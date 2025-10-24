Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From October 27 - November 2, 2025

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from October 27 to November 2, 2025. We transition from Jia-Shen (Monkey) – Yi-You (Rooster) to Yi-You (Rooster) – Bing-Xu (Dog) energy, moving from metal energy to wood. It's time to take what you built in October and refine it in November and detach emotionally as the Moon travels from Capricorn through Aries. We do not have a Full or New Moon this week, and the Sun will be in Scorpio all week.

Be very careful on Monday, October 27, a Danger Day. Avoid conflicts, arguments, risky activities or anything that you feel isn't in your best interest. However, from Tuesday through Sunday, you'll experience significantly positive and upward energy, including an opportunity to remove what holds you back for the remainder of the month.

Tuesday is the luckiest day of the entire week, and you can expect positive results from your work. Wednesday is the second most auspicious day of the week — you may receive money or get acknowledgment from your involvement in a project.

Productivity comes at the end of the week. Make Thursday an errand day and tie up all your weekly projects by the end of Friday. Saturday starts something new, especially if you have a DIY you can finish in a few hours. Sunday is a remove day. Now let's see what else is in store for each Chinese zodiac sign all week.

Tiger

Tiger, you will need to focus on creating a strong sense of emotional balance with yourself and others. With the holidays coming, you may feel impulsive, and it's important not to let fear rule your actions. Focus on controlling your power. Self-restraint and self-discipline will help you seem helpful.

On Monday and Sunday, avoid being overly assertive, as it can be perceived as unnecessarily aggressive. Your relationships and friendships will have moments where you can work well together on projects that involve teamwork. Listen before taking the lead.

Your most compatible animal sign is the Horse, which may play a role in your rewards and success this week. Your mutual drive will be compatible and lead to positive outcomes. When it comes to money, you will see gains in activities that involve others — teamwork, bartering and perhaps some trading of services.

Your least compatible animal sign is the Monkey. How you each approach life this week can create conflict: you may be more serious, while the Monkey is more playful. You'll want to be extra careful on Monday when misunderstandings can heighten. Avoid acting prematurely or making assumptions.

Your power color this week is orange for its creativity and intellectually stimulating energy. Your lucky number will be 1 because it is associated with leadership and intuition. Your best day of the week will be Tuesday, October 28, because it brings you good luck, which may involve a reward or the affirmation of your value in business or friendships.

Snake

Snake, your animal sign will feel a surge of insightfulness and clarity this week. Focus on being observant. Cultivating wisdom and a sound mind is your primary task of the week. Your relationships and friendships will be rooted in trust; it's a good time to have meaningful conversations or explore the future.

Your most compatible animal sign is the Ox. Your least compatible animal sign is the Pig. When it comes to money, focus on long-term stability and remain positive even during times of uncertainty. Be sure to reflect on any decisions you need to make before committing to plans.

Your best day of the week will be Monday, October 27, Ji Si 己 巳 Earth Snake Danger Day. You'll want to be careful about situations that require you to keep unnecessary secrets, including omitting information. Instead, maintain transparency, especially if you are concerned that a person will be reactive when information is revealed.

Your power color this week is burgundy to deepen spiritual depth and emotional awareness. Your lucky number is 7, and writing will enhance the intuitive energy that it brings.

Rooster

Rooster, this week your animal sign will have a chance to complete or formally make a dent in a project that's important to you. Your one goal for this week will be to finish projects before Saturday. What you need to prioritize is focusing on the details, as hyperdiligence will lead to your success.

Your relationships and friendships will be enhanced by mutual respect. Go out of your way to demonstrate it in conversations and show your genuine desire to be supportive. Your most compatible animal sign is the Ox, due to their practical nature. Your least compatible animal sign is the Rabbit, because they can detach and cause you to feel like you're not being heard at times.

When it comes to money, focus on budgeting, reviewing your current spending patterns, and letting go of costly obligations you can easily let go of. Sunday, November 2, is an ideal day to focus on this activity. Avoid overthinking or mismanagement of your time. You might not have the perfect schedule, but you can pay close attention to when time slips away and redirect your focus.

Your best day of the week will be Friday, October 31, Gui You 癸 酉 Water Rooster Close Day. You don't want to get caught up in micromanagement or in controlling people. Your power color this week is white because it encourages purity. Your lucky number is 6 because of its nurturing energy.

Rat

Rat, your animal sign will have excellent compatibility this week. Focus on your strategy, especially in projects where your work is assessed by others or your job is in the public eye. You can use your wit to charm people you want to impress.

