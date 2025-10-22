Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 23, 2025. The Sun enters Scorpio today while the Moon is also in Scorpio, so both the luminaries are in water and in signs that foster research activities, intense desire for control and a want to expose the truth. Global secrets that you did not anticipate may come out in the open today, and some may be thematic for the rest of this month throughout Scorpio season.

The collective tarot card for everyone for Thursday is Death. Scorpio rules the Death card, and it symbolizes endings that lead to new beginnings. Today, imagine what you want to change in your life. Analyze yourself. What transformations do you need to work on to achieve? What might take you only a month to complete? Now, let's see what area you might want to focus on first, during the start of Scorpio season.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, October 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor, reversed

Aries, you're such a strong personality type, but would it hurt you to be a little more passive at times? There is room for letting others take the lead, although you might not like having to follow a person you feel isn't doing as good a job as you would do!

The lesson for the start of Scorpio season, from the Emperor tarot card, reversed, is to let things go a bit. By taking a step back from doing it all, you allow others to learn what they are capable of. You can teach, guide and coach from the sidelines, but for this season, be less leader and more cheerleader!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Cups

Taurus, would a little more emotional sensitivity hurt you? You can be a stoic at times, and it's not because you're cold or disinterested. It's that you are focused on the work ahead and you want to get things done. You don't want to get lost in emotion when you have to remain level-headed and solve problems. Emotions can fog mental clarity.

Today's tarot card, the Knight of Cups, is encouraging you to get more in touch with your softer side during Scorpio season. Ask yourself why love and romance matter. What can be the benefit of showing you care a little more than you are used to doing in the past?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: King of Swords

You're a thinker, Gemini, and you love to analyze, solve problems and figure things out on your own. This month, however, it's a good idea to extend some of that mental power to others. You can be a powerful ally to those in need. You have invaluable insights and personality traits that are compellingly on point, and it's great when you can impart your wisdom to others.

The King of Swords encourages you to focus on cultivating and developing avenues of sharing information that you know would help others. What life experience can you teach from? What life lessons are you unique to your world that may help others in need?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, don't let the past define you. The future is unfolding right now, and you get to decide how it will turn out to a greater degree. Scorpio season invites you to explore your passions, and one of them is helping others.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is asking you to be careful, though. You don't want to help to the point where you hurt yourself. New beginnings can include various opportunities, and you don't want to miss what's offered to you due to being caught up in other things.

For the next month, say yes judiciously. Know what you need to do for yourself first, and then wisely extend time toward others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

Leo, what do you want for your loved ones, your friends, and your family? There can be a lot of good in envisioning the impact your life can have on the well-being of others.

The Ten of Pentacles is about joy that comes from prosperity when it's shared with others. This is the time to begin developing your plan.

You can form an action plan to level up your life over the course of the next 30 days, while keeping a few of the ways you will help others in mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess

Virgo, you are an open vessel that can tap into the subconscious and intuitively understand certain aspects of life. That energy heightens during Scorpio season. You may sense things that others don't tell you, and a few of them might be problems you can't figure out, but you'll try to uncover.

The High Priestess encourages you to develop your intuitive mindset by doing things that help you expand your sensitivity. Spend time in nature. Avoid energy-draining situations or activities. Focus on your inner wellness for a powerful mind this month.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hierophant, reversed

Libra, this is your time. The Sun and Moon in Scorpio bring out your desire to increase your personal wealth. You can uncover new talents, gifts, skills and traits you possess that may be beneficial to others in exchange for payment.

This is the month to break free of restrictive beliefs that hold you back. The Hierophant, reversed, encourages you to review why you choose to do things this month. Is it working for you? Does what you stand for resonate with your personal convictions or not? Why?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Swords

Scorpio, happy birthday! This is your time of the year to reinvent yourself and to do things that you have wanted to do but waited for the right moment to arrive. A lot is going on in your life right now. Starting today, you will begin to pivot your attention toward personal wants and needs.

Deciding to be a little more me-centric can create drama with others, so be forewarned that resistance could follow. The Ten of Swords reminds you that pain is only for a moment. A person may express strong emotions when you start to withdraw your time or attention, but time will provide healing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, how do you react to people when they become a bit too nosy or invasive in your personal life? You may find out during Scorpio season, as hidden enemies come to the light and you see lurking people for who they truly are.

Your Knight of Swords, reversed tarot card, hints at a lie being the root cause of your discovery. This month, aim to live life with both eyes open and ears alert. Check facts and don't believe everything you hear, especially if it reaks of rumor.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hermit, reversed

Capricorn, you always find your way to the top. You don't even try to rise to the visibility of others, but when you're a hard-working person with a strong work ethic, it seems inevitable for you. When you do well, you're recognized, and you aren't looking for recognition.

The Hermit, reversed tarot card, invites you to step out into the open a little more than usual during Scorpio season. You have advice to share and wisdom to offer others. You will find it fulfilling to help people who respect your ideas and opinions. You are ready to demonstrate your ability to be a true leader.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hanged Man, reversed

Aquarius, you don't mind waiting for others. Sometimes you enjoy letting life take its own sweet time. A slower pace allows you to enjoy the moment and embrace the feelings and thoughts that come from an experience. You're not eager to rush others, especially since you don't like to rush yourself.

This month, The Hanged Man, reversed, encourages you to change things up a little bit. Practice taking action swiftly and quickly than usual. You may find upping your pace refreshing, and enjoy the opportunity to tie up loose ends instead of allowing them to remain open for longer than necessary.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Star

Pisces, it's so much easier for an open heart to connect with the universe and hear what it has to say. You like being open to the inner sounds of your heart. You appreciate and value knowing that your spirit can connect with the energy around you. It helps guide your path.

The Star tarot card encourages you to try and trust your inner guidance at a higher level this month. You may need to research how to do it so that your spiritual ear becomes more attuned. What beliefs need to be revised? What mentors do you need to connect with to help you learn more about living with an open spirit?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.