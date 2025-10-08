Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, October 9, 2025

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope for October 9, 2025, is here. On Thursday, both the Sun and Moon are in signs dedicated to love, beauty and enhancing life in ways that feel safe and secure. It's the perfect day to improve the appearance of your home, making it cozy and comfortable.

Meanwhile, the collective tarot card for everyone is the Five of Swords, which issues a warning — don't allow ruthless people to dominate your life. You may lower your guard in situations where you need to maintain a self-protective stance. Don't allow yourself to fall prey to spam messages or emails. Verify everything, especially when the intent is unclear. Now, let's find out more about which area you need to be most careful next.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, October 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

Aries, you are courageous and typically fearless, even in the face of danger or adversity. The idea that someone could be ruthless in your life may prompt you to explore ways to address life's problems.

The Knight of Wands tarot card is about maintaining a courageous spirit. You will have the inner power and strength to make things work. But be careful, Aries.

Guard your heart against being persuaded by others' negative energy. Lead with your feelings, but also use your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Hermit, reversed

Taurus, you love people, but there are days when you want to be alone. You like the idea of having a controlled and calm environment because it brings you a sense of peace. This need for calmness is why you can step away from the world without feeling lonely or sad. You enjoy your quiet time.

Today's tarot, the Hermit, reversed, is about loneliness. Because this card is upside down, it serves as a warning about becoming too withdrawn to the point of feeling lonely. You can be both present and have peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hanged Man

Gemini, you are a curious person who loves to learn new things. It's rare for you to allow your curiosity to go unchallenged or withheld. You desire to learn, and the only way to do that is to test the waters, ask questions and see where the path leads you.

Today's tarot card, the Hanged Man, invites you to change what you are doing. Do something counterintuitive. You will become stuck in a rut or grow increasingly complacent if you decide to remain as is. You are here to pursue your highest self; don't stay sitting on the sidelines.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Emperor

Cancer, you do have what you need in your heart. You may wonder if you can make it through another day, let alone another week.

You are much braver and resilient than you give yourself credit for. You have a perfect heart, and it's daring. What you need to do is apply your traits to your work. This will require discipline.

The Emperor tarot encourages you to start a routine and give yourself some structure. Having it won't hold you back, but instead, it will provide you with a framework for the powerful application of your energy. Build the life you want with steady hands.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Cups

You have many options in life, and you prefer to take your time to figure out which one is best for you. You may not know if your decision will work out, and that can be a scary truth to face. You want what you do to be a success. You don't ever enjoy feeling like you have failed.

Today's tarot card, the Seven of Cups, is about hoping and wishing that your future would and could be different. Wishing is often easier than doing, and hoping is simpler than accepting. Today, aim to do the hard part.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Cups, reversed

Virgo, do you think that you are always supposed to know the answer to a question or have things in your life together at all times?,Do you feel like you always need to know the correct answer?

That would be nice, but the Eight of Cups, reversed tarot card, lets you know that it is OK if you don't. You may never find the answer you want. You may have to experience situations or things to learn as you grow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Magician

Part of being a zodiac sign that represents balance and harmony, you are here to figure out what works, and that may mean being off kilter once in a while.

Today's tarot card, the Magician, reminds you that manifesting your desires requires that you have much of what you need. Turn your attention toward what you hope to build.

Stay true to your convictions. Doing so enables you to understand yourself and the process more clearly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Star

You're about to receive a powerful surge of energy from a situation you experience in life. You realize that nothing in life can last forever, but this truth revives your bones. It helps you to see that your life is unfolding as it is meant to be.

The Star tarot card is a card of hope and faith. Maybe you can't see how everything in your life will come together. Perhaps you will find that the healing you need is just around the corner; maybe you have already experienced the worst of life, and it is behind you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

Sagittarius, you can be a forceful person, especially when it comes to honesty. You may not like keeping your thoughts and feelings to yourself. You want to be bold. Honesty is a way of life for you.

However, today's tarot card, the Temperance, invites you to hold yourself back and exercise personal restraint. This moment is a time for moderation. Divine timing and divine truth can and often do co-exist.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you are known as a zodiac sign that works hard, takes good care of what you have and tries to make decent money. You have a reputation for being frugal and financially responsible.

But everyone makes mistakes. If you do, you're human. Don't let shame stop you from moving forward.

The Queen of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you that saying you are 'terrible with finances' doesn't always mean acting recklessly. Use today to rebalance your daily priorities, especially when you need to be financially responsible.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, you're approach to various situations may not be how others would take it. You rarely follow the crowd. You prefer to do things your way.

Today's tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to let go of what you can see or feel that you can control. Instead, test the universe to see what is possible for your life and your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Swords, reversed

You're a deep thinker, and you're also someone who can sift through the emotional noise that comes from within. Today, you may find that you need to dig deeply into your soul to understand the next steps you should take in your life. The reason is that love and a relationship currently feel uncertain.

The Nine of Swords, reversed, is a reminder that peace doesn't always happen when you think it ought to. Sometimes it comes in the middle of a storm with you standing calmly in the center, knowing that everything is going to be OK.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.