Your relationships and friendships will grow. You'll meet someone new or be introduced to a new group. Stay curious, as an opportunity may be in the works, and the right question can position you to step into a role you want. Don't hoard information or knowledge out of caution. Be generous about what you know. When it comes to money, negotiate deals. Ask about future trends. Avoid high-risk activities.

Your most compatible animal sign is the Horse, for its playful and curious nature. A social butterfly who is a Horse may be the one who helps you to engage in new social circles. Your least compatible animal sign is the Monkey; you may see their competitive nature as a threat. Tap into their foresight and avoid judging their approach to friendships or business.

Your best day of the week will be Thursday, October 30, a Ren Shen 壬 申 Water Monkey Open Day. Your power color this week is black for influence and to deter negative energy. Your lucky number is an 8, for its eternal energy and ability to take a person from rags to riches.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your animal sign will experience new growth this week, and your gentle energy can help cultivate a positive change before the month is over. Focus on confidence-building activities. Don't let yourself worry and then overanalyze your current situation that you want to see change.

When it comes to money, you'll see promising outcomes in partnerships and business deals. Avoid high-risk ventures. The main task to complete involves creative pursuits. Dabble in arts, crafts or hands-on activities that stimulate your imagination.

Your relationships and friendships will provide you with quiet support, but don't let their silence make you feel unseen. Ask for what you need if you want to be affirmed verbally. Your most compatible animal sign is the Pig, for its friendly nature. Your least compatible animal sign is the Rooster. Due to its need to get things done and often take a lead when you want to go with the flow.

Your best day of the week will be Sunday, November 2, Yi Hai 乙 亥 Wood Pig Remove Day. Your power color this week is green for growth and fertility. Your lucky number is 4, and activities that help you to organize will strengthen this digit's energy in your life.

Pig

Pig, you should focus on emotional healing this week. This is the perfect week to start a counseling program or to journal your thoughts and fears. Focus on being compassionate with others. The main task is to encourage peace during conflicts.

Your relationships and friendships are ready for emotional transparency to build trust and grow closer. A great activity this week involves resting and spending time with friends or family who encourage soulful restoration. Do inexpensive activities like board games or a movie night. Your most compatible animal sign is the Rabbit due to their calm and nurturing energy. Your least compatible animal sign is the Snake, due to their competitive nature.

When it comes to money, look for new ways to cut costs. Avoid overspending and going beyond your budget. Your best day of the week will be Sunday, November 2, Yi Hai 乙 亥 Wood Pig Remove Day. Your power color this week is pink, for its purity and calming energy. Your lucky number is the 3, for its creative and optimistic energy.

Ox

Ox, this week will reveal your reliability and tendency to do what you say you will. Focus on being your patient self and believe that your efforts will produce results. Loyalty and trust cultivation are your main tasks this week; you will be modeling what you want others to do for you. Avoid being inflexible when others need compassion or understanding.

Your relationships and friendships will be loyal, but you may need to avoid too many social activities to focus on your work. Your most compatible animal sign is the Snake, as they can share your dreams and help you focus on your goals. Your least compatible animal sign is the Goat, because this week's energy may lead to overreacting, which hinders your focus.

When it comes to money, focus on stability and long-term growth-related projects. Don't dabble in short, aggressive bets like gambling, lotteries, or crypto. What you can do this week to improve your finances may require the assistance of a life or financial coach. You may also find out what you realistically can afford.

Your best day of the week will be Wednesday, October 29, Xin Wei 辛 未 Metal Sheep Receive Day. This day will help you to reap a reward for your efforts, specifically at work or with friendships. Your power color this week is brown for grounded energy. Your lucky number is 2 to enhance your inner harmony.

Monkey

Monkey, your animal sign, you learn a lesson on adaptability and how to exercise self-control when others are trying to have you take on more than you are capable of handling within your schedule. Focus on saying no when you feel like a situation doesn't benefit you. The main task this week is to fuel your mind and do things that enhance your mental sharpness.

Your relationships and friendships will see an uptick in communication; work on improving how you listen and express your feelings. Your most compatible animal sign is a Rat, due to their clever way of thinking and acting. Your least compatible animal sign is a Tiger due to their drive and need for power.

When it comes to money, network. You may find a solution to a problem that's costly or learn about an opportunity that leads you to a financial win. Be a bit more observant this week when interacting with others or handling projects.

