Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From October 6 - 12 — It's About To Get Real

This week's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for October 6 - 12, 2025. The week begins with an opportunity to let go and release what you no longer need, while simultaneously reclaiming your personal power. The collective tarot card is the Emperor, a strong and assertive character who is ready to overcome challenges and achieve success.

It's important to note that on Monday, October 6, you will have a Super Full Moon in Aries. Full Moon energy peaks three days before and after, so the entire week will feel the effects of Aries energy. Again, emphasizing reclaiming your personal power and finding mental determination. If you do personal tarot readings for yourself or have a deck you want to clear negative energy from, this is the perfect time to do so. On Monday, cleanse your personal tarot card deck by setting it where the moonlight can hit your cards for a few hours. To harness the energy of the Full Moon, capture its reflection in a bowl of water and drink it. On Tuesday and Wednesday, focus on healing and working through your problems. Allow time over the weekend to process emotions. Next week, you can begin to work on the themes found in your weekly tarot horoscope. Let's see what's in store for your astrological sign.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from October 6 - 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: King of Pentacles

Aries, you were born to lead, be successful, and enjoy the many blessings available in this life. This week will bring you a chance to let go of the obstacles that block your shine so you can embrace a fresh start and improve your future. The Full Moon in your sign signifies that you can reflect on your personal life and conduct a review for closure.

The King of Pentacles tarot card is a positive omen for prosperity and achieving material success through hard work. This week, focus on your career. What challenges can you eliminate so you can concentrate without distraction? What do you need to do now to hit a new goal within the next year?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Page of Swords, reversed

Taurus, you are an old soul, and there are moments when you are a stoic. So, when you recognize that a situation needs to change, you approach it without hesitation. What has to be done will get done.

The Full Moon in Aries is happening in your house of endings. You are ready to let something go. This may mean having a meaningful conversation, and even though it won't be easy, you'll make the most of it with clarity and purpose.

Your weekly tarot card, the Page of Swords, reversed, reminds you to prepare in advance for things that are urgent to you. Be sure to have all your facts prepared. You want to present yourself in the best possible light.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Three of Cups

Gemini, you're an optimist, and you're someone who always tries to love deeply and with purity of heart. So, when you are with friends, you are even more caring and kind. You enjoy being around people and want others to have a good time while you're together.

The Three of Cups, as your weekly tarot card, is about joy in your relationships. So, it supports the idea of loving, and it encourages you to focus on how people act in your relationships.

However, even though you'll feel attached and supported in partnerships, you may feel the need to ask for space. Ask for it, especially if you're still going through some emotional healing.

This is the week to find balance between the time you spend with others and the time you spend with yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

Cancer, this week's focus is on your work and career, but you may decide that there are a few things that hinder your ability to be independent while working. This is the ideal time to explore ways to improve things.

Aries is about leadership, and with the Full Moon here, you can take ownership of restructuring your time or approach. You may find that there's a bit of tension between you and others, so be cautious not to feel overly sensitive during a process where everyone is adjusting to new changes.

The Ten of Wands, reversed, is the tarot card that sheds a little more light on what's going on. You have felt overburdened, but this week, your main job is to let go of what you no longer need to carry, including unnecessary stress. Aim to alleviate the work that isn't yours to shoulder.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Seven of Wands, reversed

Leo, this week's focus is on travel and adventuring. During the Full Moon in Aries, you may want to reconsider your travel plans, as even secure plans might need to be revised.

Changes are often part of this lunar transit's energy, and since the phase is in a fire sign, you might have to make an adjustment that feels sudden, abrupt or unexpected.

The Seven of Wands, reversed tarot card, is a warning for the week. Do you feel exhausted or overtired? This is the time to put your needs first. If you have to take a break to revive your energy, consider doing so. Ask for the day off or make arrangements so you have the room you need to breathe.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Three of Pentacles

Virgo, this week's focus is on intimacy, and you are someone who enjoys being close with others; however, you will want to have some space. You may feel the need to be alone grow, so you can use your free time to sort through personal problems.

A Full Moon week is the perfect time to go over each of your responsibilities to decide which to let go of and which of them you want to keep. Write them down or discuss them with a friend, even if you feel a little upset or unsure about the direction you need to take.

The Three of Pentacles tarot card mirrors a friendship-themed week, where you're able to achieve goals with the help of others. Who do you know has your back or can be depended on? Ask for their involvement in your life or projects this week?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Tower, reversed

Libra, this week's focus is on partnerships, and when you have a Full Moon in your seventh house, you can go through tough times with a mate, perhaps feeling like you need to break up or do more things alone.

Full Moons are cord-cutting energies, so if you are in an unhealthy relationship, this is the time to think seriously about setting boundaries and going in a new direction with your life. However, you can work on overcoming difficulties and cut those cords so they no longer influence your relationship.

The Tower, a reversed tarot card, is a promising card that may invoke hope in your heart. You are at the end of a tough time that could have broken your spirit. Instead, you're moving forward, and life is looking up for you. The past is starting to fade into a memory, and you can see a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpio, this week's focus is on health and your habits, and when you have a Full Moon, consider habits that aren't healthy and work on improving your routines.

You will want to be very careful and avoid activities that are overbearing or stunt your personal growth. Instead, aim to do things that promote independence and physical power. You want to feel good.

The Empress tarot card is about nurturing and claiming your personal power. This is a time of embracing femininity and cultivating kindness. Have you been harsh with yourself? Are there times when you thought negatively about your body or how you look? This is the week to address those emotions and work through them for healing and self-love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Judgement

Sagittarius, this week's focus is on pleasure, and whenever there is a Full Moon in this area of your life, you may realize what you no longer like and aim to do things that give you joy.

You're in the perfect window of opportunity to choose activities you can do by yourself, especially if movement is involved, such as running or dancing. However, plan; don't jump into things without a plan.

The Judgement tarot card lets you know that this is a very important time in your life. You're at a place where you can accomplish a big goal if you focus on what you're doing. You may need to utilize all your mental resources and consult with your higher power for additional help.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Knight of Cups

Capricorn, this week's focus is on family, and since there's a Full Moon in Aries, you may be letting go of something that has hurt your ability to feel or act fully independent. It's time to follow your heart.

A person may be blocking your shine and keeping you from being recognized by others. This is the week to elevate your relationships to a higher level, but first, you'll want to address the challenges.

The Knight of Cups tarot card is a wonderfully encouraging card to have for the week because it promises sensitivity. Express your emotions. Don't hesitate to ask for what you need. Do so as if it were already there for you, waiting for the ask.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Six of Wands

Aquarius, this week's focus is on communication, and with the Full Moon in Aries, you may decide to let an old argument go. Aries energy can be aggressive, and there are times when you will feel like you are fighting a battle you can't win.

But with a Full Moon, you are gifted with motivation to let go and move on to something else. Consider it a reclaiming of your energy by no longer focusing on what tears you down. A white flag of surrender could be your ultimate power move.

The Six of Wands tarot card is about public acclaim. Imagine, Aquarius, how others will view your courage and determination to be a peaceful person if you let go of relational strife that was visible to others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Star

Pisces, this week's focus is on money, and due to the Full Moon in Aries, you may worry about losing income or having a significant expense come up.

An expense could be related to impulse spending that is done under fear or a desire to reclaim your pride. Try to think things through before you buy large items; this isn't necessarily the week to do so.

The Star tarot card is a really great card to have for this week, especially when you want to find abundance and generate wealth — not debt. This is the time to examine your habits as a means to understand your spending beliefs. It's a good time to view your future as bright. Think personal growth and renewal.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.