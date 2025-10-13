Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 14, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope and card reading is here for October 14, 2025. On Tuesday, the luminaries are air and fire, so creative energy is blazing and filling life with potential. You're invited to be confident and share your talents and skills with others in a brilliant and inspiring way. The Sun is in Libra for another week; relationships are meant to remain a central theme in your daily life. How well do you present yourself to others? The Moon will be in Leo. It's time to step out and be on the stage! So, wear beautiful clothing, speak up for yourself. Do your hair and put on your favorite scent. Be open to attracting attention and tap into your magnetic personality.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Six of Wands, which implies triumph and winning. This is a beautiful omen for the next two days while the Sun and Moon are in air and fire. What you do to stand out from the crowd will bring you positive opportunities. Don't be shy! Let's see what else this means for each astrological sign.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, October 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords, reversed

Aries, be alert and ready to learn, especially when it comes to love and romance. You're a naturally curious person who loves to ask questions and explore the meaning behind what people say.

Today, you may be pondering a key relationship. It's a great day for building your communication and rapport with others.

The Page of Swords warns you to avoid acting or speaking hastily. Instead, exercise discernment when talking with friends, family, or a partner. Pay attention to body signals and read between the lines.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Pentacles

Taurus, some days you're so focused on what you're doing that you fail to see what is happening around you. Aloofness can be extraordinary if you're avoiding gossip, but it can cause you to have blinders up when you need to recognize problems that are unfolding before your eyes.

The Three of Pentacles tarot is about being open and learning from the people in your life. You may get advice from a family member that doesn't necessarily resonate with you; however, listen intently anyway. You may realize later that their message opened your eyes and was timely.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Pentacles

Gemini, you're not that complicated a person. You enjoy conversing and making new friends. You can't easily be restricted to one conversation. You enjoy being involved in many things, often simultaneously.

Your daily tarot card, The Ten of Pentacles, represents legacy building and doing something that protects the future. You may make a friend who shares your interests in the same things you enjoy doing. Use your similiaries as a springboard to become better acquainted.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you don't easily let go of friends or your partnerships. You work hard to understand what other people need, so you can be there to support the relationship as best as possible.

There's a sense of purpose coming into your life today, and you will want to give of yourself in a valuable and authentic way.

The Six of Cups, reversed, is about the memories you create with how you spend your time. Do you choose to spend time with people whose relationships with you will last for a long time, or do you focus on the moment?

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Swords

Leo, you are brave and bold, and you will feel your energy surge exponentially today and tomorrow. The Moon will enter your sign. Later today, something will bring out your playful yet very assertive side.

What is on your mind today? You may find that conversations allow you to get closer to people you'd like to know better. The Queen of Swords tarot card invites you to connect intellectually, but leave room for fun.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Swords

Virgo, you are such a loyal person that when you know a situation must change, you can give in to peer pressure to avoid conflict. Today's Knight of Swords tarot card is about finding a balance in your approach.

Avoid jumping to conclusions. There's a part of you that may be holding on to past hurts, and then another side of you that may be interested in addressing them. Let a situation play out to see what happens next.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Cups

Life is good, Libra. You're always up for fun with friends or spending quality time with family. You thrive on the love and support that surrounds you, and today you'll feel that energy flowing so sweetly.

Today's tarot card, the Ten of Cups, is a reminder of how good life can be when you're connected to something bigger than yourself. The channels of give and take are open, and you see how your support network works seamlessly.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Swords

Scorpio, not everything is exactly as it seems. You must ask probing questions when trying to solve a problem, and through the process of discovery, you may find what you need.

Today, you may realize that a situation needs to come to a close, but you may not know if you can do it yourself or if you need help to make it happen.

The Eight of Swords tarot card is letting you know that you can get so wrapped up in the details that you miss seeing that you can walk away from what you're experiencing. You can feel trapped, but that doesn't mean that you are.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you may be the truth teller tomorrow as you recognize what is happening at work or a personal matter, while it seems others are still in the dark.

It's time to open the minds and hearts of the people you can influence. Sharing your perspective more openly can create curiosity and help you build the life you want to live.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles

Capricorn, are you ready to wipe the slate clean for the rest of the week and hit the reset button? The Ace of Pentacles marks a fresh start, so you are finally getting the new beginning you needed.

It's the perfect day to leave behind old habits and start anew in a business or profession that elevates your status in the world. Focus on presenting your thoughts and ideas openly and clearly.

Don't let a small concern grow into something so much bigger than it has to be.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Death

Aquarius, it's OK to want to move in a different life direction. You may have a variety of reasons why you're ready to branch off from the crowd and start your own things. You may feel prepared to relocate to another state to find your dream job.

The Death tarot card is often feared, but only on a superficial level. You don't need to be afraid of change, because it allows for the birth of what is divinely meant for you. Welcome it with open arms, not fear.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles

What you give is what you shall receive, Pisces. The Six of Pentacles means that the joy of giving is coming alive in your life. Whether it is your light, your love, or your gifts, sharing what you have with the world gives you an unmatched sense of fulfillment.

Lean into generosity during this time, Pisces. As you do, you will feel the rewards; you'll feel how other people are blessed by your offering, and the reward of doing what you were created to do.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.