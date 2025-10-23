What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 24, According To Friday's Tarot Horoscopes

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 24, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon will enter Sagittarius. The luminaries symbolize very disparate energies: Scorpio says to keep secrets; Sagittarius says to tell what you know. Find the middle ground. The collective tarot card for today is Temperance.

Key words for this tarot card include patience, balance through mindfulness and by doing things after careful thought. The advice is perfect for the complex energy being expressed by the Sun and Moon in your daily horoscope for the day. Let's determine which area of life you may experience the most intensity in.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about October 24, 2025, according to Friday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Wands

Aries, you're a little fiery dynamo, and when it comes to having high energy, you're an ace. You have an eternal resource of power, and it's not hard for you to tap into it.

So, during moments when you feel confused or discouraged, trust yourself. You have what you need to get through any trial. Listen to what your daily tarot card is trying to help you see.

The Nine of Wands is about courage under pressure today. Remember, you are so much stronger than you often give yourself credit for. Remind yourself just how resilient you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you are methodical. It's not often that you jump to conclusions, because you prefer to wait and see. You may appear to have no sense of urgency, but what others don't know is that you're thinking about each detail. You map it all out before you decide what you want.

Today, you may find that what you want is not as clear as you hoped it could be. The Seven of Cups, reversed, reminds you to follow your gut and internal convictions, especially when you have worked so hard to sort through the emotional madness. You may be tempted to let others decide for you to avoid conflict, but let truth guide the journey.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: King of Wands

Gemini, your intellectual gifts help you to communicate in a way that inspires others. You say things that uplift a spirit. You are like the King of Wands, a person whose charisma and expressiveness brings incredible value to the world.

Don't be afraid to speak freely, even if you're unsure what your thoughts really mean. Banter a bit if you want to. You may enjoy the playfulness of words as they express what you feel without needing to have a resolution or final result. Let the energy of emotion show up as you channel thoughts. You never know where a conversation will take you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Cups, reversed

Cancer, romance is in the air, and you love to get lost in the emotion of a good love story. With the Sun in Scorpio and the Moon entering Sagittarius, you realize how healthy a little playfulness can be when framed in the right tone and environment. What may be most incredible right now is how you feel optimistic about romance, perhaps after recovering from being hurt.

Today's Five of Cups, reversed, is a promising tarot card to have, and it encourages you to let go of the past. The best way you can do that is by owning your present moment and looking ahead to the future. You may not know what the future will bring you one day. You may never really have a chance to see until much later. But one small act of bravery can go a long way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Two of Pentacles

Leo, one thing people often recognize about you is your tendency to lie back and let your moves remain unknown. You don't need to be in the limelight as much as others think you long for. You also don't need to have someone give you all the attention every moment of the day. You're happy to sit back and wait. You can be patient.

That's why the Two of Pentacles is the perfect tarot card for you to have today. It symbolizes the delicate balance between life as it is now and what will happen in the future. You can figure things out without help or distraction; in fact, you may allow life to figure itself out without your help.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Fool, reversed

Virgo, you do like to fix things. You think that everyone likes order as much as you do, and the truth is, you're not wrong. You are typically one (or two) steps ahead of most, and you don't mind. You prefer being the doer because you get results and know how to get things done.

The Fool, reversed, serves as a reminder to pace yourself, especially when you feel like you know how to accomplish everything quickly. You may feel like faster is better, but today, a slower pace may be the better approach for you. Take your time and \see what happens next.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Page of Cups

Libra, one thing you rarely do is fall apart at the seams. You are a master at detachment. You are skilled at identifying what requires your full attention and what you can let go of. You live life unafraid. That's what makes today's tarot card so meaningful for you and how you like to do life.

The Page of Cups represents new beginnings and fresh starts, which can be challenging for you or anyone else to navigate. However, you can handle things with grace. You may not always feel like you are being gentle with yourself (or others), but you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords

Scorpio, you are ready to be raw and vulnerable. In fact, you love truth to the point that honesty feels painful because of how real it is. You may be facing an inner reality that is difficult to recall due to the hurt you once felt. Peeling back the layers of your heart can be hard, but it is necessary.

Today's tarot card, the Three of Swords, helps you to realize that heartache, even if you feel alone, doesn't mean that you are. Yours is unique to you, but the healing of disappointment or unmet expectations is universal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, if there is anyone who can help a person break through their fears, it's you. Your tact and natural honesty are hard to hear, but it's also refreshing to be around.

You show that the best way to overcome something is through. When you feel something, there's power in articulating it. Words can take the sting out of emotions, and you find them helpful for healing and personal growth.

The Ace of Cups, reversed, helps you recognize that emotional blocks are on the horizon, either in your own life or in the life of someone else. You will navigate with sharp honesty and help others to heal, even when they fear they may not.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, you are always down to do the work necessary to make a project successful. Whether that project is at home or at the job, you don't mind rolling up your sleeves and getting things done. You are always there when needed, and yes, sometimes with a bit of edginess. Still, you are dependable!

The Eight of Wands, reversed, is letting you know that despite all the hard work you're putting in right now, there is a break in sight. You will only need to work a bit harder for a little while longer.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Wheel of Fortune

Aquarius, when it comes to luck, you do consider yourself fortunate. You have a lot of good going on in the world, and much of it happens when you least expect it; when life seems bleak and out of control.

The Wheel of Fortune provides some encouragement for your future, and it starts with understanding how cycles work. You may experience a few ups and downs, and each time you sink, you realize that negatives become positives to a greater degree.

Things don't always come with a predictable future, but don't worry. Things will turn out better than they appear to be right now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

Pisces, you are so sweet and kind, and sometimes that means you have to allow yourself a chance to bypass what could feel like joy in a moment. However, in the end, that joy will ultimately come at the cost of your peace of mind down the road.

The Devil is a warning that you may need to hear, which is to avoid people pleasing to the point of your personal detriment. You may try to make others feel good, but at the cost of yourself. Pay attention to your own emotions as you navigate each relationship and interaction today.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.