Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, October 11 — Karmic Cycles End

Starting on October 11, 2025, Venus in Virgo will oppose retrograde Saturn in Pisces, bringing about a powerful opportunity to finalize a karmic lesson in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023. Venus may be the lover of the cosmos, but Saturn is the taskmaster. Where Venus brings ease and beauty, Saturn brings karmic lessons and the need for dedication. While seemingly opposites, there is actually a magical quality that occurs when these two planets meet. Saturn is known for bringing difficulty; however, it also carries the ability to transform a casual relationship into one that lasts forever.

Today is the third and final Venus-Saturn opposition in Pisces and Virgo. Three carries a divine meaning in astrology, representing the balance of mind, body, and soul. Learn the lessons of Saturn and embrace the hope of what Virgo represents. Don’t see what occurs today as an obstacle or another challenge from the universe, but lean into all that you’ve learned since 2023. The dates for the previous Venus-Saturn oppositions were October 10, 2023, and August 19, 2024; reflect on what happened then. Acknowledge your growth and make a different choice, especially when it comes to the love you want in your life.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 11, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Healing is not an easy task, but it is worthwhile, Aries. While Saturn was moving through Pisces, it asked you to dedicate yourself to your healing, especially concerning those from your inner child.

During this period, you were essentially asked to dedicate yourself to your healing and well-being, as Venus in Virgo is amplifying the need to care for yourself. While this energy has to do with you, it also affects the type of relationship you gravitate toward.

Rather than continuing in karmic relationships, this energy can help you heal, allowing you to receive the healthy love you desire finally.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Not every connection in your life has been a beneficial one, sweet Taurus. During this period of Venus-Saturn oppositions, you’ve had to deal with challenges in your social life.

Not only applying to romantic partners, but also observing how the connections you have with others play a part in what you achieve for yourself. While Venus holds promises of joy, marriage and family, Saturn wants to be sure that you’re practicing healthy boundaries and not giving someone a free pass to treat you poorly.

Be sure that you’re not making excuses for your partner and that they genuinely are contributing to how you want to feel in your life.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a difference between balance and sacrifice, dearest Gemini. The energies of Venus and Saturn have brought challenges to you in both your professional and personal life. While you may have been dedicating yourself to your career, your romantic and family life has also been requiring your energy.

The purpose of this has been to understand that balance doesn’t mean sacrifices. You shouldn’t have to give up your dreams to have the relationship you desire; however, you also must make sure that you’re not putting your relationship on autopilot, hoping everything will be fine. Balance in everything is the key.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t ever give up on what you want most, Cancer. While Saturn was in Pisces, you were required not to give up on establishing the life that you dream of.

This energy largely revolved around the new beginning that you were trying to achieve. From relationships to your career and everything in between, this phase has been about work. Yet, the energy of Saturn and Venus suggests that you may need to change your perspective on what it means to have a new beginning.

To achieve the milestones you hope for in your life, a change of perspective is necessary. This isn’t meant to deter your success, but rather to help you receive it.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leave no stone unturned, dearest Leo. Saturn in Pisces has been moving through your house of transformation and inheritance. While this period brought up themes connected to money and wealth, it was also an opportunity for you to learn what you truly deserve.

By knowing what you are worth, you’ve been guided to explore all possibilities to achieve the relationship you dream of, as well as the life.

While you may experience a trigger, wondering if you are good enough for someone new in your life, you must use this as an opportunity to affirm your worth. You have always deserved this kind of love, Leo.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always an opportunity for growth, beautiful Virgo. The period of Saturn in Pisces has been challenging for you as this water sign rules your house of love, romance, and dating. Yet, it also served to help you understand which relationship in your life has true staying power.

The energy of Venus opposing Saturn represents your ability to surrender to the truth of your romantic life. With Venus in your sign of Virgo, you are carrying a magnetic aura, but you are also thinking about your relationship from solely your perspective.

Be sure that you’re open to seeing the truth, and reflect on the growth, if any, that has occurred since 2023, as it’s there you will find the answer.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to trust yourself, Libra. Trusting yourself doesn’t always come down to having logical proof, but instead being in tune with your inner voice. Saturn in Pisces has brought about a period of you learning to stand up for yourself, embracing boundaries, and prioritizing what you need from a partner.

With Venus in Virgo in the house of your intuition, there may be some inkling today that something is off in your relationship. Be sure that you’re approaching this situation differently than you had in the past and not discounting the power of your intuition.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Anything worth having will require work, dear Scorpio. Pisces rules the most creative, loving, and joyful area of your life. However, with Saturn there for the last few years, everything that you’ve achieved or invested in has felt like a battle.

This energy was meant to strengthen a healthy relationship and help you see those who don’t need to be released from your life. Yet, with Venus in Virgo, the issue may have been that the people in your life disapprove of your relationship.

While in the past you’ve avoided this or tried to keep it a secret, you are now being urged to choose yourself and no longer let others chase you into the shadows.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t bypass the lessons, Sagittarius, no matter how much you may want to. Venus in Virgo highlights your personal aspirations and achievements.

Yet in opposition to Saturn, it hints at you distracting yourself with work matters to avoid responsibilities in your relationship. Be sure that you’re aware that no amount of personal success is going to guarantee a happy ending in your romantic life.

The idea is to apply yourself, not just to achieving success, but in building a strong and healthy relationship. This may involve discussing matters, especially if you live together, but it is part of the lesson you are meant to learn from.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Some chances are worth taking, dear Capricorn. While Venus in Virgo in your house of expansion and luck encourages you to make a plan for the future and the love you want in your life, Saturn in Pisces has other ideas. This suggests that you need to be flexible when it comes to progressing your relationship and open to taking chances.

A plan doesn’t always represent the safety or guarantee you think it does. Instead, focus on your emotions, and allow yourself to take a chance when the opportunity presents itself.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

An authentic life allows you to live in alignment with your soul, Aquarius. Saturn’s transit through Pisces has involved lessons of self-worth, but it also provides you with an opportunity to learn what you genuinely value in life.

These values are a part of what makes you authentic; yet, now you are being encouraged to transform your life so that it’s in greater alignment.

When it comes to romance, you and your partner must share similar values and beliefs about relationships and the future. Be sure that you’re willing to accept it if they aren’t, so that you don’t lose your momentum.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The lessons of the self are the most profound, sweet Pisces. As Saturn entered your zodiac sign in 2023, you began an intense and transformative journey of the self. This included learning to dedicate yourself to your dreams, rather than just hoping they would come true.

While you’ve been actively working towards creating a life that you love and attracting an incredible relationship, the opposition with Venus in Virgo may bring about a pivotal moment.

As Saturn moves through its last hurrah in Pisces, the rewards are starting to come in, but you also need to make sure you have the right person beside you for this journey.

Be sure that you’re not letting anyone drag you down or interrupt the wave of positive karmic rewards that are headed to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.