Your best day of the week will be Thursday, October 30, Ren Shen 壬 申 Water Monkey Open Day. Use this day to complete projects and run personal errands that have to be done by the end of this month. Your power color this week is silver, for strength and wisdom. Your lucky number is 5, for a flexible mindset.

Horse

Horse, your animal sign will feel a need to be more focused. Your determination can help you commit to developing a strategy that leads to a successful outcome by the end of the week.

Focus on refining goals and act decisively. When it comes to money, you'll have some significant financial gains when working with others. You might finish a work-related project that creates economic benefit, and everyone gets rewarded for their contribution. Direct your energy toward achievement, and stay singularly focused. Avoid taking shortcuts and avoid spending irresponsibly.

Root your relationships and friendships in shared vision and strong alliances. Your most compatible animal sign is the Tiger, who will encourage you to do what you need to do fearlessly. Your least compatible animal sign is the Rat, due to its conflicting goals. You may not be on the same page.

Your best day of the week will be Tuesday, October 28, Geng Wu 庚 午 Metal Horse Success Day. Your power color this week is red, for passion and purpose. Your lucky number is 9, for prosperity.

Goat

Goat, your animal sign will focus on inner work this week, including emotional and physical balance and knowing when to step outside your comfort zone or stay within it. Focus on rest and resetting on Wednesday and Thursday.

The main task to complete this week is self-care. Schedule activities that soothe your mind, such as listening to soft music, journaling, or spending time in nature. Avoid over-committing and people-pleasing.

Your most compatible animal sign is the Rabbit for their kindness and gentle demeanor. Your least compatible animal sign is an Ox for their loyalty and dependability. Your relationships and friendships may bring up some pain points with an opportunity to heal areas of contention.

When it comes to money, focus on maintaining what you have rather than spending more than you ought.

Your best day of the week will be Wednesday, October 29, Xin Wei 辛 未Metal Sheep Receive Day, when you can hear good news or get a green light on a project you want to start on Saturday. Your power color this week is cream for calm, peaceful, and serene energy. Your lucky number is 2 for balance and inner harmony.

Dragon

Dragon, your animal sign may feel the change from October to November most, and it could create a need to reevaluate your priorities from now through the end of the year. Focus on maintaining self-control, especially when handling conflicts that trigger anger or frustration.

The main task to complete is cultivating inner strength. Meditate and speak to your higher power. Turn your attention inward and tune in to your inner voice. Your relationships and friendships will need more empathy from you, especially when you are assuming the role of a leader.

Your most compatible animal sign this week will be the Rooster. Thinking similarly will help you have a lot of success as a team. Roosters may be associated with your success and rewards this week. Your least compatible animal sign will be the Dog. Their need for affirmation or validation can conflict with your calm and detached demeanor.

When it comes to money, you will want to avoid rushing into decisions or making impulse purchases. Make budget adjustments. Conversations are a caution this week; don't interrupt or dominate. Listen actively and be patient instead. What you can do is keep some of your financial matters private. Try not to discuss money with family or friends; choose situations where your confidence can be protected and you can maintain privacy.

Your best day of the week will be Tuesday, October 28, a Geng Wu 庚 午 Metal Horse day, because it encourages insight and strengthens your ability to lead. Your power color this week is gold for confidence and prosperity. Your lucky number is 8, to enhance your focus and help encourage you to see the connection in all things.

Dog

Dog, the energies this week will call on you to pick carefully where you want to place your energy. Focus on being honest in all situations, even when it's hard. Your integrity will be challenged, and you shouldn't compromise it.

The main task is to work through relationship challenges that test loyalty or call your motives into question. You will cultivate, deepen, and solidify trust with friends, family and people whom you want to work with this month.

Your relationships and friendships will fine-tune and define your shared core values. You'll become acutely attuned to what others believe and sense where incompatibilities are. A caution is doing too much, especially if you're asked to handle problems or tasks that are best handled by the person themselves or by professionals.

Your most compatible animal sign is the Rabbit, due to shared outlooks and worldviews. Your least compatible animal sign is the Dragon due to pride and power-control issues.

When it comes to money, you'll want to keep doing things consistently that are practical and sensible. You will want to avoid high-risk purchases, even if you think you can afford a loss. It's best to remain conservative.

What you can do this week to keep things running smoothly is focus on simplifying your priorities and removing from your schedule anything that doesn't belong there.

When it comes to luck, your power color this week is blue, which brings calm and truthfulness. Your lucky number of the week is 5. Your best day of the week will be Saturday, November 1, Jia Xu 甲 戌 Wood Dog Establish Day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.