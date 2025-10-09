Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 10, 2025

Today's one-card tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign for October 10, 2025. The Sun is in Libra, so it's a season focused on balance and equality within relationships, and the pathway to inner and outer peace is detachment. The Moon will enter the curious-natured astrological sign of Gemini on Friday. Your mind may race with thoughts about the future.

The collective card for everyone is The Hierophant, which suggests the path ahead is best navigated by staying true to the past and not deviating too swiftly from what is traditional or rooted in history. Together, the Sun, Moon and The Hierophant symbolize the sacredness of caring for each individual according to their needs, while remaining curious and open to personal growth. Now, let's see what this means for your astrological sign starting on Friday.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, October 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

Aries, you know better than to let your heart become discouraged because of other people or unusual circumstances. You have a lot going for you, and much of that success is due to your hard work in creating the right atmosphere.

The Three of Wands serves as a reminder that, despite how you feel or what a current situation may appear to be, your actions ultimately determine the outcome. Don't allow yourself to believe a myth that you have to be in the mood to do what you need to do. Follow the plan.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Pentacles

Taurus, stop believing that you have to do everything in this life all by yourself. You can be strong enough, but you don't have to work so hard. You don't have to push yourself to the point where you are so tired that you feel exhausted. Tap into support, like friendships or family, who can help you.

Yes, they may not do things the same way you do, but isn't that the point? You may discover a better way to navigate your efforts. The Five of Pentacles is a warning against being overly self-sufficient. It only hurts you in the end. Instead, collaboration is the pathway to growth. You might learn a new approach or gain a perspective that only an outsider can offer.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, you're the spark of eternal sunshine and a person who often views life with energy and curiosity. You help others to remain curious with your insatiable appetite for learning about the world. However, there are days when you need others to be that inspiration source, and when you can't find it within yourself, you feel dismayed and down.

Today's tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, is both a warning and a card of encouragement. Anyone can feel as though they have lost their passion or purpose. These moments don't last forever.

They can feel like a very long time, especially when those emotions are what keep you going. For now, try to learn the lesson these less desirable feelings want to teach you. You'll be more committed once they're gone.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Sun, reversed

Cancer, are you worrying a lot more than usual? You may be at a point in your life where you question almost everything, but there is a difference between being curious and becoming overly concerned. Does your thinking hold you back from living your life to the fullest?

Today's tarot card, The Sun, reversed, helps you see how you don't always need to focus solely on what is wrong to experience what is right and good for you. Be aware of circumstances, while also trusting that problems often resolve themselves without requiring much intervention on your part.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Swords, reversed

Leo, what is keeping you awake at night? Have you ever considered journaling your thoughts to work through past pain? You may find it helpful to pen your emotions to review later and see how they evolve.

The Seven of Swords, reversed, is a reminder that guilt can creep into your mind when you least expect it to. You may feel sad or guilty about the smallest act from out of nowhere, only to internalize it if you leave that moment unaddressed.

Today, make a conscious effort to be proactive in your forgiveness. It's good to release the things you can't change, and it's even better not to burden yourself with them. Did you change? Are you a better person since then? If yes, let go.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess, reversed

Virgo, because you are so grounded and tend to see things from a concrete point of view, you may experience moments when your intuition feels blocked and elusive.

Unfortunately, it's hard to know when that's happening without someone bringing it to your attention. Today, the universe is tapping.

The High Priestess, reversed tarot card, is a reminder to stay in touch with the oracle part of your feminine energy. You may be allowing yourself to focus on work or strategy. Try to cultivate your caring and nurturing side by helping others with a more gentle approach.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups, reversed

Libra, you are aware when life or love is striking an imbalance of energy. As the only archetype zodiac sign associated with metal, you have discovered how detachment helps to understand the reasons why. Human relationships can be complicated. You know this more than anyone.

Today's tarot card, the Two of Cups, reversed, brings a challenge your way. You may pick up on tense undertones or hostile statements, setting off alarms in your mind that a problem exists. Remember who you are, Libra, a peacemaker. You can find the path of peace and restore harmony and wholeness with effort.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, you aren't a taker, but you can be slightly territorial, and that's because you fiercely protect what you value. This defensiveness can lead you to believe that you are putting more energy into a relationship than others.

Today's warning from the Six of Pentacles is to avoid assuming and to keep communication lines open. Keep the green-eyed monster in check. Take a step back and assess the situation before making assumptions.

Ask questions and see where things stand, not only from your perspective, but also from the point of view of others.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Chariot

Sagittarius, you aren't afraid to call out problems. You spot them, you name them. It's that simple. However, today's energy requires one step further: to take ownership and find solutions. You may have a few ideas, but it's best to take the lead rather than simply initiating and hoping someone else will.

The Chariot tarot card emphasizes taking ownership of a situation and holding on until the problem is resolved. The path won't be simple or easy, but with grit and determination, you can make whatever you set your mind to do happen.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers, reversed

Capricorn, you can pretty much work and succeed in any environment. You have no problem adjusting your approach. The goal for you isn't always to have comfort; instead, you want to finish what you start and move on to the following item of interest.

Today's tarot card, The Lovers, reversed, is about self-love and recognizing that you don't have to live in situations that feel imbalanced or uncomfortable. See what happens when you ask for a provision that makes your life better or improves how you work. You may be surprised that people can be accommodating, and your productivity improves.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Death, reversed

Aquarius, you like to do most things on your own, and when you are taking charge, communication can take a slight drop. Today, it's best to be proactive. Let others know what is happening, and check in periodically with updates and notes so all involved are on the same page.

The message for your zodiac sign from the Death, reversed tarot, is to pay attention to how waiting and being patient change your feelings about someone or something. You may be surprised at how being put out and inconvenienced can bring you closer in friendship and loving support.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands

Pisces, you are allowed to be happy, and it's wonderful when you find joy in the little things in life. You might have gone through a tough time recently and didn't think you'd experience joy again. But today may surprise you with feelings of hope you had not had in a long time.

The Four of Wands is not only about finding happiness or cultivating it, but also about surrendering what broke your heart. It's best to see all experiences as cohesive, not just stand-alone moments. What happened yesterday brought you to this place, and what is happening today will take you to the next level of good.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.