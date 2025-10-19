The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On October 20, 2025

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for October 20, 2025. The end of Libra season is here, and we have only a few days to primarily focus on what we desire to improve in our relationships. It's time to engage in some self-reflection and consider what your social circle reveals about you. You may experience some intense interactions that either solidify your bond or reveal the frays that are impossible to fix.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Empress, a reminder that caring for others is not just an act of service, but it's also an essential part of self-discovery. When you nurture your relationships, you gain a sense of well-being. Pay special attention to how you feel from now through Monday.

The tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on October 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Cups

Aries, you like to fix things — yourself, relationships and even problems that aren't your own to resolve. Yet, this mindset has led you down the path of pain and sorrow. It can create problems that you didn't anticipate when you were trying to be helpful or kind.

Today's Eight of Cups is sending you an important message: let things go. If you don't need to be involved, don't. If a person doesn't want you around, go where you're welcomed.

You don't have to try to resolve everything to feel like the world and your mind is at ease. Instead, create a world that makes you feel good, and enjoy your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Swords, reversed

Taurus, not knowing what you want to do or how to do what you know is needed, can leave you with some stress and feelings of guilt.

With the Sun and Moon bringing intense energy into the wellness sector of your life, you may feel your emotions more intensely than usual. You may feel afraid that if you don't take action, your future won't be what you desire.

Today's message from the Two of Swords, a reversed card, is to prioritize your wellness needs. It's much easier to move your thoughts and ideas out of your mind and out in the open. That act may involve talking with a friend or opening up to a loved one.

You might feel safer speaking to an advisor, a counselor or even ChatGPT. The right move will reveal itself to you, and you'll find it when needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Wands

Gemini, your mind is exceptionally active, both mentally, emotionally, and physically. So, when you're able to use your ideas for good, it feels good to you, but the reverse can also be true.

When you're unable to add input or share your ideas, you feel overwhelmed. Sometimes you actually feel downright useless.

The Ten of Wands, for you, Gemini, provides a lot of promise, and that is a sense of the work you're doing right now being worthwhile. You may not see the rewards for your effort today, but success will be there for you tomorrow. Keep going.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Swords

Cancer, you do so well under pressure. You take the heavy emotional weight and transform it into love, compassion, care and concern.

So when you are under duress because of conflict or a person is not being who they claim to be, it hurts your heart. You don't allow it to define you or take you down a path of despair.

Today's tarot card, the Four of Swords, advises resting your mind. You have to let your body and mind settle down. Give your entire being a break so you can heal, process, and rejuvenate all that you've taken on for the sake of peace.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Six of Pentacles

Leo, you can be generous, but there are moments when you prefer not to give resources away. You worry that a person may not appreciate your gift, and they might even squander it. Yet, today you are reconsidering your position in hopes of giving a person a chance.

Today's tarot card, the Six of Pentacles, invites you to return to a more innocent view of charitable acts. See giving as an act in itself without any strings attached. You might prefer that someone would act or treat your decision in the same way you might.

However, that's not something you can control. You have to decide what will feel right in the moment, and leave the rest to the universe to judge.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Death, reversed

Virgo, you can be tough when it comes to change. You like structure and routine, and you prefer to have a little heads-up when life is about to take a turn in a new direction. Today, you may feel like you need to go with the flow, despite not really feeling supportive of the idea.

The Death tarot card, when it's reversed, can be a symbol of your resistance to change. Try to open your mind to what's ahead. View the world through a lens of potentiality, rather than measuring every act in terms of risk or reward. Some experiences are meant to be had so that you can learn from them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Libra, you love to believe that life will keep luck as an attainable resource. And, with the Sun and Moon in your sign, you feel ready to embrace anything and everything that the future holds.

However, today's daily tarot card issues you a little warning so you don't feel disappointed if you have to wait. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is about hesitations and delays. You may want something now but there's a few things that the universe still needs to work out. Be patient; what's yours can't be claimed by someone else.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Scorpio, you are ready to explore the world, which can be seen as an unusual thing for you to do without any plan in place. The Moon and Sun in your house of endings encourage you to stretch your limitations and climb out of the box you're in. It's time to try new adventures.

The Seven of Wands gives you a slight heads up on how your new perspective may challenge you today. You will have to confront old perceptions, and you redefine them with what's new. You may not always feel comfortable as you adjust your way of doing things. But, trust the process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Justice, reversed

Sagittarius, you're so vocal when it comes to the cause of the underdog. You don't let unjust treatment happen without speaking out in defense of those in need. You're there for those who will never know you, and you are unafraid of being a friend to a person whom you've never met.

Today's tarot card, the Justice, reversed, signals a moment where you feel unjust treatment has been served. This day may bring you cause to write about what concerns you or act on what you feel needs support from your brave heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you're a hard worker, and when you are driven and motivated, nothing stops you from reaching your goals. You don't wait for someone to give you the green light to show up and get work done. You hop in and do what you see is required. You like being independent and autonomous because you can lead yourself.

Today's tarot card, the Five of Swords, indicates a potential conflict in your workplace, which may need you to help end. You may be a mediator or a person who helps others find compassion and resolution. Your helpfulness may be exactly what's needed to keep harmony and order in place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Sun

Aquarius, you're such a ray of sunshine, and you are so good at making people feel like they are welcome and appreciated when in your presence. You know what to say to make others feel welcome. You don't worry about yourself as much until every individual becomes comfortable in your company.

Today's Sun tarot card represents a sense of joy, which is what you bring to life right now. See the good in all things, even when you are going through a challenging time. Help others to see their own rainbow moments should there be tension or stress points during the day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands, reversed

Pisces, your kind and calm demeanor helps you to be a friend to those who are in need. You're a patient voice with a reassuring tone. You find the right words to say when life feels chaotic and a person needs to know they have one person on their side.

Today's Three of Wands, reversed tarot card, is about frustration, and you find a way to alleviate it. You may not know the power you have within yourself at times. But today, small efforts bring mighty impact.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.