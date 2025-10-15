What Your Zodiac Sign Should Know About October 16, 2025, According To The Tarot Horoscopes

Thursday's tarot horoscope is here with what each zodiac sign should know about October 16, 2025. On Thursday, the Moon enters Virgo after spending two days in Leo. We leave caring about appearances and turn attention toward work, habits and the rituals that often go undetected but produce long-term, lasting results. The Sun is in Libra, the astrological sign that emphasizes justice, fairness, and the importance placed on interpersonal relationships.

The collective tarot card for each zodiac sign is the Devil reversed, signifying overcoming your temptations and being stronger than what you feel holds you back from living your best life. This card is perfect for when you want to make changes to your daily routines for self-improvement. Consider how you would like to interact with loved ones more effectively. Let's explore what else is in store for your astrological sign on Thursday, and what area of life or habit you need to work on first.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aries, today you may encounter disappointment through no fault of your own. The Ace of Wands, reversed, is permitting you to be slow to act and even more hesitant to respond.

You might try to carry out a plan only to realize later that your energy was misapplied. You may attempt to push what you think is a good idea, only to discover that you should have waited.

You may find that it's wiser not to rush ahead in any activity you're unsure of.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Chariot, reversed

Taurus, sometimes winning is actually removing yourself from a situation altogether. Today's tarot card, the Chariot, reversed, may challenge your way of thinking. You tend to hold on to complete what you start.

Your stubborn side makes it difficult for you to let go when you feel committed. However, not all activities, relationships, or situations are worth your energy in the long term.

It can be better to let others solve problems, and you move on to others better suited for your skill set.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Devil, reversed

Gemini, you're a thinker. When you sense a situation is unhealthy, you can analyze your way out of it. But sometimes you analyze your way into it more deeply, especially if you think that you could help solve the problem in some way.

The Devil reversed is a reassuring tarot card, in that it reminds you how some behavior, especially toxic traits, can be changed when you don't want to do it anymore.

Consider the idea that letting go is potentially the most effective way to overcome habits that are difficult to break.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: King of Wands

Cancer, the King of Wands tarot card sparks your desire to rise up and take the lead in your life. On October 16, you may have a single ah-ha moment where you notice what you need to do to build the type of world you want to live in.

You're in charge of your emotions. You may feel like others have a significant influence over your thoughts and feelings because of how much you care, but ultimately, you get to decide whether to let a person influence or impact you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands, reversed

Leo, you can feel slightly disorganized at times, despite the energy and effort you put into being meticulous and structured. Are you behind on your goal's timeline and need to make a few changes today? Don't let overwhelm stop you.

There's a light at the end of the dark tunnel. You can find it. The Four of Wands, reversed, is letting you know that being out of sorts will continue if left unaddressed. Make it a priority to put your life in order.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Wands

Virgo, all it takes is one small decision to change the entire course of your life. That moment can arrive through careful planning, manipulation, or via a moment in time when opportunity knocks and a door swings open unexpectedly.

Don't allow yourself to be caught off guard when you're gifted with a single moment to change your future. Instead, the Ace of Wands tarot card encourages you to embrace the winds of change if they feel right, but don't necessarily make sense in terms of how it happened.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

Libra, a beautiful experience is on the horizon for you because you know that there's value in love that most people desire for themselves, but don't allow themselves to admit to for fear of failure.

Today's tarot card, the Two of Cups, invites you to share what you believe to be the key to living a good life: people who mutually care for each other and openly share life. See how modeling it in your own life can impact others to pursue the high calling to love without fear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, is a symbol of financial freedom. Today, you get what you want, and you start to see that the world you're creating is the one you feel proud to live in: a world free of financial problems.

You take time to be meticulous with your finances, and that attention to detail is finally paying off. Over time, you'll become increasingly more liberated from debt or financial lack due to hard work and your efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool, reversed

Sagittarius, what are your goals? Are you afraid you won't reach them? Sometimes you can be bold for everything and everyone else, but not in matters that concern you personally.

Today's tarot card encourages you to change your approach and to see that even the most impossible situation can happen for you.

The Fool, reversed, is about potential to do something but deciding not to out of fear of failure. Instead, choose to pursue a dream with caution and don't be afraid of what the future holds. Instead, bet on yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess, reversed

Capricorn, you're a strong and determined individual, but that can also mean that you are using your masculine energy and not your softer side.

The High Priestess reversed is a warning against becoming out of tune with your nurturing and spiritual side. You may become so focused on the facts or logic that you mute your intuition. It's important to have access to both energies.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The World, reversed

Aquarius, you tend to be lucky, yet you also realize that sometimes luck has to come to you after a period of tough times and hard work. All things happen for a reason. Sometimes the purpose is unclear until you've completed the journey.

Today's World reversed tarot card is a warning. You may feel like you have a few unfortunate events taking place in your life. You might not know when those challenges will change or how to create the right environment for them to improve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Swords

Pisces, it's good to write down your thoughts and ideas so you can process and think them through. It's even more important to know yourself. The Seven of Swords is inviting you to focus on a priority that holds significant meaning for your zodiac sign: spirituality.

Today's purpose is to tune into your higher power, inner voice, and what your heart needs to say to you; not what you need to hear from the world, media or others.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.