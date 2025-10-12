5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting October 13

All week, starting October 13, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. The Moon in Cancer at the start of the week will bring warmth and harmony, and once Venus enters Libra, we will experience a shift in the energy. Love is the key this week. The following five zodiac signs will be captivated by the idea that they can show themselves love once again.

Libra season is helping us to connect with our passion and ambition, while also teaching us to surround ourselves with people who help us evolve. On Tuesday, October 14, the Moon enters Leo, showing us how to work well with others. Then on Thursday, October 16, the Moon moves into Virgo, making us reflect on all we have accomplished in the last year. We've worked on our independence, and now we must learn how to connect with and trust others.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Starting this week, Venus is in your sign, Libra, ushering in a period of joy and luck for the next several weeks. Enjoy this new energy, but don’t get caught up in fantasy, especially if you meet someone new. Be logical and remove the rose-colored glasses.

Advertisement

Things will begin to look promising under the Cancer Moon, especially in your career sector. You might be offered more responsibilities at work, but be mindful of what you can handle at this time and take things slowly if need be. When the Moon moves into Leo, you may have a desire to socialize more, so spend time with the people you love and trust. The Moon in Virgo will be your moment to shine privately, watch a good movie, or read a book as you prepare for the next week.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As a cardinal sign, Cancer, you will feel especially excited by the Venus in Libra transit this week, as it will bring positive energy to your home sector. This is an excellent time for home improvement projects and to beautify your surroundings. Be mindful of your available time if you decide to take on these projects.

The Moon in your sign will be a relaxing period that helps you catch up with others. You may even feel encouraged to work on a project you previously abandoned. Take your time reviewing things. This is also a good time to rekindle your relationship with yourself. Once the Moon is in Virgo, your ideas will blossom, and you will see the seeds from the eclipse begin to bloom.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

One of the most favorable transits for you this week will be Venus in Libra, as it will bring you some much-needed inspiration. The message throughout this season has been about unlocking your talent. The Moon in Cancer at the start of the week will bring you the tools needed to reconnect with your muses.

If you’re focused on developing a story, consider conjuring some new plans that allow your draft phase to be stronger. Ask for support during the Leo Moon or brainstorm with others. When the Moon is in Virgo, it will finally be your time to shine, Sagittarius. The week puts you in the spotlight, so don’t shy away from it.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

All eyes will be on you this week, dear Capricorn. In fact, you’re in the spotlight over the next several weeks, so it will be essential that you focus on diplomacy. Don’t instigate drama and avoid gossiping with others. Make an effort to work well with others once the Moon is in Cancer.

Venus in Libra will add some honey to your words and bring some moments for reconciliation, especially if a relationship ended during the Saturn in Aries transit. The Moon in Leo and Virgo will bring you closer to your goals. Develop a strong foundation during this time and focus on what you can accomplish.

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are entering your healing phase this week, Aries. Venus enters Libra, enabling you to forgive or reconcile with someone you may have wronged during the Saturn in Aries transit. Don’t be combative and focus on improving your communication with others.

The Moon in Cancer and Leo will show you the power of love. Venus is in your relationship sector, and the Moon in these signs will open your heart to new experiences. If you lost hope or if your relationship has lost its spark, this week will help you bring warmth and loving energy. It is a calming week, and it will help your romantic side reemerge after the tense energy brought on by the Full Moon in your sign.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.