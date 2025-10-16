Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 17, 2025

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 17, 2025. While the Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Virgo, your focus turns toward healing and helping others through your work.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Friday is the Six of Swords, which suggests the outcome of today may take you (or those you empower) out of a challenging situation into a more relaxed and purposeful state of being. Let's find out what this means for each astrological sign, according to today's tarot card reading.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, October 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Devil

Aries, you are such a curious spirit, and sometimes that insatiable zest for life is what gets you into trouble. You may feel like trying new things and experimenting with a few ideas today.

It's great to experiment and explore what works, as it can add more flavor to your life. However, the Devil tarot card is a warning about getting ensnared by things that tempt you.

You don't have to change who you are or what you want to do, but be cautious when delving into topics you're unfamiliar with.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Swords, reversed

Taurus, you see things for what they are, and now you're ready to make your moves. There's a lot of information to take in when you're working or learning from others. You need to reflect on what you did and how people responded to you. You have to learn about your own limitations and opportunities.

In the past, you may have felt ill-equipped, and you also may have thought that you needed more time to sort things out. However, today's Eight of Swords, reversed tarot card, reveals how your life has changed.

You're in a new frame of mind, and that involves seeing that you're not trapped or bound by expectations. The only thing that determines your future is yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Cups, reversed

Gemini, don't let one day define your entire life. Sometimes a day wil be a little more complicated than others. The Ten of Cups, reversed, is a symbol of emotional upheaval, but don't allow negative energy from any source to disrupt your outlook in life.

Days with more challenges allow you to appreciate the good times when they arrive. You demonstrate your character during more challenging times when others get to observe your reactions.

Being seen as a person who can ride the waves of hardships as well as they can float during less challenging moments is a positive sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Swords, reversed

Cancer, take a moment to pause. You have a lot to think about, and many times, despite your best intentions, your feelings can cloud your thoughts. It's essential to distinguish between how you feel and what you need to do when responding to life's circumstances.

Your advice from the Knight of Swords, reversed, is to question things. Be willing to reflect and dig deeply into the core of a matter. What you feel can change; the truth can be slightly subjective today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Swords, reversed

Leo, you're a stickler for high ethical standards, and you want to live in a world that upholds justice, the law and rules that make the world a better place.

Today's tarot card, the Queen of Swords, reversed, is about upholding what you believe to be human excellence. Model it and be it for others; encourage the people in your life to showcase their outstanding qualities, thereby fostering positive peer pressure.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Wands, reversed

Virgo, not all decisions must be made in the moment. Even if you're asked to choose one option over another at that moment in time, it's ultimately up to you to do what you feel is in your best interests.

Your zodiac sign is a critical thinker, and when it comes to evaluating options, you're top-notch. Today's Two of Wands, reversed tarot card, warns you that sometimes you can get pulled into self-doubt due to overthinking.

Should you catch yourself questioning so much that you feel confused, pause and reflect. Find a new approach to evaluating a problem so you can solve it effectively.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Six of Cups

Libra, are you living in the past, the present, or the future? If you catch yourself constantly talking about the things you used to do or what you had been in another place in time, the Six of Cups tarot card warns you to stop. You could be holding your future back due to nostalgia.

Consider reframing your thoughts and ideas in the current moment. Hold off on going into conversations where your contribution appears to be reflective. Ask yourself if you're adding value.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles

Scorpio, you can win some and you can lose some. The decision on how to handle the blessings and losses you experience in life is ultimately yours. The Five of Pentacles is about not getting what you thought you'd receive, but learning to accept it and find ways to recover.

Knowing how to navigate these moments can prove to be a blessing, especially if you approach circumstances with a positive mindset. Life is about perspective.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Swords

Sagittarius, the Ace of Swords card means good things for you. If you have been feeling on the verge of something, your breakthrough is finally emerging.

Your mind may fill with new ideas on how to solve a problem that once felt like a stalemate. Something so unknown before may suddenly feel incredibly obvious. Keep your eyes peeled.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups

Capricorn, it is your emotional intelligence that gives you leverage in your interactions with others. Your ability to view situations not only with logic, but also with compassion and kindness, makes you capable of making an impact that lasts.

Because people don't just need rigid solutions, they need to feel seen and understood. Instead of viewing your emotional sensitivity as a weakness, recognize that this ability actually helps you be an exceptional leader.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Wands

Aquarius, you have been putting in the work, and it's time for a well-deserved moment of rest. And this doesn't just mean finally getting to sleep soundly or binging your favorite Netflix show.

The Four of Wands invites you to cultivate connections that will last, and rest that feels meaningful to you. The things that may take slightly more effort may make you feel much more rejuvenated in the long run. You could go for a walk in nature or plan a low-maintenance gathering to enjoy each other's company.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: King of Wands

Pisces, you have creative ideas. When coupled with your ambition and work ethic, you get things done that other people didn't even dare to dream about.

Sometimes, the only reason others deem an idea as "unrealistic" is because they've already decided they can't achieve it, or they don't want to put in the work to do so. But that's not you. Let yourself dare to dream, and let your hard work follow.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.