3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Some Peace Of Mind On October 11, 2025

The Waning Gibbous Moon sharpens the mind and reveals hidden truths.

Written on Oct 10, 2025

zodiac signs peace mind october 11 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Dxine o Graphix, Canva Pro
Advertisement

On October 11, 2025, three zodiac signs finally feel some peace of mind. The Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini sharpens the mind and reveals hidden truths. This is a time when answers become clear to us and decisions are easier to make. Gemini energy thrives on perspective and communication. We're able to see situations from angles we hadn’t considered before.

On this day, the universe supports personal growth by getting rid of any noise and confusion. The gift of direction stems from self-respect. On October 11, we trust in our own wisdom. Three zodiac signs will no longer feel lost or uncertain. We are now focused and clearheaded, which provides us with confidence and self-love.

Advertisement

1. Aries

aries zodiac signs feel peace mind october 11 2025 Design: YourTango

This day's lunar transit, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, highlights your need for answers, dear Aries. Luckily, October 11 provides them. Something that you once saw as way too complicated shows itself as plain and simple.

Advertisement

This day and its cosmic influence remind you that persistence pays off. Just the fact that you have stayed curious and continued to search and question is powerful. Now, the universe is here to reward you with answers.

The special knowledge of the day comes to you as confidence. You can trust your decisions and know that self-belief is your compass. The way forward is no longer hidden. It’s right in front of you, Aries, and it inspires you to want to know more and more. Keep it up!

RELATED: Life Will Look A Lot Different For These 3 Zodiac Signs By October 15, 2025

2. Gemini

gemini zodiac signs feel peace mind october 11 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Moon in your sign, dear Gemini, clarity feels natural. On October 11, you will feel as though the universe is directly speaking to you, guiding you effortlessly toward the right choices.

This is a day when it's quite noticeable that your thoughts and your actions are truly aligned. Under the Waning Gibbous Moon, the confusion that once held you back dissolves and is replaced by focus and determination. You know what you're doing, that's for sure.

In your case, Gemini, clarity leads to freedom. Mental clarity leads to emotional peace, and you will realize that self-respect is what keeps you moving toward the life you desire. Carry on, friend, it's working!

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck In October 2025

Advertisement

3. Leo

leo zodiac signs feel peace mind october 11 2025 Design: YourTango

For you, dear Leo, this day is all about taking a step back to gain some much-needed perspective on a certain topic. This day's lunar transit, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, brings you this insightful vision, and once it clicks, you won't be able to unsee it.

The clarity you achieve on this day, October 11, comes from trusting yourself. Remaining confident and believing in yourself is exactly what shifts the outcome. By owning your decisions, you step bravely into your power.

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

You now feel directed and driven by purpose. The universe shows you that being your bold self is not risky or dangerous. In fact, it’s the path to exactly where you need to be. You now see the road ahead with certainty, and you're ready to roll. Bring it on!

RELATED: These 4 Zodiac Signs Are About To Receive Everything They’ve Been Asking The Universe For

YourTango

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today

Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

Advertisement
Loading...