understand how life works, and it's a complex system. Each person is unique, and you strive to honor that in your approach to friends, family, and even strangers.

So, on this day with the Justice tarot card, you need to be more balanced and fair. You will want to ask good questions and remember that when trying to help others, understanding that accountability is a two-way street is crucial. You must honor yourself as you seek to honor others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Swords, reversed

Virgo, if there is one thing you dislike doing, it's being confrontational. You don't like it when people hide things from you, and you can tell when a lie has been told.

The Seven of Swords, reversed, is a warning tarot card reading. You may be uncovering a tale that was presented inaccurately. And it will be on you to find a way to expose it to the light. Keep your eyes open and your ears attuned to what's going on around you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Five of Wands, reversed

Take a deep breath, Libra. You have to release the tension you feel inside, and that means knowing what you can control and what you can't.

You aren't responsible for the weight of the world. You don't have to shoulder everyone's problems. You can release the tension from your life, today, and that is the overarching message of the Five of Wands, reversed.

The Five is about struggle, and Wands has to do with thoughts, so in reverse, it's saying let stressful thoughts and feelings leave your life and focus on the goodness that surrounds you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, do you feel a little bit like life is not where it's supposed to be? The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, states that feeling stagnant may not mean you can't get unstuck. You can. The word you may have used is 'stuck', but that isn't exactly what you mean.

You may want to accelerate your growth, but it's a slower process than you had expected. That's one of the areas of your life that you'd like to see change, and you don't always have a clear idea of how to break through the barrier. Today, focus on the outcome you wish to create; awareness helps you to find it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Cups

Sagittarius, fantasy is a wonderful thing, and you may be so glad to have a vivid imagination. Your creative spirit often escapes into a world driven by illusions at times. Some of those mirages have helped you to survive.

Reframing the negative and turning it into a positive, even when it's not entirely accurate, has its place in the world. You've used it to overcome fear, and it's worked.

The Seven of Cups, as your daily tarot card for today, is about sobering your mind and not leaning into survival skills you've used in the past. It's time to see things as they are, and not as you'd like them to be. It's not an easy task at first, but you will be able to accomplish it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Temperance

Capricorn, there's a time and place for everything, including even excess. You might sometimes crave an excess of hugs or affection, which can make you appear clingy. You might enjoy a little indulgence of dessert and talking late into the night with a friend because you're having fun.

Today's tarot card, Temperance, invites you to exercise restraint and not worry about missing out. You will not miss out on what is meant for you. In fact, you may be surprised by how much you like it better when you experience slightly less than what you're used to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Devil, reversed

The window for change is here, and now you're ready to step into it. You are seeking new ways to grow your life, which means shedding the old and embracing the new. The news is going to be great, but there is no room for you to entertain what you used to do in your life.

The timing of the Devil, reversed, is perfect for you right now, Aquarius. It's letting you know that you don't have to pretend to be someone who isn't tempted.

The opposite can be more powerful. Showing vulnerability and acknowledging what you're going through may empower you to overcome the temptations you face.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The World, reversed

Pisces, you're such a sentimental soul. You love romance, and you believe in dreams. You enjoy interacting with people, and you want to be appreciated and recognized by those whose lives you touch.

Your romanticism doesn't mean you forget that some situations have to end, and even when it's sad. You know goodbyes serve their purpose, which is why when you have to say one, you want to do it right and well.

But, when you get the World, reversed tarot card, it is sending you a little heads up that maybe you can't or won't get the closure you desire. You may wish for it, but due to another person's decision, you have to wait for later... or maybe never at all.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.